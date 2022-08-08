Read full article on original website
Douglas White
2d ago
my heart goes out to his loved ones it was a great actor he did well in life he had some ups and downs in his life but he made it he will surely be missed No Doubt
Reeco Eaves
2d ago
Mr. you have ran a good race and prepares your children well to take over in your temporary absence from them. You should be very proud and satisfied. Rest Easy with Christ sir, you deserve it.
k.s.0808
2d ago
my deepest condolences to the family thank you Mr. Mosley for the great work that you did you will always be remembered gone but never forgotten R.I.P.🙏🏿✝️
Roger E. Mosley, ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star, Dead at 83
Classic TV star Roger E. Mosley has died. The Magnum P.I. alum was 83 years… The post Roger E. Mosley, ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star, Dead at 83 appeared first on Outsider.
Magnum, P.I. actor Roger E. Mosley is dead at 83 after clinging to life for three days following major car accident: Family celebrates his legacy and says he would have HATED 'any crying done in his name'
Magnum, P.I. actor Roger E. Mosley has died at the age of 83, his daughter announced on Sunday. The Los Angeles-born actor died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center from injuries from an auto accident in Lynwood, California three days ago, his daughter Ch-a told The Hollywood Reporter. She announced the sad...
