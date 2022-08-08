Read full article on original website
3 Free New York City Events to Attend in August 2022 Before Going Back to SchoolNew York CultureNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Police: Danbury man stabbed multiple times; arrest forthcoming
A 57-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in Danbury, police say.
NBC New York
Gunfire Erupts by 5th Avenue Apple Store, Across From NYC's Famed Plaza Hotel
Someone fired shots across from New York City's iconic Plaza hotel early Wednesday, sending anyone who happened to be in the busy midtown Manhattan area at the time scrambling as the suspects ran off, police said. Gunfire erupted around 4 a.m. on Fifth Avenue by the Apple store, most of...
‘I’m shattered’: Dog dies after attack in Prospect Park, police say
Correction: An earlier version of this article stated the dog barked at the man, per information from police. The dog’s owner said this was incorrect. The post has been updated with accurate information from Moose’s owner about the encounter. BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Park Slope woman is seeking justice after she says a violent […]
Police: 2 men arrested in connection with double killing caught on camera in Bridgeport
Two men have been arrested in connection with a double killing caught on camera, according to police.
Bronx cold case murder suspect could be serial rapist, killer: police sources
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Gregory Fleetwood was a suspect in two rape cases in the mid-1990s around the same time that pregnant mom, Jasmine Porter, was sexually assaulted and strangled in her bedroom in February 1996, sources said. Now, one of the rape victims regrets backing out of testifying against Fleetwood back then, saying she […]
fox5ny.com
'I hate Mexicans' - Woman accused of racist subway attack
NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for a woman accused of a racist attack on a Brooklyn subway train. They say it happened about 8:45 a.m. on Monday morning. A woman got on a northbound "Q" train at the Newkirk Ave. subway station in Park Slope. She sat down...
Police: Shots fired on Northgate Drive in Uniondale
One witness tells News 12 the bullets struck a house and a vehicle, but police have not confirmed that information.
bronx.com
Jowenky Nunez, 20, Brian Hernandez, 22 & Iyaury Rodriguez, 41, Arrested For The Murder Of Isael Cabrera, 25 & Richard Dominguez, 30
On Thursday, July 02, 2020, at approximately 0107 hours, police responded to a 911 call of a crowd condition in the vicinity of Depot Place and Sedgwick Avenue, within the confines of the 44th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed two adult males, unconscious and unresponsive, each with...
News 12
Police: Man stabs 2 people in Lindenhurst; crashes stolen car
A man and woman were stabbed multiple times in Lindenhurst, detectives say. Suffolk County police say the incident happened around 1:22 p.m. when James Domanico, 36, stabbed Latoya Rolle, 36, multiple times outside of 730 West Montauk Highway during a dispute. The two got into a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee...
Young girls randomly attacked by man on Manhattan street: police
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man allegedly attacked three pre-teen girls on a Greenwich Village street Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities. Rodney Perry, 34, allegedly accosted the victims, two 12-year-olds and an 11-year-old, near West 11th Street and Washington Street shortly after 5 p.m., police said. Without provocation, Perry allegedly shoved the girls and […]
VIDEO: Man punched during robbery on Manhattan street, suspect sought
Police are searching for a man wanted for punching a man during a robbery on a Manhattan street late last month, according to authorities.
Off-duty officer struck by car in Brooklyn hit-and-run
Police say an off-duty NYPD officer was struck by a vehicle on Knapp Street Monday night.
Attempted murder suspect caught after escape from Bronx precinct
Police say a 23-year-old attempted murder suspect escaped out of the 40th Precinct in the Bronx on Monday.
Man stabbed in the back on escalator at Yankee Stadium subway stop
THE BRONX (PIX11) — An attacker stabbed a man in the back at the Yankee Stadium subway stop on Sunday afternoon, police said. The 33-year-old victim was on the escalator inside of the 161st Street-Yankee Stadium station when someone stabbed him in the back with an unknown object around 1:30 p.m., officials said. He was […]
'Shattered, angry, and heartbroken': Dog dies after attack by stranger in Prospect Park
A dog that was attacked with a stick by a man in Prospect Park died days after the incident, according to police. A woman who has only been identified as Jessica, was attacked by a stranger with a stick while she was walking her dog Moose.
Fairfield fatal hit-and-run suspect pleads not guilty; ordered not to drive and must turn over passport
The suspect in a fatal hit-and-run in Fairfield was arraigned in court today.
Suspect in Fairfield hit-and-run arraigned; victim’s family makes presence known
Jairo Lopez-Bonilla, 39, was arraigned in Bridgeport Superior Court on charges of negligent homicide with a motor vehicle and evading responsibility resulting in death.
Man shot trying to stop crooks from robbing Manhattan smoke shop of cash, CBD oils: ‘Bullet went through his leg’
When a crew of crooks robbed an Upper West Side smoke shop of cash and CBD oils early Monday, a friend of the owner intervened — and wound up shot in the foot, police said. The 29-year-old victim was inside Lincoln Convenience on Broadway near W. 72nd St. when the gunman and three accomplices entered and announced a robbery about 4:20 a.m., police said. The victim, a friend of the shop’s ...
Police identify body found floating in Lawrence's Broad Channel
Police found a body floating in the Broad Channel in Lawrence on Tuesday evening.
20-year-old Mamaroneck man arrested for stabbing
Authorities tell news 12 that Jarius Gaylord is charged with second degree assault in the attack.
