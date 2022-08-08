Read full article on original website
Hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and region: “a few isolated severe storms cannot be ruled out”
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north Georgia on Tuesday August 9 due to the possibility of scattered and numerous thunderstorms, some of which could become strong to severe. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County: Monday August 8
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north Georgia on Monday August 8 due to the likelihood of scattered thunderstorms across the region, some of which could become strong, with gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall. What is in the statement?
Public meeting on proposed trail to connect Powder Springs with Austell, with link to the Silver Comet Trail
There will be a public meeting for the Austell-Powder Springs Trail Scoping Study on Thursday, Aug. 18, at 6:30 p.m. at the Threadmill Complex – City of Austell Council Chambers – 5000 Austell Powder Springs Road, Austell, GA 30106. The trail would parallel Austell-Powder Springs Road, starting at...
COVID in Cobb County: August 10, 2022
This is a summary of the COVID figures for Cobb County and Georgia from the status reports issued on August 10, 2022. The Georgia Department of Public Health is now reporting on the COVID numbers for the state weekly instead of daily. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday.
City of Smyrna experiencing phone service problems in government offices
The City of Smyrna announced on its website that some of the the city’s government offices are experiencing temporary problems with their phone service. The announcement gave the following instructions for contacting government offices by email while the issue is being corrected:. At present we are experiencing phone line...
In keeping with national trend, Georgia gasoline prices continue to fall
Falling oil prices and weak demand have prompted falling gasoline prices both in Georgia and nationwide. Georgia gasoline prices fell another 14 cents per gallon on average over the past week,. According to the weekly press release from Montrae Waiters, the spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group, Georgia...
Get your creativity for the fall holiday season revved up early with Kennesaw’s “Scarecrows on Main”
Get your fall holiday season creativity revved up early with the City of Kennesaw‘s “Scarecrows on Main,” where residents and organizations in Kennesaw create scarecrows to display in the city’s downtown. For the details, refer to the press release we’ve reprinted below:. The City of...
Dr. Melissa Wikoff and Jon Ingram chosen as Cobb Young Professionals’ 2022 Next Generation award winners
The Cobb Young Professionals, a project of the Cobb Chamber, chose the winners of the 2022 Next Generation Award. The annual award recognizes professionals from Cobb County in their 20s and 30s. The winners were Dr. Melissa Wikoff, founder and director of audiology at Peachtree Hearing, and Jon Ingram, the...
Cobb Chamber seeks nominations for its Citizen of the Year awards
The Cobb Chamber has opened nominations for its 2022 Citizen of the year awards. The details are in a Chamber press release, which we’ve reprinted below:. The Cobb Chamber is now accepting nominations for the 2022 Citizen of the Year Awards. The Citizen of the Year Awards, created by Cobb County civic clubs and cosponsored by the Cobb Chamber Area Councils and Cobb County business associations, have annually been presented to extraordinary individuals for the work they have done in Cobb County.
Two 18-year-olds charged in yesterday’s robbery and shooting on Riverside Parkway
Two 18-year-old men were charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault in the shooting of an 18-year-old woman who is recovering from her wounds in Grady Memorial Hospital. Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department described the incident as follows in a public information release:. At approximately 3:11...
Jukebox Giants: Motown & More coming to the Strand Theatre
Jukebox Giants: Motown & More! is coming to Marietta‘s Strand Theatre August 12-21. For more details, refer to the announcement from the CIty of Marietta website, reprinted below:. The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre will present Jukebox Giants: Motown & More! August 12-21, 2022. Jukebox Giants: Motown &...
Cobb Law Library hosting free program on legal issues related to custody
The Cobb County Law Library distributed the following announcement about a free program on legal issues related to custody issues:. Cobb Law Library will sponsor a free public program on custody issues. Attorney Brandy Daswani will focus her Sept. 13 talk on three areas: legitimation; steps to enforcing out-of-state orders; and a minor’s affidavit of custody election.
Marietta launches Youth Government Academy
The City of Marietta is launching a Youth Government Academy to teach young people the nuts and bolts of how the city works. Registration is limited to 25 students and the deadline to register is Friday September 9. Registration will open on August 15, and the Courier will run updated information when registration opens.
Cobb PARKS offers women’s self-defense courses
Cobb PARKS offers a course in women’s self-defense on the second Friday of each month. For information on the session upcoming this Friday, refer to the notice posted on the Cobb County government Facebook page reprinted below:. Women’s Self Defense at Ward Recreation Center for all ages, 6 -7:30...
Man convicted in Smyrna murder sentenced to life without possibility of parole
According to a public information release from the office of Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady, Jr., Elias Bustamente, 24, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole by Cobb County Superior Court Judge Henry Thompson. Bustamente was convicted of Malice Murder, two counts of Felony...
