Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
3 great pizza places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasKill Devil Hills, NC
nccu.edu
Nearly 1,700 New Eagles Join NCCU for 2022-2023 Academic Year
An estimated 1,296 first-year students have joined North Carolina Central University’s (NCCU) Class of 2026, with an additional 393 transfer students registered for fall classes for the 2022-2023 academic year. More than 600 students have entered into NCCU’s graduate and professional schools, with the university’s School of Law welcoming...
cbs17
Why are gas prices higher in Durham than in Raleigh?
DURHAM, N.C (WNCN) — If you’re filling up your tank at a gas station in Durham, chances are you’re paying more for fuel than someone else is paying at a gas station in Raleigh. According to the American Automobile Association, the average price for a regular gallon...
Why NC teachers are leaving their jobs
(WGHP) — Since she was in the fifth grade, Rebecca Rogers knew she wanted to be a teacher. So she worked hard to graduate from Meredith College in Raleigh and fulfilled that dream and began teaching at the high school level. In her second year, the pandemic broke out, and Rogers has since left teaching to […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Greenway tents offering insight into urban development
Take a walk around any greenway in the Triangle, and you may run into some odd contraptions. In an effort to study conservation zones, an urban ecologist put up tents along greenways in Raleigh. The tents trap bugs along the paths to measure their total weight, providing information about the...
cbs17
GoRaleigh making service cuts, cites driver shortages
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you ride the bus to work, you might need to build in some extra time come September. GoRaleigh is announcing service cuts to 12 of their routes because of a bus driver shortage. It goes into effect September 11. GoRaleigh said they currently have...
cbs17
Durham Coca-Cola leaving headquarters for new Apex location
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Coca-Cola Bottling Company has been in operation since May 1905 and moved locations several times before landing at its Hillsborough Street location. Now, the company says they’ll move their headquarters to a new facility in Apex. A groundbreaking for the new facility is scheduled...
9 Things to do with your kids this weekend in NC (Aug. 12-14)
Raleigh, N.C. — Lots of fun ideas for families this weekend!. Gipson Play Plaza Groundbreaking ceremony (701 Palmer Drive, Raleigh) - City officials and the Dix Park Conservancy will break ground on the Gipson Play Plaza on Sunday, Aug. 14. A celebration is planned 5 to 7 p.m. and will include ice cream, music, arts and more fun. The 18.5-acre Gipson Play Plaza will feature a collection of playgrounds and gathering spaces for children of all ages. There will be climbing towers, a picnic grove, waterfall wall, large sand pit and civic plaza for festivals and performances.
COVID-19 staffing shortages close NC town hall to public
PITTSBORO, N.C. — Staffing shortages related to COVID-19 are closing one North Carolina town’s police department and town hall to the public, a town spokesman said. Pittsboro town spokesman Colby Sawyer said Tuesday that the closure will affect walk-in and drive-through services at Town Hall, The Herald Sun reported. The building will remain closed at least until Monday, Sawyer said.
WITN
North Carolina Wesleyan Goldsboro campus relocating to Wayne Community College
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Leaders from North Carolina Wesleyan University and Wayne Community College have signed a partnership to allow WCC students to seamlessly continue their learning at NCWU after completing their two-year degrees. NCWU says the partnership agreement has been in place since 2017 and earlier this summer,...
Groundbreaking celebration planned Sunday for Gipson Play Plaza
Raleigh, N.C. — Families can celebrate the groundbreaking of Raleigh's newest play plaza this weekend. City officials and the Dix Park Conservancy will break ground on the Gipson Play Plaza on Sunday, Aug. 14. A celebration is planned 5 to 7 p.m. and will include ice cream, music, arts and more fun.
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Romantic Things To Do In Raleigh For Couples
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Raleigh for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. Raleigh has plenty to offer if you’re looking for romantic activities. The city’s top attractions and date ideas for couples are included below. These events are open to everyone, from exquisite dining to the city’s sights.
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with community
DURHAM – The Durham County Sheriff’s Office hosted an informational panel and discussion about evictions at the Durham County Library Tuesday night. Gary Chavis, a Legal Aid eviction attorney, and Darrin Corbin, a paralegal at the sheriff’s office and former magistrate, spoke on the panel while Sheriff Clarence Birkhead mediated the event.
Report: Raleigh needs 45K more apartments by 2035
Raleigh, N.C. — A record pace of new apartment construction is helping put a dent in the shortage of rentals across the Triangle with nearly 13,000 apartments currently being built. But, a new report reveals builders would have to keep up this pace every year for more than a...
Raleigh’s Back to School March and Community Resource Fair
The City of Raleigh Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources Department has partnered with the Wake County Government to offer a Back to School March and Community Resource Fair! The event’s mission is to celebrate our youth and encourage education while connecting the community to resources that promote education, jobs, and empowerment. We will march from Moore […]
kiss951.com
North Carolina Town Government & Police Shut Down Due To Covid
Just when we thought we’d moved on. A North Carolina town government has announced they will be shut down this week due to Covid. The Pittsboro Town Hall will be closed at least through next Monday. Pittsboro is in Chatam County which is west of Raleigh. This is due to staffing issues related to Covid 19 per a press release. Both walk-in and drive-up services at the Town Hall will be halted by this closure. Additionally, the Police department is also closed to visitors.
jocoreport.com
Town Of Clayton Expands Workforce With On-The-Job Classroom
CLAYTON – The Town of Clayton has welcomed two apprentices to its Water Resources Department, Michael Ratley and Ilona Williams, thanks to a program through the North Carolina Rural Water Association (NCRWA). The two-year training program provides the education and experience necessary to work and thrive in the wastewater...
warrenrecord.com
Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School welcomes new principal
When students at Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School in Hollister return to class next week, they will see a new face behind the principal’s desk, but not someone new to the community in the area where Warren and Halifax counties meet. Melissa Richardson began her duties as principal of the local...
NCDOT updates 10-year improvement plan
The North Carolina Department of Transportation is looking ahead to the next decade with their newly updated State Transportation Improvement Plan.
Public input needed on plans for growth in southeastern Wake County
Garner, N.C. — Residents can share input Wednesday on changes coming to a fast-growing area of Wake County on the border of southeast Garner and Johnston County. The area of focus is the Lower Swift Creek Community (shown in dark purple). Wake County planners have been working on a development plan for months, and Wednesday's meeting is meant to include the community in the conversation.
11 left without homes following fire in Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — Eleven people were left homeless after an apartment fire in Raleigh. Firefighters were called around 3:30 p.m. to the 700 block of Chamberlain Street on Wednesday. When they arrived, firefighters said flames were showing from the back of the building. One dog and one cat were...
