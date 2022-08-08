ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

New restaurants coming to Fort Worth’s Southside: a pizzeria and (!) vegan fine dining

By Bud Kennedy
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

Construction is beginning on two new West Magnolia Avenue neighborhood restaurants as the Near Southside restaurant scene continues to grow.

A popular Dallas pizza restaurant and a flashy vegan restaurant will add to the dining scene near the west end of Magnolia, where hospitals and a hotel bring regular lunch and dinner business.

Pie Tap restaurant to open

Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar , beginning construction at 1301 W. Magnolia Ave., is a Design District pizza and rotisserie chicken restaurant known for inexpensive lunches and Tuesday specials.

The location is a former retail space next door to Great Harvest Bread. It’ll be remodeled to an industrial “workshop” look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3haDmW_0h8sTlMZ00

It’s promoted as an “explosion of art and scent,” so you’ve been warned.

In Fort Worth, it’ll be better known for half-price “meatball Monday” and $12 Tuesday pizza specials and Thursday pasta specials, along with craft cocktails.

Pizzas ($16-$18) are simple: Margherita, pepperoni, sausage, a salami-sausage-pepperoni combo, prosciutto, rotisserie chicken-barbecue-bacon, mushroom-bacon or veggie.

A signature “Workshop” salad has salami, bacon and provolone with greens, pepperoncinis and a balsamic vinaigrette.

Pie Tap currently has four locations in Dallas and Addison; pie-tap.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gy1ha_0h8sTlMZ00

Maiden vegan restaurant planned

Work has begun on Maiden Fine Plants & Spirits , 1216 Sixth Ave., a new vegan restaurant from Spiral Diner & Bakery founder Amy McNutt .

Maiden is in a park-style setting as an anchor in the PS1200 “public space” retail-apartment project just off Magnolia Avenue near West Oleander Street.

It’s billed as offering “fine plants and spirits” and described a fine-dining vegan restaurant with a tasting menu.

It’s a counterpart to the casual Spiral, now in its 20th year and often listed among the nation’s best vegan restaurants.

Maiden has not posted a menu yet, but watch maidenvegan.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fwtx.com

Checking Out the Iconic Lola’s New Digs — and Food

Summer has barely started, and on this sunny June day, it’s already 107 degrees out. Weather forecasters warned Fort Worth to stay in. Some of us did. But some went to Lola’s Saloon, Pete Delkus be damned. It was, after all, for a celebratory occasion: Lola’s first farmers market in its new digs, the supposedly cursed entertainment venue/restaurant at 4200 W. Berry St., where two previous concepts came and went.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Staple Vegan Diner Shuts its Doors in Oak Cliff

A pioneer of vegan fare is closing its doors this week. Spiral Diner Dallas, the first in the metroplex to offer vegan comfort food, will serve its last heap of vegan nachos by Sunday, August 14. “People are going to think we’re totally crazy,” said owner Amy McNutt about closing...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Old Hag’s Pizza and Pasta now open in Lewisville

Old Hag’s Pizza and Pasta held a soft opening for its Lewisville location Aug. 8. (Courtesy Old Hag’s Pizza and Pasta) Old Hag’s Pizza and Pasta held a soft opening for its Lewisville location Aug. 8. The restaurant is located at 359 Lake Park Road, Ste. 132. The restaurant’s menu includes more than two dozen specialty pizzas, pasta dishes, salads and appetizers. Old Hag’s is open 24 hours every day and anticipates offering dine-in services soon, according to a spokesperson for the restaurant. 972-999-6899. www.oldhagspizza.com.
LEWISVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
Magnolia, TX
Dallas, TX
Restaurants
Fort Worth, TX
Restaurants
Dallas, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Fort Worth, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Restaurants
Fort Worth, TX
Food & Drinks
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Portillo's, known for its Chicago-style street food, files for permit with Fort Worth

Portillo’s is known for its Chicago-style street food, including hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches and chopped salads. (Courtesy Portillo's) Portillo’s, which is known for its Chicago-style street food, has submitted a permit application with the city of Fort Worth for a 2.068-acre site at 2491 N. Tarrant Parkway near Tehama Ridge Parkway. A spokesperson for the restaurant chain said no further information was available at this time on the Fort Worth location. Portillo’s officials announced plans to open its first Texas restaurant within the Grandscape development in The Colony this fall. The restaurant chain has more than 70 locations across multiple states. Portillo's is known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, chargrilled burgers, chopped salad, cheese fries and chocolate cake, according to its website. www.portillos.com.
FORT WORTH, TX
fwtx.com

‘Forbes’ Includes a Fort Worth Hot Cool Spot in Elite Company

The classic summer extravaganza that the Fort loves so much also holds a sentiment with Forbes, which included Rockin’ The River on the Trinity among its top eight water vacations, a list of eight “waterside escapes by lakes, rivers, and seas to beat the heat from,” ahem, “Maui to London.”
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Vegan#Pizzeria#Southside#Fine Dining#Food Drink#Spiral Diner Bakery
Thrillist

The 11 Best Things to do Indoors in Dallas When It’s Just Too Hot

Information listed here may be subject to change depending on the developing situation with COVID-19's Omicron variant. Please check for the latest updates available or contact each establishment directly for more info. The only reasonable outdoor activity right now is lounging in a swimming pool. Fortunately, there are lots of...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Cell Phone and Jacket Policy at Tim Love's New Restaurant Has People Big Mad

Chef and TV personality Tim Love loves a good angle. His concepts never shoot straight down the middle. His upscale restaurant Lonesome Dove, which recently celebrated its 20th anniversary in the Fort Worth Stockyards, serves exotic wild game dishes like rabbit-rattlesnake sausage and wild boar ribs. His White Elephant Saloon doubles down on Wild West theme with live music, a dance floor and a chili parlor where you can grab a bowl chili and a piece of homemade cornbread for just $6.
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
papercitymag.com

Fort Worth’s Iconic Ice House Building Gets New Life With Oysters Galore — Get Ready For the City’s First Hudson House Restaurant

Fort Worth is getting its own Hudson House. And it's moving into the city's iconic Ice House building. Picture yourself in New York City’s West Village at a cozy neighborhood haunt, happily nibbling raw oysters. That’s the feel of Hudson House restaurant and raw bar. The popular Dallas-based restaurant chain is now casting a wider net with three new restaurant openings planned. Including a new Fort Worth Hudson House, PaperCity has learned.
FORT WORTH, TX
dmagazine.com

With Part of the Old Valley View Mall Up for Sale, Will the Site Ever Be Developed?

Valley View Mall has been ruins for years. April marked the 10th anniversary of Beck Ventures purchasing the property. Next June will mark a decade since what was known as the “Midtown” project went before the City Council. Last week, one of the three largest landowners there put its acreage for sale, raising even more questions about the future of the asphalt that once held the old mall.
DALLAS, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Ruff! Is This The Most Unique Dog Park / Bar In Texas?

As dog owners, we are always looking for places to take our Fur Babys! Yes, Parks and Dog Parks RULE, but what about a little something different? What if you could combine a Dog Park and Bar into one? I have heard about this place for years, and I need to get my fur baby to one of these locations made for dogs and their owners!
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

City of Southlake joins Grapevine, Colleyville in pickleball craze with plans for new complex

Several friends met to play pickleball on a makeshift court at Bicentennial Park in Southlake earlier this summer. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact Newspaper) An excessive heat warning one day earlier this summer did not stop pickleball players at Bicentennial Park. Friends Cade Bissell, Colin Green, Alden Sadler and Tara Sumer were...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
9K+
Followers
588
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy