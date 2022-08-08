Read full article on original website
Elon Musk's fixer faces ax from his job at Tesla after 'suspicious' purchase of special glass 'he claimed was being used by Musk for "secret" personal project'
A top Tesla executive has left the electric vehicle maker amid an investigation into whether he misused his position to purchase a hard-to-get glass for Elon Musk. Omead Afshar, one of Musk's top lieutenants, is expected to part ways with Tesla, likely through a leave of absence, insiders allege. Investigators...
The app Elon Musk used to calculate the number of bots on Twitter also thought he was a bot, according to Twitter's lawyers
Elon Musk is trying to back out of his $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter. In his lawsuit against the company, he said it is undercounting the number of bots on the site. But Twitter's lawyers said the tool Musk is using once classified his account as a potential bot.
After filing countersuit against Twitter, Elon Musk says 'interaction with almost all Twitter accounts seem to be much lower' lately
Elon Musk said Saturday that interactions with most Twitter accounts seem "much lower" lately. Musk and Twitter are caught in an ongoing legal battle after he tried to back out of his $44 billion deal to buy the company. Musk filed a countersuit against Twitter on Friday after the social...
Elon Musk says $44 billion Twitter takeover could go ahead if it gives details of fake accounts
Elon Musk said he'd proceed with his $44 billion takeover of Twitter if he is given bot info. The world's richest man called for a public debate on how Twitter assesses fake accounts. Musk has accused the platform of withholding bot information, which is blocking the deal. Elon Musk says...
EXCLUSIVE: Elon Musk has been approached by one network and two cable channels who want to air public debate between him and Twitter chair Parag Agrawal as legal battle over aborted $44b takeover rages
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has been approached by one unnamed network and two unnamed cable channels to air his proposed debate against Twitter chairman Parag Agrawal, after Musk dropped his bid to buy Twitter, sources tell DailyMail.com. Musk tweeted at Agrawal on Saturday, challenging him to a public...
Elon Musk Denies Allegation He Had Affair with Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin's Wife Nicole Shanahan
Elon Musk has denied any romantic involvement with Google co-founder Sergey Brin's estranged wife. The Tesla founder responded on Twitter after the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, that Musk, 51, was involved in a "brief affair" with Nicole Shanahan last fall and cited people familiar with the matter. The...
Elon Musk's buddies are mad they're being asked by Twitter's lawyers to hand over any recent communications about the deal: 'I went to go take a s--- and I basically tweeted off the cuff'
Elon Musk's social circle is pushing back against a flurry of subpoenas from Twitter. Last week, the company subpoenaed Musk's associates, some of whom say they weren't involved in the deal. David Sacks called Twitter's legal requests "petty" and "vindictive." Some of Silicon Valley's biggest names have had some choice...
FOXBusiness
Twitter subpoenas Oracle co-founder in lawsuit to force Elon Musk's $44 billion purchase: report
Twitter has subpoenaed Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison in the social media company's lawsuit to try to force Tesla CEO Elon Musk to follow through with his $44 billion purchase, Bloomberg News reports. According to Twitter's original lawsuit, Ellison was the largest outside investor in the deal, committing $1 billion to...
Musk says Twitter deal should go ahead if it provides proof of real accounts
Aug 6 (Reuters) - Elon Musk said that if Twitter Inc. (TWTR.N) could provide its method of sampling 100 accounts and how it confirmed that the accounts are real, his $44 billion deal to buy the company should proceed on its original terms.
Elon Musk sells Tesla shares worth $7 billion to raise cash in case he's forced to buy Twitter
Elon Musk sold 7.92 million Tesla shares worth $6.9 billion over three days this past week. He said he wanted to "avoid an emergency sale" of Tesla stock in case he was forced to buy Twitter. Musk said in April he wasn't planning to offload any more shares in the...
Ars Technica
Musk wants public debate with Twitter CEO instead of that upcoming court trial
Elon Musk, unsatisfied with the ongoing court case over his attempt to break a $44 billion merger contract, has challenged Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal to a public debate. "I hereby challenge @paraga to a public debate about the Twitter bot percentage," Musk wrote in a tweet on Saturday. "Let him prove to the public that Twitter has <5% fake or spam daily users!"
Elon Musk has sold $32 billion worth of Tesla stock since November
In his latest move, Musk has sold another $6.9 billion of Tesla shares.
Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
Social media platform Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) stock has had a tumultuous year as Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk pulled his $54.20 per share and $44 billion takeover offer. There is much speculation that Musk might still be interested in the social media giant but at a cheaper price. The Company has sued Musk over the pulled takeover bid which is scheduled for a five-day trial beginning Oct. 17, 2022. Elon Musk has also countersued Twitter. Twitter claims to have spent $33 million in transaction expenses and is still set to take a shareholder vote on Sept. 13, 2022. Musk’s bid was able to keep Twitter’s share price up and relatively unscathed down only (-2.5%) on the year. Meanwhile, peers like Snap (NASDAQ: SNAP) and Pinterest (NASDAQ: PINS) saw their shares demolished by (-78%) and (-46%), respectively in the technology bear market. Twitter’s Q2 2022 earning report was negative for the most part but the silver lining was the 16.6% rise in monetizable daily active user (mDAU) at 237.8 million. Due to the pending acquisition of Twitter by an affiliate of Elon Musk, the Company has declined having an earning conference call, a shareholder letter or providing forward guidance. Prudent investors may consider opportunistic pullbacks to gain exposure in this popular social media platform.
Elon Musk sells $6.88 billion worth of Tesla stock amid Twitter legal battle
Tesla's CEO Elon Musk sold 7.92 million shares of Tesla worth $6.88 billion after selling off shares worth $8.4 billion in April. Musk agreed to acquire Twitter in April for about $44 billion but has since attempted to back out of the agreement which led to Twitter suing him. Aug. 10, 2022.
International Business Times
Snap Reportedly Planning Layoffs After Disappointing Q2 2022 Results, Ad-Related Issues
Snapchat maker Snap Inc. is reportedly planning to lay off employees following a second quarter net loss. The company previously said it was "not satisfied" with its recent performance. Two people with knowledge of the matter told The Verge that Snap is in the early stages of planning the layoffs....
NY1
Elon Musk sells $7B in Tesla shares ahead of Twitter fight
Elon Musk has sold nearly $7 billion worth of shares in Tesla as the billionaire gets his finances in order ahead of his court battle with Twitter. Musk disclosed in series of regulatory filings that he unloaded about 8 million shares of his company Tesla Inc. in recent days. “In...
Musk seeks to question Twitter employees who count bots -source
Aug 10 (Reuters) - Elon Musk's legal team is demanding that Twitter Inc. turn over the names of employees responsible for calculating what percentage of the social media site's users are bot and spam accounts, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Elon Musk teases his website 'X.com' as a potential Twitter competitor as he barrels toward $44 billion trial in October
Elon Musk appeared to indicate "X.com" could become a Twitter competitor. Musk bought the domain name in 2017 from PayPal as it had "sentimental value." Twitter is attempting to force Musk to buy the social media company in court for $44 billion. Elon Musk teased a possible Twitter competitor if...
NASDAQ
Elon Musk Sells Tesla Stock Worth $6.9 Bln To Avoid Emergency Sale
(RTTNews) - Tesla Inc. founder and CEO Elon Musk has sold some of his stake in the luxury electric car maker to avoid an emergency sale of its stock in the event of a forceful Twitter deal. Twitter Inc. and Tesla shares were gaining more than 4 percent in the pre-market activity on the NYSE and Nasdaq, respectively, following the news.
International Business Times
