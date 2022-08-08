ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gillespie County, TX

Texas Wildfire alert: Big Sky update 2022-08-08

Texas Incident News
Texas Incident News
 3 days ago
Big Sky Fire smoke plume Aug 2, 2022

Last updated: Sun, 07 Aug 2022 20:47:57

Incident is 90% contained.

Texas A&M Forest Service was requested to assist local officials on the Big Sky Fire in Gillespie County just after noon on August 2, 2022. The fire is approximately 9 miles north of Fredericksburg. Local authorities have requested the public avoid the area around Eckert Road and Lower Crabapple Road. Approximately 40 residents were initially evacuated. State resources staged in Kerrville, including Texas A&M Forest Service heavy equipment and a strike team of engines, responded along with aviation crews. Aviation during the first operational period, Aug 2,  included 7 fixed wing and 2 helicopters providing aerial assistance. Aviation resources are on standby as needed for continued operations.By 3:30, on Aug 2, crews reported the fire was approximately 200 acres, burning in grass and brush fuels, being pushed by sustained 15 mph winds, with gusts around 25 mph.  Local resources remained on scene overnight, monitoring points of concernAs of Aug 4, perimeter is 1459 acres and approximately 92 personnel were involved in the containment and mop up operations.State and local crews are working in coordination to provide point protection, construct containment line and mop up. See Recent Articles below for Updates.As always, fire managers want to remind the public that drones are not allowed to be flown around active wildland firefighting efforts. When unknown aircraft, including drones, are spotted near the fire, all responding aviation is immediately grounded. There is a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) in place for the area over the fire area [NOTAM: FDC 2/2523, https://bit.ly/3zPDzFZ]. Please avoid the area to provide a safe environment for firefighting aircraft.

View Big Sky Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Big Sky Fire helitanker Aug 2, 2022
Big Sky Fire flame front Aug 2, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KU04z_0h8sTVBp00
Mosaic of Big Sky Fire on Aug 3, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=062KAN_0h8sTVBp00
Big Sky Smoke Column on August 2, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
drippingspringsnews.com

Second wildfire burns through Dripping Springs

A wildfire near the Hays-Blanco County line, named the Smoke Rider Fire, burned through over 1,210 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The fire began in the early afternoon of Tuesday, August 2, moving northwest towards U.S. Highway 290. By the end of the day, its damage spanned over 800 acres. The fire reached 100% containment on Monday, August 8 — but not before it had burned down seven homes and an RV.
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
AccuWeather

Massive landspout filmed as it whirls across field

The video showed a whirlwind of dust as a man in awe filmed the spectacle. The landspout was one of several to strike Texas on Monday evening, and although landspouts are different from tornadoes, they can still cause damage. As scattered storms moved across the Panhandle of Texas on Monday...
DUMAS, TX
101.5 KNUE

Watch a Big ‘Ol Nope Rope Out for a Swim on a Texas Lake

Texas is home to many different species of rattlesnakes. As scary looking as they can be, they will mostly leave us alone. But for those that have an aversion to snakes in general, this particular video will just be some added fuel to your snake nightmares. Some folks were out enjoying a day on the lake near San Angelo, Texas when they caught a diamondback rattlesnake enjoying a swim.
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Kerrville, TX
County
Gillespie County, TX
City
Fredericksburg, TX
Click2Houston.com

5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds

TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
TEXAS STATE
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Collapsed! Texas Bridges That Have Fallen Apart And Left To Rot!

The last thing you want to do is get on a collapsed bridge. Whether it has collapsed at the middle portion of the bridge or somewhere at the end, a collapsed bridge is not good. Whether it was due to time, weather, or catastrophic event, bridges sometimes don't last forever. Some bridges are repaired, and some are abandoned and left to rot. We have found some bridges here in Texas that you definitely want to do a U-Turn on and don't get on! Thing is, most of these bridges are only reachable thru drones nowadays!
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Sky#Helicopters#Texas Wildfire#Texas A M Forest Service#The Big Sky Fire#Updates
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How to Save Your Stressed-Out Trees During the Texas Drought

With over 99% of Texas under drought conditions, it is a challenge to conserve the resource and keep landscaping, like trees, healthy at the same time. "We are starting to see widespread drought stress in trees across the state," Texas A&M Forest Service Woodland Ecologist Karl Flocke said in a news release. He also made the observation that some trees have begun to die due to this stress.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
spectrumlocalnews.com

You survived the hottest July on record in Texas

A look back at the data confirms what we already knew: this past month was a record-busting sizzler. There was little to no rainfall to provide heat relief. Reports from the Texas State Climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon show July 2022 in a tie with 2011 for hottest July on record across the Lone Star State. Preliminary data says this is the second hottest June-July in Texas history, and hottest May-July and April-July in Texas history.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Worsening Texas drought taking a toll on wineries

AUSTIN, Texas — The hot and dry days continue in Central Texas. Many industries have felt the impact. Central Texas wineries have lost crops, but some, like Solaro Estate Vineyard and Wineries, are finding ways to adapt to the hot and dry conditions. Viticulturist at Solaro Erica Fritz said...
Tom Handy

City in Texas Calls for a State of Emergency Due to Monkeypox

In the United States, there are 7,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox according to the CDC. In the State of Texas, monkeypox cases are increasing. Recently, Dallas County was confirmed to have more cases than any other county in Texas. On Friday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins signed a public health emergency declaration to help slow the spread of the virus.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Texas Incident News

Texas Incident News

178
Followers
46
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Statewide incident news in real time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy