TD Bank and Capital One Expanding in Center City to Recruit New Top Talent

 2 days ago
Image via iStock.

The growing prevalence of remote work has left many companies unsure how to utilize their former office spaces, with numerous corporations finding their buildings much more empty.

But for TD Bank and Capital One, see an opportunity. Per The Philadelphia Inquirer, both of these top banks are making moves to increase their presence in Center City so they can draw on the area’s talent for new roles.

Capital One is coming to 1735 Market St. in the spring to introduce one of its new technology and product development centers.

Rather than resisting the trend toward everything becoming increasingly remote, Capital One is embracing that future by planning to use its new center to test ideas to improve that digital experience for customers. That includes new apps as well as new security features.

Meanwhile, TD Bank is revamping one of its existing spaces in University City to also similarly focus on innovation. They are doing work that allows them to test apps in virtual reality, trying to hack their own software to look for vulnerabilities, and looking for ways to implement augmented reality into their products.

What this means for Philadelphia residents is more opportunities for tech jobs coming to the area. It also marks efforts that could revitalize Center City as companies that no longer need the physical office space are phased out for new ideas.

Capital One and TD Bank recognize that just because some companies are no longer a fit for Center City, does not mean the area’s plethora of talent is not still there to be tapped.

If you wish to get more information about what these initiatives by TD Bank and Capital One mean for the area, check out the Philadelphia Inquirer article here.

Realtor Gregory Martire explores the cost of living in Philadelphia and the Delaware Valley.

