Idaho Wildfire alert: Moose Fire update 2022-08-07

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NgKeb_0h8sTRev00
Community Meeting Announcement for August 9 CM

Last updated: Sun, 07 Aug 2022 10:47:51

Incident is 16% contained.

 Spotty rain fell across the Moose Fire yesterday morning bringing as much as a quarter of an inch to some areas of the fire while other areas received only a trace. The cloud cover and moisture brought cooler temperatures and higher relative humidity diminishing fire behavior for most of the day. Firefighters were able to take advantage of the moderated conditions to strengthen containment lines and improve structure protection.   

A warm and dry weather pattern is expected to move back into the area for the next few days bringing light winds. Increased fire behavior is expected to resume. The fire will continue to move in very steep, inaccessible terrain. Firefighters will look for opportunities to corral fire movement and to develop plans to hold the fire in strategic locations. Incident managers continue to focus work on protecting private property, the Salmon Municipal Watershed, the powerline, and other infrastructure. 

View Moose Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ABzbu_0h8sTRev00
Smoke column from south, 08/03, Delgado
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pbuCE_0h8sTRev00
Moose Fire Area, Road and Trail Closure Reduction
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xF4ia_0h8sTRev00
Moose Fire Area, Road and Trail Closure Reduction
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eIQfZ_0h8sTRev00
Chasing spot fires (McMillan)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30sdgH_0h8sTRev00
Community Meeting announcement
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hge5w_0h8sTRev00
Smoke column over Moose Fire, July 29.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OChrF_0h8sTRev00
Firing operations near the Salmon River
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dZ4Vd_0h8sTRev00
Smoke plume on the Moose Fire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f9vHs_0h8sTRev00
Lookout posted on the Moose Fire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o9uZp_0h8sTRev00
North Fork Fire Department on standby
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rq2Rd_0h8sTRev00
North Fork Fire Department on standby

ABOUT

Statewide incident news in real time.

