Idaho State

Idaho Wildfire alert: Woodtick update 2022-08-07

 3 days ago
Column w/ River

Last updated: Sun, 07 Aug 2022 08:39:11

Incident is 0% contained.

The Woodtick fire on the Salmon-Challis National Forest, was started on July 14th, 2022.  It's burning in a rugged and remote part of the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness.  The fire was started by lightning and is burning in grass, brush and timber.  Firefighters made multiple attempts to engage this fire directly from ground and air but it was ultimately determined to be unsafe for firefighters to fight this fire directly. The fire is approximately 4,971 acres Continuing to grow in all directions, and will remain under a Point Protection strategy with firefighter safety and public safety being the top priority.  Firefighters continue to work with landowners and have completed structure protection in Red Spar, Camas Creek Ranch, Lost Springs CG, Silver Creek Historic Cabins, the Silver Creek Estates and Ramshorn Estates. 

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Smoldering at Night
Backburn Column
Morning Inversion
Helicopter Standing Guard
Woodtick Fire
Woodtick Fire
Woodtick Fire 7/23
Woodtick Fire 7/23
Woodtick Fire 7/23
Woodtick Fire from Middle Fork Peak LO 7/23
Woodtick Fire 7/22

Statewide incident news in real time.

