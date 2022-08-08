Montana Wildfire alert: Clover Fire update 2022-08-08

Fire Behavior Picking Up as temperature rises

Incident is 36% contained.

The Clover Fire started on July 13, 2022 as a result of a lightning strike. This wildfire is located in the Middle fork of Warm Springs Creek on the Madison Ranger District of the Beaverhead Deerlodge National Forest. The fire is currently being managed under a confine/contain strategy due to fuel conditions, geographic location and values at risk. The objective is to contain the fire in the Middle Fork Warm Springs Creek drainage, utilizing fuel type changes, natural breaks and burnout operations. Firefighters will patrol and monitor the fire perimeter to ensure it stays within constructed containment lines. Firefighters will also begin working on the suppression/repair phase. This includes collecting and piling unburned trimmed limbs near containment lines. At a later date they will be burned in order to reduce fuels near containment lines, thereby strengthening the containment lines for future fire breaks.

Safety of firefighters and the public are the highest priorities for incident management. An area Closure Order remains in effect until October 30, 2022 or until rescinded, and can be viewed at the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest webpage: https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/bdnf/alerts-notices.

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

