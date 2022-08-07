Idaho Wildfire alert: Moose Fire update 2022-08-07

Community Meeting Announcement for August 9 CM

Last updated: Sun, 07 Aug 2022 10:47:51

Incident is 16% contained.

Spotty rain fell across the Moose Fire yesterday morning bringing as much as a quarter of an inch to some areas of the fire while other areas received only a trace. The cloud cover and moisture brought cooler temperatures and higher relative humidity diminishing fire behavior for most of the day. Firefighters were able to take advantage of the moderated conditions to strengthen containment lines and improve structure protection.

A warm and dry weather pattern is expected to move back into the area for the next few days bringing light winds. Increased fire behavior is expected to resume. The fire will continue to move in very steep, inaccessible terrain. Firefighters will look for opportunities to corral fire movement and to develop plans to hold the fire in strategic locations. Incident managers continue to focus work on protecting private property, the Salmon Municipal Watershed, the powerline, and other infrastructure.

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Smoke column from south, 08/03, Delgado

Moose Fire Area, Road and Trail Closure Reduction

Chasing spot fires (McMillan)

Community Meeting announcement

Smoke column over Moose Fire, July 29.

Firing operations near the Salmon River

Smoke plume on the Moose Fire

Lookout posted on the Moose Fire

North Fork Fire Department on standby