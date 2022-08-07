Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Commonwealth Games: Jamaica's rise, England's path forwards and a look ahead to Netball World Cup 2023
The fact that a World Cup is situated so soon after the Commonwealth Games is always a fascinating feature of netball's calendar. Next year's competition starts on July 28 and while 11 months might seem like a long time in terms of the amount of individual training hours, when you look at it more closely there's perhaps room for two, or at a push three, Test series only.
SkySports
Top bins! | Keira Walsh's sensational strike in ultimate finishing challenge
England's Keira Walsh takes on the ultimate finishing drill on Soccer AM, with some early top bin action too! Watch the full drill with Mike Dean on the Soccer AM YouTube channel.
SkySports
Birmingham Phoenix v S Brave Hlts
Moeen Ali's Birmingham Phoenix take on James Vince's Southern Brave in Birmingham in the men's season of The Hundred. This is a rematch of last year's final. (10.08)
SkySports
Rugby Championship: Are New Zealand in turmoil after three straight defeats?
If that was a rarity, then what transpired in this year's Rugby Championship opener in Mbombela last Saturday was near-on unprecedented as the visitors slid to a 26-10 defeat which marked their third Test loss in a row - the first time that has occurred since 1998 when they went on to suffer a worst run of five defeats in a row.
RELATED PEOPLE
SkySports
The Hundred: Will Smeed hits first century in competition as Birmingham Phoenix beat Southern Brave
On a history-making night, Will Smeed hit the first century in The Hundred and Henry Brookes took five wickets at Edgbaston as Birmingham Phoenix beat defending champions Southern Brave. The Hundred: Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave - score summary. Birmingham Phoenix: 176-4 from 100 balls - Smeed (101 off 50...
SkySports
Lauren Price and Karriss Artingstall confirmed on historic Claressa Shields-Savannah Marshall card at O2 Arena
Golden girl Lauren Price MBE (1-0) will fight on a historic night of women's boxing as the Welsh wonder takes on Hungary's Timea Belik (6-6-0, 2 KOs) at The O2 in London on September 10, screened live and exclusively on Sky Sports. The stylish southpaw opened her professional career with...
SkySports
Premier League betting: Back 7/1 Joe Willock to score, Fulham to win at Wolves
Our tipster Jones Knows began the season with a bang, tipping up Ben White to be carded at 6/1 and he has three bets to attack this weekend. Noticing Ben White switching to right-back for Arsenal proved to be a profitable spot as the season kicked off with a 6/1 winner for this column as he just could not resist wiping out card-drawing-king Wilfried Zaha. It was truly lovely stuff.
SkySports
Juddmonte International: Baaeed to face up to seven rivals at York as he pleases William Haggas with preparation
Baaeed will face a maximum of seven rivals when he puts his unbeaten record on the line in the Juddmonte International at York on Wednesday. The son of Sea The Stars - who famously won this Group One contest in 2009 - has been the dominant force over a mile for the past two seasons, racking up five top-level victories.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SkySports
Frazer Clarke to fight in Liverpool BOXXER event as heavyweight makes third professional outing
Heavyweight sensation Frazer 'Big Fraze' Clarke has been added to the line-up for the latest BOXXER event taking place on Saturday, September 3 at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, live on Sky Sports. The 31-year-old Burton battler will head into his latest fight fresh off his stunning stoppage win...
SkySports
The Hundred: Manchester Originals' Phoebe Graham says tournament is inspiring new generation
Phoebe Graham looks ahead to the women's competition in The Hundred, as she links up with Manchester Originals and the tournament aims to build on the Lionesses' success and continue the growth of women's sport... The Hundred is back and this time it's bigger and better. Live music, live sport,...
SkySports
Hurling manager movements rumble on in eventful intercounty off-season
The traditional big three of Cork, Tipperary and Kilkenny have already changed management teams, and have their houses in order for 2023. Pat Ryan succeeds Kieran Kingston on Lee-side, Liam Cahill has replaced Colm Bonnar in the Premier County, while Derek Lyng is the man who takes over from Brian Cody at the helm of the Cats.
SkySports
Wednesday Tips
Climate can make a winning debut for John and Thady Gosden in the British Stallion Studs EBF Upavon Fillies' Stakes at Salisbury. Previously trained in Ireland by Jessica Harrington, it is perhaps no surprise that she has been moved to England by her owners given her last three outings have all been in the UK. There appears to be more opportunities to gain valuable black type and given she heads into this Listed event with the highest rating, it looks the right call.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SkySports
Thursday Tips
Tempus can continue his good recent run by bagging the Group Three Tattersalls Sovereign Stakes at Salisbury. While a disappointing field of only four go to post for Wiltshire track's feature race of the season, they are all classy operators. Tempus looks like being another shrewd buy for owners Hambleton Racing who have enjoyed great success with Glen Shiel and Outbox having sent them to Archie Watson.
SkySports
Danny McGuire says he doesn't feel a connection to Leeds any longer as Hull KR prepare for Rhinos visit
As one of the Rhinos' greatest-ever players, McGuire knows what it means to represent the blue and amber, having won eight Grand Finals with the Yorkshire club over his 16 years at Headingley. Super League fixtures | Standings | Rugby League live on Sky Sports. But now, after being part...
SkySports
Friday Tips
Maylandsea can regain the winning thread dropped in both distance and class for the BetVictor St Hugh's Stakes at Newbury. Michael Bell's filly cost 100,000 guineas the spring breeze-ups and she certainly knew her job on debut at Nottingham in May when coming home a cosy two-and-a-half-length winner to book her ticket to Royal Ascot.
SkySports
Ross Taylor says he experienced racism from New Zealand team-mates and staff during his 16-year career
Taylor, who has Samoan heritage on his mother's side and retired from international cricket earlier this year, described in his book "Ross Taylor Black and White" how he and other team-mates endured insensitive "banter" from white players. "In many ways, dressing room banter is the barometer," wrote Taylor, who played...
SkySports
England's Rachel Daly joins Aston Villa ahead of the new Women's Super League season
Aston Villa Women have signed England international Rachel Daly. Fresh from becoming a European champion with the Lionesses, Daly joins from National Women's Soccer League team Houston Dash in the United States for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal. The 30-year-old is returning to England, where she has spent...
SkySports
Carabao Cup first-round: Barnsley strike late against Sunderland while Sheffield Wednesday knock out Sunderland
Josh Benson struck in the third minute of stoppage time as League One Barnsley claimed a 1-0 win at the Riverside to dump Championship Middlesbrough out of the Carabao Cup. The game looked to be heading to penalties, but Benson slotted home after his initial effort was parried by 'Boro goalkeeper Liam Roberts and ensured Barnsley were able to celebrate a cup shock.
SkySports
Carabao Cup 2022/23 second-round draw: Everton travel to Fleetwood, Leeds to face Barnsley
Frank Lampard's Everton will travel to Scott Brown's Fleetwood in the second round of the Carabao Cup, while Leeds have been drawn against Yorkshire rivals Barnsley. Everton and Leeds are two of 13 Premier League sides that will enter the competition in round two, along with Championship clubs Watford and Burnley. The remaining seven top-flight clubs - including holders Liverpool - will be in the hat for round three.
SkySports
Mikkel Damsgaard: Brentford complete £16.7m transfer deal for Sampdoria midfielder
Brentford have completed a £16.7m deal for Sampdoria midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard, with the Bees ending their search for Christian Eriksen's replacement. The 22-year-old midfielder has signed a contract until 2027 and becomes the club's sixth Danish first-team player. Brentford were looking for a new attacking midfielder after losing out...
Comments / 0