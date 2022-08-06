Texas Wildfire alert: Chalk Mountain Fire update 2022-08-06
Last updated: Sat, 06 Aug 2022 12:18:35
Incident is 100% contained.
The Chalk Mountain Fire started on July 18, 2022 at approximately 2:30 p.m. at the 8200 block of U Hwy 67 and CR 1004 Glen Rose, Texas in Somervell County. The Southern Area Type-1 Blue Team assumed command of the fire on July 20, 2022 and is working with multiple resources, including the Texas A&M Forest Service and numerous local fire departments, to contain the fire.
View Chalk Mountain Fire Wildfire web site
NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.
