Social media platform Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) stock has had a tumultuous year as Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk pulled his $54.20 per share and $44 billion takeover offer. There is much speculation that Musk might still be interested in the social media giant but at a cheaper price. The Company has sued Musk over the pulled takeover bid which is scheduled for a five-day trial beginning Oct. 17, 2022. Elon Musk has also countersued Twitter. Twitter claims to have spent $33 million in transaction expenses and is still set to take a shareholder vote on Sept. 13, 2022. Musk’s bid was able to keep Twitter’s share price up and relatively unscathed down only (-2.5%) on the year. Meanwhile, peers like Snap (NASDAQ: SNAP) and Pinterest (NASDAQ: PINS) saw their shares demolished by (-78%) and (-46%), respectively in the technology bear market. Twitter’s Q2 2022 earning report was negative for the most part but the silver lining was the 16.6% rise in monetizable daily active user (mDAU) at 237.8 million. Due to the pending acquisition of Twitter by an affiliate of Elon Musk, the Company has declined having an earning conference call, a shareholder letter or providing forward guidance. Prudent investors may consider opportunistic pullbacks to gain exposure in this popular social media platform.

STOCKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO