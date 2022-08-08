The Cobb Chamber has opened nominations for its 2022 Citizen of the year awards. The details are in a Chamber press release, which we’ve reprinted below:. The Cobb Chamber is now accepting nominations for the 2022 Citizen of the Year Awards. The Citizen of the Year Awards, created by Cobb County civic clubs and cosponsored by the Cobb Chamber Area Councils and Cobb County business associations, have annually been presented to extraordinary individuals for the work they have done in Cobb County.

COBB COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO