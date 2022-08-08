New restaurants coming to Fort Worth’s Southside: a pizzeria and (!) vegan fine dining

Construction is beginning on two new West Magnolia Avenue neighborhood restaurants as the Near Southside restaurant scene continues to grow.

A popular Dallas pizza restaurant and a flashy vegan restaurant will add to the dining scene near the west end of Magnolia, where hospitals and a hotel bring regular lunch and dinner business.

Pie Tap restaurant to open

Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar , beginning construction at 1301 W. Magnolia Ave., is a Design District pizza and rotisserie chicken restaurant known for inexpensive lunches and Tuesday specials.

The location is a former retail space next door to Great Harvest Bread. It’ll be remodeled to an industrial “workshop” look.

It’s promoted as an “explosion of art and scent,” so you’ve been warned.

In Fort Worth, it’ll be better known for half-price “meatball Monday” and $12 Tuesday pizza specials and Thursday pasta specials, along with craft cocktails.

Pizzas ($16-$18) are simple: Margherita, pepperoni, sausage, a salami-sausage-pepperoni combo, prosciutto, rotisserie chicken-barbecue-bacon, mushroom-bacon or veggie.

A signature “Workshop” salad has salami, bacon and provolone with greens, pepperoncinis and a balsamic vinaigrette.

Pie Tap currently has four locations in Dallas and Addison; pie-tap.com .

Maiden vegan restaurant planned

Work has begun on Maiden Fine Plants & Spirits , 1216 Sixth Ave., a new vegan restaurant from Spiral Diner & Bakery founder Amy McNutt .

Maiden is in a park-style setting as an anchor in the PS1200 “public space” retail-apartment project just off Magnolia Avenue near West Oleander Street.

It’s billed as offering “fine plants and spirits” and described a fine-dining vegan restaurant with a tasting menu.

It’s a counterpart to the casual Spiral, now in its 20th year and often listed among the nation’s best vegan restaurants.

Maiden has not posted a menu yet, but watch maidenvegan.com .