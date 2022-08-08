ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

‘I’m shattered’: Dog dies after attack in Prospect Park, police say

Correction: An earlier version of this article stated the dog barked at the man, per information from police. The dog’s owner said this was incorrect. The post has been updated with accurate information from Moose’s owner about the encounter. BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Park Slope woman is seeking justice after she says a violent […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subway#Yankee Stadium#Escalator#Police#Still Searching#Violent Crime
News 12

Police: Man stabs 2 people in Lindenhurst; crashes stolen car

A man and woman were stabbed multiple times in Lindenhurst, detectives say. Suffolk County police say the incident happened around 1:22 p.m. when James Domanico, 36, stabbed Latoya Rolle, 36, multiple times outside of 730 West Montauk Highway during a dispute. The two got into a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee...
LINDENHURST, NY
PIX11

Young girls randomly attacked by man on Manhattan street: police

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man allegedly attacked three pre-teen girls on a Greenwich Village street Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities. Rodney Perry, 34, allegedly accosted the victims, two 12-year-olds and an 11-year-old, near West 11th Street and Washington Street shortly after 5 p.m., police said. Without provocation, Perry allegedly shoved the girls and […]
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Man stabbed in the back on escalator at Yankee Stadium subway stop

THE BRONX (PIX11) — An attacker stabbed a man in the back at the Yankee Stadium subway stop on Sunday afternoon, police said. The 33-year-old victim was on the escalator inside of the 161st Street-Yankee Stadium station when someone stabbed him in the back with an unknown object around 1:30 p.m., officials said. He was […]
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Man shot trying to stop crooks from robbing Manhattan smoke shop of cash, CBD oils: ‘Bullet went through his leg’

When a crew of crooks robbed an Upper West Side smoke shop of cash and CBD oils early Monday, a friend of the owner intervened — and wound up shot in the foot, police said. The 29-year-old victim was inside Lincoln Convenience on Broadway near W. 72nd St. when the gunman and three accomplices entered and announced a robbery about 4:20 a.m., police said. The victim, a friend of the shop’s ...
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy