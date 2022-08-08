ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

NJ Dot Pushes Mileage-Based Driver Fee as Alternative to Gas Tax

It has been nearly six years since a 23-cent-per-gallon increase in the Garden State's tax on gasoline lit up the phone lines and dominated the news cycle at New Jersey 101.5. With more electric and hybrid vehicles taking to the roads these days, and the newer ones that still run just on gas becoming ever more efficient, the state Department of Transportation believes there may be another way to pump up infrastructure.
New Jersey’s Beaches Feeling More Crowded? 2 Words: Beach Tents

If you're looking to spend your summer somewhere you can escape hustle and bustle, I can guarantee you the Jersey Shore and South Jersey's beaches are NOT for you. During the wintertime, the beach towns are lovely. There's nothing that compares to taking a walk on the beach on a cool fall evening with the entire place for yourself. THAT is where you need to be when you feel the need to take some alone time.
My 6 Reasons Why New Jersey is the Best State to Live In

And, with the help from you with these six. New Jersey, we are the butt of a lot of jokes in movies, social media, late-night talk shows, and more. I love living, working, and playing in New Jersey. For me it's where my daughter was born, it will always have special meaning. New Jersey has the best food, from pizza to fries, and everything in between. Have you ever had Chinese food in Florida, it definitely is not the same as having it here in New Jersey. (Now, we only tried two places in Orlando for Chinese food, that's not to say others aren't fantastic, it's just our opinion.)
Little Egg Harbor, NJ, Man Pleads Guilty to Leaving Accident Scene, Assaulting Cop

Officials in Ocean County say a man from Little Egg Harbor Township has pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident, DUI, and assaulting a police officer in 2020. According to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer, on Monday, 43-year-old John Madden pleaded guilty to knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in serious bodily injury and driving under the influence of alcohol in connection with an incident that occurred in Long Beach Township on April 8th, 2020. Madden also pled guilty to an unrelated charge of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer in connection with an incident that occurred in Little Egg Harbor on April 4th of that year.
How to Audition for American Idol in New Jersey

Want a shot at fame and superstardom, like the one Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, and Chris Daughtry got from 'American Idol'? Here's how to audition for the new season in New Jersey. Season 21 of the televised talent competition is coming soon to ABC. 'Idol' producers are in the process...
ABOUT

Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://rock1041.com

