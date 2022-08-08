ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
cobbcountycourier.com

Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County: Monday August 8

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north Georgia on Monday August 8 due to the likelihood of scattered thunderstorms across the region, some of which could become strong, with gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall. What is in the statement?
COBB COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

COVID in Cobb County: August 10, 2022

This is a summary of the COVID figures for Cobb County and Georgia from the status reports issued on August 10, 2022. The Georgia Department of Public Health is now reporting on the COVID numbers for the state weekly instead of daily. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday.
COBB COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marietta, GA
County
Cobb County, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

City of Smyrna experiencing phone service problems in government offices

The City of Smyrna announced on its website that some of the the city’s government offices are experiencing temporary problems with their phone service. The announcement gave the following instructions for contacting government offices by email while the issue is being corrected:. At present we are experiencing phone line...
SMYRNA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

In keeping with national trend, Georgia gasoline prices continue to fall

Falling oil prices and weak demand have prompted falling gasoline prices both in Georgia and nationwide. Georgia gasoline prices fell another 14 cents per gallon on average over the past week,. According to the weekly press release from Montrae Waiters, the spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group, Georgia...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Cobb
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb Chamber seeks nominations for its Citizen of the Year awards

The Cobb Chamber has opened nominations for its 2022 Citizen of the year awards. The details are in a Chamber press release, which we’ve reprinted below:. The Cobb Chamber is now accepting nominations for the 2022 Citizen of the Year Awards. The Citizen of the Year Awards, created by Cobb County civic clubs and cosponsored by the Cobb Chamber Area Councils and Cobb County business associations, have annually been presented to extraordinary individuals for the work they have done in Cobb County.
COBB COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Jukebox Giants: Motown & More coming to the Strand Theatre

Jukebox Giants: Motown & More! is coming to Marietta‘s Strand Theatre August 12-21. For more details, refer to the announcement from the CIty of Marietta website, reprinted below:. The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre will present Jukebox Giants: Motown & More! August 12-21, 2022. Jukebox Giants: Motown &...
MARIETTA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb Law Library hosting free program on legal issues related to custody

The Cobb County Law Library distributed the following announcement about a free program on legal issues related to custody issues:. Cobb Law Library will sponsor a free public program on custody issues. Attorney Brandy Daswani will focus her Sept. 13 talk on three areas: legitimation; steps to enforcing out-of-state orders; and a minor’s affidavit of custody election.
MARIETTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
cobbcountycourier.com

Marietta launches Youth Government Academy

The City of Marietta is launching a Youth Government Academy to teach young people the nuts and bolts of how the city works. Registration is limited to 25 students and the deadline to register is Friday September 9. Registration will open on August 15, and the Courier will run updated information when registration opens.
MARIETTA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb PARKS offers women’s self-defense courses

Cobb PARKS offers a course in women’s self-defense on the second Friday of each month. For information on the session upcoming this Friday, refer to the notice posted on the Cobb County government Facebook page reprinted below:. Women’s Self Defense at Ward Recreation Center for all ages, 6 -7:30...
COBB COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Man convicted in Smyrna murder sentenced to life without possibility of parole

According to a public information release from the office of Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady, Jr., Elias Bustamente, 24, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole by Cobb County Superior Court Judge Henry Thompson. Bustamente was convicted of Malice Murder, two counts of Felony...
SMYRNA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy