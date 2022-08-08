State health department heads to Mecklenburg County to talk response to monkeypox

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — On Monday, the head of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services will visit Mecklenburg County to discuss the state’s response to monkeypox.

As of Monday morning, there were 95 confirmed cases of the virus in North Carolina, with more than half of them in Mecklenburg County.

The NCDHHS visit comes as the waitlist for the monkeypox vaccine continues to grow. The county was set to receive 2,000 doses of the vaccine last week when there were already 1,800 people on that list.

Health experts say anyone can get the disease, but the virus is impacting the LGBTQ community disproportionately. It can spread through sex, skin-to-skin contact for long periods of time, or if your skin touches surfaces that have been exposed to sores.

So far, it seems that monkeypox is less infectious than COVID-19 and it’s rare that patients will need to be sent to the hospital. But doctors say more needs to be done to get the disease under control.

“This is a different level. It requires really quite intimate contact,” said Dr. Cameron Wolfe, a Duke University health infectious disease specialist. “We’ve seen that intimate contact mainly, so far, occur actually through sexual networks and partner networks.”

