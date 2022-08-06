Texas Wildfire alert: Chalk Mountain Fire update 2022-08-06

Chalk Mountain Evening Photo

Last updated: Sat, 06 Aug 2022 12:18:35

Incident is 100% contained.

The Chalk Mountain Fire started on July 18, 2022 at approximately 2:30 p.m. at the 8200 block of U Hwy 67 and CR 1004 Glen Rose, Texas in Somervell County. The Southern Area Type-1 Blue Team assumed command of the fire on July 20, 2022 and is working with multiple resources, including the Texas A&M Forest Service and numerous local fire departments, to contain the fire.

View Chalk Mountain Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Chalk Mountain Evening Photo

Nighttime flareup on northern perimeter of fire.

Nighttime flareup on northern perimeter of fire.

Nighttime flareup on northern perimeter of fire.

Nighttime flareup on northern perimeter of fire.

Nighttime flareup on northern perimeter of fire.

Nighttime flareup on northern perimeter of fire.

Nighttime flareup on northern perimeter of fire.

Nighttime flareup on northern perimeter of fire.

Nighttime flareup on northern perimeter of fire.