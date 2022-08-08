ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana Wildfire alert: Hog Trough Fire update 2022-08-08

Montana Incident News
Montana Incident News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ef5Su_0h8sTW4Y00
Hog Trough Fire Daily Update for August 7

Last updated: Sun, 07 Aug 2022 19:17:35

Incident is 41% contained.

Hog Trough Fire was discovered July 17th. It is located five miles east of Black Bear Campground and seven miles southwest of Skalkaho Falls. It is burning in the Sapphire Wilderness Study Area (WSA) on both the Bitterroot and Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forests. There are no structures currently threatened and no evacuations. Area, trail and road closures are in effect. Please refer to the Closures tab for most specific closure information. Skalkaho Highway (Highway 38) is OPEN. Forest Service Road 75 (Skalkaho-Rye) Road is currently closed from the junction of Highway 38 (Skalkaho Highway) to Mile Marker 5 near Skalkaho Creek Trailhead #503. Forest Service 5070 (Sand Basin Creek) Road is also closed. The fire transferred command from the Western Montana All Hazard Type 3 Incident Management Team to the Northern Rockies Team 5 Type 2 Incident Management Team at 7 pm MDT on August 3rd. 

View Hog Trough Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oIFOV_0h8sTW4Y00
Fire Behavior in the Signal Rock Area on August 6
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0No4ii_0h8sTW4Y00
August 6th Crew Activity on the Hog Trough Fire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y8Ae1_0h8sTW4Y00
Hog Trough Fire Daily Update for August 6
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yJQXI_0h8sTW4Y00
Smoke Along the Southwest Flank of the Fire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r3Y2r_0h8sTW4Y00
It's Not Worth The View
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0terDh_0h8sTW4Y00
Thinned Road with Hog Trough Smoke
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qonuG_0h8sTW4Y00
Ladder Fuel Consumption
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zSABQ_0h8sTW4Y00
Group tree torching in Hog Trough
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43W0T9_0h8sTW4Y00
Hog Trough Fire July 29, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eflzl_0h8sTW4Y00
Hog Trough Fire July 29, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FLf7f_0h8sTW4Y00
Hog Trough Fire Burned Area July 28, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
97.1 KISS FM

Fire weather danger increases for Northeast Montana counties

Fire Weather Watches have been issued for dangerous conditions in several northeast Montana counties because of high temperatures and very gusty winds. Conditions are drying up again across the state and more Fire Weather Watches are being issued as the temperatures stay high, humidities stay low and the winds remain gusty. Those elements are a recipe for disaster.
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Closed by Intense Fire, Popular Montana State Park Has Reopened

While there are still flames and tinder-dry conditions in the area, a state park has reopened and some (not all) evacuation orders have been lifted. That's good news for those who love to recreate, and especially for those who live on or near Lake Mary Ronan, 7 miles west of Flathead Lake. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced that as of this morning (Wednesday), they have reopened Lake Mary Ronan State Park. The Elmo 2 fire forced its closure last week. And while some evacuation orders were lifted, there are still certain restrictions and evacuation orders in place.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Tracking eastern Montana’s silent firestarters

Underground coal seams can burn unnoticed for years. They can also spark raging wildfires. Funding to extinguish them is limited, but a mapping effort is underway to plot the smoldering coordinates. Rosebud CountyLast summer, wildfires burned half of John Bailey’s 25,000-acre ranch. With much of his pasture up in smoke,...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Government
Fairfield Sun Times

Fire danger grows as high temperatures meet high winds

The Elmo Fire near the western shore of Flathead Lake grew to over 18,000 acres at last report. Officials on Wednesday said the fire has burned four homes and four outbuildings and has a high potential for reaching Lake Mary Ronan by this evening. About 150 homes are now in...
GREAT FALLS, MT
Alt 95.7

“Dangerous Obstacle.” Exposed Pipe Closes Part of a Montana River

Well, here is something you wouldn't want to have to navigate around when floating a river in Montana. And in this case, it's in such a complicated section of water that navigation around it is not even practical, and has been deemed very unsafe. For now, the only logical solution is to close down a small stretch until the problem can be resolved.
MONTANA STATE
worldatlas.com

The Most Amazing Hot Springs in Montana

Montana is home to many natural wonders and some of the nation’s best hot springs. These nine mineral springs offer year-round healing and relaxation within Treasure State's best natural scenery. Boiling River, Gardiner. Boiling River is the most natural hot spring in the whole state, as well as one...
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trough#Montana Wildfire#Black Bear Campground#Skalkaho Falls#Mdt
Distinctly Montana

Wooden Wild Horses: Montana's Seven Carousels

Wooden Wild Horses: Montana's Seven Carousels The National Carousel Association publishes an online Index of North American Carousels. That index lists seven carousels in Montana, including merry-go-rounds in Boulder, Butte, Columbia Falls, Helena, Missoula, Shelby and Somers. ...
MONTANA STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Lawsuit Could Halt Wolf Hunts In Wyoming, Montana, Idaho

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Alleged bad wolf management by Montana and Idaho could shut down wolf hunts in those states and Wyoming, if a complaint filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court by environmental and animal welfare groups succeeds. “Wolves in the northern Rocky Mountains are...
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

This Montana Truck Stop Has the Coolest Gift Shop I’ve Ever Seen

In a faraway land, 16 miles from the border to Idaho lies a blacksmith specializing in weapons for any noble knight. Well, kind of. In reality, it's just a humble truck stop with the largest and most diverse gift shop in the Treasure State, as well as a restaurant and hotel. Part of that diversity in the gift shop is credited to an awesome selection of beautiful steel you'd find at a renaissance fair.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NBCMontana

Hot temperatures for the next few days, thunderstorms chances

With high pressure in control, temperatures will warm well into the 90s across western Montana. A few spots will be in the low 100s, such as Missoula- testing a record high on Tuesday (99). Tuesday will be breezy across northwest Montana. Starting Wednesday, chances for afternoon/evening thunderstorms will be on...
MONTANA STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Saturday update on fires burning around Central Oregon

The following is information is taken directly from Central Oregon Fire Information and the Willamette National Forest about the Green Butte, Miller Road and Cedar Creek fires as of 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug 6. Yesterday was another quiet day across central Oregon for fire activity. There were no new starts.
PAULINA, OR
97.1 KISS FM

NorthWestern Energy Wants MORE money. Gas and Electric Hikes Requested

According to an application submitted with the Department of Public Service Regulation before the Public Service Commission of the State of Montana, NorthWestern Energy is requesting authority to increase their retail electric and natural gas utility service rates, and for approval of electric and natural gas service schedules, and rules and allocated cost of service and rate design. *phew*
HELENA, MT
yourbigsky.com

6 Montana campgrounds to visit year-round

The summer camping season is nearly over, but that doesn’t mean camping has to stop! Montana has several campgrounds that can be used year-round, according to Onlyinyourstate. Here is a list of campgrounds to try during any time of the year. Rocky Mountain Hi Campground. Located in Kalispell. Great...
MONTANA STATE
bozone.com

Montana festival rock n’ rolls into watershed valley for ‘22 event

Montana festival rock n’ rolls into watershed valley for ‘22 event. The Treasure State’s rowdiest, guitar-heavy weekend is upon us with the summer return of Rockin’ the Rivers. Event promoters are thrilled to offer fans of the genre a hard-driving escape with performances set for Thursday through Saturday, August 11th–13th. The festival is back at The Bridge near Three Forks, celebrating more than two decades with its 2022 event.
Montana Incident News

Montana Incident News

500
Followers
39
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

Statewide incident news in real time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy