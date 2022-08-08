ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Daily Mail

Elon Musk's fixer faces ax from his job at Tesla after 'suspicious' purchase of special glass 'he claimed was being used by Musk for "secret" personal project'

A top Tesla executive has left the electric vehicle maker amid an investigation into whether he misused his position to purchase a hard-to-get glass for Elon Musk. Omead Afshar, one of Musk's top lieutenants, is expected to part ways with Tesla, likely through a leave of absence, insiders allege. Investigators...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Elon Musk has been approached by one network and two cable channels who want to air public debate between him and Twitter chair Parag Agrawal as legal battle over aborted $44b takeover rages

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has been approached by one unnamed network and two unnamed cable channels to air his proposed debate against Twitter chairman Parag Agrawal, after Musk dropped his bid to buy Twitter, sources tell DailyMail.com. Musk tweeted at Agrawal on Saturday, challenging him to a public...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Elon Musk's buddies are mad they're being asked by Twitter's lawyers to hand over any recent communications about the deal: 'I went to go take a s--- and I basically tweeted off the cuff'

Elon Musk's social circle is pushing back against a flurry of subpoenas from Twitter. Last week, the company subpoenaed Musk's associates, some of whom say they weren't involved in the deal. David Sacks called Twitter's legal requests "petty" and "vindictive." Some of Silicon Valley's biggest names have had some choice...
BUSINESS
Ars Technica

Musk wants public debate with Twitter CEO instead of that upcoming court trial

Elon Musk, unsatisfied with the ongoing court case over his attempt to break a $44 billion merger contract, has challenged Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal to a public debate. "I hereby challenge @paraga to a public debate about the Twitter bot percentage," Musk wrote in a tweet on Saturday. "Let him prove to the public that Twitter has <5% fake or spam daily users!"
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?

Social media platform Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) stock has had a tumultuous year as Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk pulled his $54.20 per share and $44 billion takeover offer. There is much speculation that Musk might still be interested in the social media giant but at a cheaper price. The Company has sued Musk over the pulled takeover bid which is scheduled for a five-day trial beginning Oct. 17, 2022. Elon Musk has also countersued Twitter. Twitter claims to have spent $33 million in transaction expenses and is still set to take a shareholder vote on Sept. 13, 2022. Musk’s bid was able to keep Twitter’s share price up and relatively unscathed down only (-2.5%) on the year. Meanwhile, peers like Snap (NASDAQ: SNAP) and Pinterest (NASDAQ: PINS) saw their shares demolished by (-78%) and (-46%), respectively in the technology bear market. Twitter’s Q2 2022 earning report was negative for the most part but the silver lining was the 16.6% rise in monetizable daily active user (mDAU) at 237.8 million. Due to the pending acquisition of Twitter by an affiliate of Elon Musk, the Company has declined having an earning conference call, a shareholder letter or providing forward guidance. Prudent investors may consider opportunistic pullbacks to gain exposure in this popular social media platform.
STOCKS
NY1

Elon Musk sells $7B in Tesla shares ahead of Twitter fight

Elon Musk has sold nearly $7 billion worth of shares in Tesla as the billionaire gets his finances in order ahead of his court battle with Twitter. Musk disclosed in series of regulatory filings that he unloaded about 8 million shares of his company Tesla Inc. in recent days. “In...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Elon Musk Sells Tesla Stock Worth $6.9 Bln To Avoid Emergency Sale

(RTTNews) - Tesla Inc. founder and CEO Elon Musk has sold some of his stake in the luxury electric car maker to avoid an emergency sale of its stock in the event of a forceful Twitter deal. Twitter Inc. and Tesla shares were gaining more than 4 percent in the pre-market activity on the NYSE and Nasdaq, respectively, following the news.
STOCKS
