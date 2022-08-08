Read full article on original website
Morning headlines: Abrams introduces economic agenda
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams says she wants to use the state’s budget surplus to focus on residents. Abrams unveiled her economic plan Tuesday evening. She says her priority is putting money back into Georgians’ pockets. The plan includes expanding the skilled workforce, restoring free technical college, funding need-based aid for college and raises for some state employees.
Your Questions Answered About Athens’ New Marijuana and Abortion Laws
Trying to take care of as much business as possible before a new, possibly more conservative commission takes office next year, Athens-Clarke County commissioners pushed through almost 40 agenda items during an epic, nearly six-hour meeting last week. The commission passed a bike-lane pilot project on Prince Avenue; accepted a...
Morning headlines: Former CCSD principal likely to become next superintendent
The Clarke County Board of Education has selected a finalist for Superintendent. On Monday, the school board announced Dr. Robbie Hooker as the sole finalist for the district superintendent. Pending final approval of the board later this month, Dr. Hooker will assume full responsibilities effective October 10, 2022. Current Superintendent...
Is tax relief ahead for Forsyth County homeowners?
Discussion will start after Labor Day that could see tax rates drop.(Photo/Kate Hall) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Board of Education decided to move forward with the county’s legislators to find possible solutions for lowering tax rates.
Latest Athens mask “mandate” was short-lived
City Hall says the face covering requirement that had been in place for Athens-Clarke County has been lifted: Athens-Clarke County Commissioners imposed the mask mandate for public buildings last month, as coronavirus case counts were spiking. They say cases have declined over the past two weeks. From the A-CC government...
Local briefs include more dynamite blasting on Athens’ east side
The dynamite blasting that began earlier this week is scheduled to resume this afternoon on Athens’ east side, with the rock blasting that is part of a road project along Lexington Road is set for 3 o’clock. It will take place on Lexington near Gaines School Road. More blasting is scheduled for Friday and City Hall says the work could continue into next week.
Pepsi breaks ground on $260 million expansion in Georgia
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — On Wednesday, Pepsi Beverages of North America officially broke ground on a $260 million dollar expansion. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The expansion is part of its manufacturing facility here in Georgia. The facility is located in the city of...
Governor Diverts COVID Relief Funds to Grant Every Teacher $125 For Supplies
Georgia teachers will soon be heading back to their classrooms with some extra cash for supplies. Gov. Brian Kemp visited Ola High School in Henry County Friday to announce a $125 grant using his office’s share of COVID-19 federal relief funds for full-time public school teachers and staff members who provide instructional and supportive services […]
Winder updates rates for water, sewer, and sanitation
The City of Winder has announced updated rates for the city's water, sewer,and sanatation services. These rates will go into effect September 1, 2022. According to a press release, these updated rates are the result of a detailed water and sewer rate study conducted in Spring of 2022. This study was used to predict future needs for the city’s infrastructure and other operations.
What you need to know about ambulance bills before calling 911
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Roswell couple was stunned when they received a bill for their toddler’s ambulance ride. Aaron Hawkins and his wife called 911 after their 20-month-old daughter, Ella, suffered a breath-holding spell. The condition affects five percent of children between six months and six years old. It’s triggered by stress and can be terrifying for parents who’ve never seen it. Ella held her breath until she passed out.
Creating middle housing in DeKalb County
No matter where you live, someone in your neighborhood feels the housing crunch. It could be the single mother of two down the street, the teacher living on a modest income struggling to live near where they teach or an empty-nester grappling with feelings of isolation –– the effects of the housing crisis are far-reaching and impact every part of our community.
Protesters accused local nonprofit of misusing money meant for minorities, refugees
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Protesters accuse a local nonprofit of misusing money meant to help minorities and refugees. The controversy has now cost two CEOs their jobs in less than a week. The protesters gathered outside the Center for Pan-Asian Community Services, or CPACS. The nonprofit had two CEOs.
Board of Education Announces Sole Finalist for Superintendent
The Clarke County Board of Education has selected a finalist for Superintendent. Monday, the school board announced Dr. Robbie Hooker as the sole finalist for the district Superintendent. Pending final approval of the board later this month, Dr. Hooker will assume full responsibilities effective October 10, 2022. Current Superintendent, Dr. Xernona Thomas announced last year that she would retire at the end of this year. A former principal at Clarke County High School, Dr. Hooker currently serves as the Superintendent of Social Circle City Schools, a position he has held since 2019.
Hall County drivers to experience delays on I-985 this week
The Georgia Department of Transportation has warned Hall County drivers about potential delays on I-985 northbound this week. GDOT will do slab replacement and spall repair on the roadway between mile markers 11 and 13 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The right lane will be closed...
Top 10 Things to Do in Athens on Gameday
Steeped in history and tradition, Athens is considered one of the top college towns in… The post Top 10 Things to Do in Athens on Gameday appeared first on Outsider.
CCSD Receives Award of Distinction for Excellent Financial Reporting
The Clarke County School District received the award of distinction for excellent financial reporting. The Georgia Department of Audits and Accounts (DOAA) awarded the school district after DOAA auditors deemed CCSD as a “clean opinion” with no findings and by submitting all FY21 financial statements roughly six weeks in advance of the December 31, 2021, deadline. The district was one of 39 across Georgia to receive the award.
Dynamite blasting set for this week on Athens’ east side
There is a heads-up for drivers on Athens’ east side: they can listen up for dynamite blasting as part of work on Lexington Road. It will make for lane closures near Gaines School Road today and again Wednesday and Friday. It’s expected around 3 o’clock each afternoon. It is work that could continue into next week.
Researchers catch record-breaking lake sturgeon in Georgia’s Coosa River
ROME, Ga. — Researchers from the University of Georgia have caught the largest lake sturgeon ever reported to the the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR officials say the researchers caught 52 inch, 24 pound lake sturgeon from a portion of the Coosa River in Rome. They say the fish is the largest of its species that they’ve since they began stocking the native species in 2001.
2 Fort Benning soldiers killed in north Georgia mountains
FORT BENNING, Ga. - Two soldiers out of Fort Benning have died after a weather-related incident on Yonah Mountain in north Georgia, Army officials said. A spokesperson for the U.S. Army said the two soldiers, who names have not yet been released, were part of the training program at the Maneuver Center of Excellence.
