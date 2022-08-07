ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

SkySports

Commonwealth Games: Jamaica's rise, England's path forwards and a look ahead to Netball World Cup 2023

The fact that a World Cup is situated so soon after the Commonwealth Games is always a fascinating feature of netball's calendar. Next year's competition starts on July 28 and while 11 months might seem like a long time in terms of the amount of individual training hours, when you look at it more closely there's perhaps room for two, or at a push three, Test series only.
WORLD
SkySports

Birmingham Phoenix v S Brave Hlts

Moeen Ali's Birmingham Phoenix take on James Vince's Southern Brave in Birmingham in the men's season of The Hundred. This is a rematch of last year's final. (10.08)
SPORTS
SkySports

Rugby Championship: Are New Zealand in turmoil after three straight defeats?

If that was a rarity, then what transpired in this year's Rugby Championship opener in Mbombela last Saturday was near-on unprecedented as the visitors slid to a 26-10 defeat which marked their third Test loss in a row - the first time that has occurred since 1998 when they went on to suffer a worst run of five defeats in a row.
RUGBY
SkySports

Premier League betting: Back 7/1 Joe Willock to score, Fulham to win at Wolves

Our tipster Jones Knows began the season with a bang, tipping up Ben White to be carded at 6/1 and he has three bets to attack this weekend. Noticing Ben White switching to right-back for Arsenal proved to be a profitable spot as the season kicked off with a 6/1 winner for this column as he just could not resist wiping out card-drawing-king Wilfried Zaha. It was truly lovely stuff.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Hurling manager movements rumble on in eventful intercounty off-season

The traditional big three of Cork, Tipperary and Kilkenny have already changed management teams, and have their houses in order for 2023. Pat Ryan succeeds Kieran Kingston on Lee-side, Liam Cahill has replaced Colm Bonnar in the Premier County, while Derek Lyng is the man who takes over from Brian Cody at the helm of the Cats.
WORLD
SkySports

Wednesday Tips

Climate can make a winning debut for John and Thady Gosden in the British Stallion Studs EBF Upavon Fillies' Stakes at Salisbury. Previously trained in Ireland by Jessica Harrington, it is perhaps no surprise that she has been moved to England by her owners given her last three outings have all been in the UK. There appears to be more opportunities to gain valuable black type and given she heads into this Listed event with the highest rating, it looks the right call.
ANIMALS
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Thursday Tips

Tempus can continue his good recent run by bagging the Group Three Tattersalls Sovereign Stakes at Salisbury. While a disappointing field of only four go to post for Wiltshire track's feature race of the season, they are all classy operators. Tempus looks like being another shrewd buy for owners Hambleton Racing who have enjoyed great success with Glen Shiel and Outbox having sent them to Archie Watson.
SPORTS
SkySports

Friday Tips

Maylandsea can regain the winning thread dropped in both distance and class for the BetVictor St Hugh's Stakes at Newbury. Michael Bell's filly cost 100,000 guineas the spring breeze-ups and she certainly knew her job on debut at Nottingham in May when coming home a cosy two-and-a-half-length winner to book her ticket to Royal Ascot.
SPORTS
SkySports

Carabao Cup first-round: Barnsley strike late against Sunderland while Sheffield Wednesday knock out Sunderland

Josh Benson struck in the third minute of stoppage time as League One Barnsley claimed a 1-0 win at the Riverside to dump Championship Middlesbrough out of the Carabao Cup. The game looked to be heading to penalties, but Benson slotted home after his initial effort was parried by 'Boro goalkeeper Liam Roberts and ensured Barnsley were able to celebrate a cup shock.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Carabao Cup 2022/23 second-round draw: Everton travel to Fleetwood, Leeds to face Barnsley

Frank Lampard's Everton will travel to Scott Brown's Fleetwood in the second round of the Carabao Cup, while Leeds have been drawn against Yorkshire rivals Barnsley. Everton and Leeds are two of 13 Premier League sides that will enter the competition in round two, along with Championship clubs Watford and Burnley. The remaining seven top-flight clubs - including holders Liverpool - will be in the hat for round three.
PREMIER LEAGUE

