Montana Incident News

Montana Wildfire alert: Elmo Fire update 2022-08-07

 3 days ago
Last updated: Sun, 07 Aug 2022 08:18:42

Incident is 30% contained.

UPDATE ON EVACUATIONS AND CLOSURES - 8.7.2022 9:30 AM

8.7.2022 10:00 AM Update on Evacuations and ClosuresUpdates from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office on evacuations and closures in effect at 12:00 PM on Sunday, August 7, 2022:Evacuation orders have been lifted for residents along Lake Mary Ronan Road (Hwy 352) west of Dayton Creek Road. This area will remain under pre-evacuation warning and open to residents and guests only.Camp Tuffit/West Shore Road remains under evacuation order and is closed to all traffic.Residents of Chief Cliff Lane, Black Lake Road, Big Meadows Road, and Dayton Creek Road remain under pre-evacuation warning and open to residents only.Speed limits will be reduced to 35 mph on Lake Mary Ronan Road (Hwy 352).The Proctor dump will be open to Lake County residents with normal operating hours.Closures remain in effect for the Boat Ramp at the Elmo Fishing Access site and Lake Mary Ronan State Park. 

Edit: 8.6.22 at 4:00 PM - Clarification: Arterial roads open to residents off Lake Mary Ronan (Hwy 352) DO NOT include roads west of Dayton Creek Road which are still under Evacuation Order. 

Updates from the Lake County Sherriff’s Office on evacuations and closures in effect at 12:00 PM on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

·       Pre-evacuation warnings have been lifted for residents east of Hwy 93 between Chief Cliff Lane and Lake Mary Ronan Road (Hwy 352).

·       Evacuation orders have been lifted for residents of Chief Cliff Lane and Black Lake Road. These areas will remain under pre-evacuation warning.

·       Evacuation orders have been lifted for residents of Big Meadows Road and Dayton Creek Road. These areas will remain under pre-evacuation warning.

·       Evacuation orders are still in effect for residents west of the intersection of Lake Mary Ronan Road (Hwy 352) and Dayton Creek Road.

·       Lake Mary Ronan Road (Hwy 352) is closed at the Dayton Creek Road intersection.

·       Arterial roads off Lake Mary Ronan Road (Hwy 352) are open to residents only. Speed limits will be reduced to 35 mph on Lake Mary Ronan Road (Hwy 352).

·       The Proctor dump will open to Lake County residents at 12:00 to 7:00 PM on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

·       Closures remain in effect for the Boat Ramp at the Elmo Fishing Access site and Lake Mary Ronan State Park.Lake County, MT website: https://mt-lakecounty.civicplus.com/361/Elmo-2-Fire

NOTICE - 8:30 PM 8.4.22Evening Update: High winds and low humidity increased fire activity on the northern sections of the Elmo Fire as expected. Crews positioned south of Lake Mary Ronan were successful in limiting fire growth as scooper planes dropped approximately 600,000 gallons of water to slow the fire approaching the lake from the ridge. This allowed crews to improve the control lines and secure sections of the fire edge while also mitigating and preparing around structures. 

NOTICE - 10:00 AM 8.4.22 Per Lake County Sheriff's Office, Lake Mary Ronan Road is CLOSED to ALL traffic for fire personnel to safely conduct operations.  Please note: The Solid Waste Transfer Station located on Lake Mary Ronan Road is CLOSED. Area residents will not be allowed past the road block to access the transfer station.

UPDATE 4:00 PM 8.3.22The fire has been very active on the north end, just south of Lake Mary Ronan, with a high potential for the fire to reach the lake by this evening.The Lake County Sheriff's Office has requested residents who have not heeded to the Evacuation Order for County Road 352 (Lake Mary Ronan Road) and along the perimeter of Lake Mary Ronan to do so. Potential spotting over County Road 352 may impede egress over the next couple days.  

UPDATE 6:30 PM 8.2.22

CHANGE IN EVACUATIONS: The Lake County Sheriff expanded the Evacuation Order to include all residents residing north and south of County Rd 352 (Lake Mary Ronan Road) and all residents who live along Lake Mary Ronan.  All prior evacuation orders are still effect.Pre-evacuation warnings are still in effect for residences east and south of Hwy 93 between intersections with Hwy 28 and Lake Mary Ronan Road.For information on Red Cross Evacuation Centers at Polson High School and Somers Middle School please call 1-800-272-6668, then select Option 1 for the Duty Officer.   Road closures: Lake Mary Ronan Road is closed.Power Outages: Mission Valley Power shut off power at Black Lake Road, the Proctor Club house, and Hog Heaven at the request of Lake County Emergency Management and expected to remain off through Tuesday. The situation will be reassessed Wednesday morning.

The Elmo Fire started on July 29th, 2022 off of Highway 28 around mile marker 39, west of Elmo, MT. The fire started in grass and made its way into the timber north of Highway 28. 

View Elmo Fire Wildfire web site

