Eastland County, TX

Texas Wildfire alert: High Point Fire update 2022-08-07

Texas Incident News
 3 days ago
Dozer Crews

Last updated: Sun, 07 Aug 2022 14:41:32

Incident is 90% contained.

 Friday August 5th Texas A&M Forest Service received a request for assistance from Gorman Volunteer Fire Department for a wildfire located in Eastland County northeast of Gorman. Upon initial size up the fire is at 100 acres with moderate to extreme fire behavior, aircraft has been requested to assist ground resources with slowing the flanks and head of the fire. Dozers are engaging and have begun constructing containment line with holding support from engine crews.Texas A&M Forest Service is currently working in unified command with local responders and is utilizing air attack for support. Aircraft have made several beneficial drops and fire activity has dropped tremendously at this time. 

View High Point Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

VLAT making a drop along containment line

IN THIS ARTICLE
Texas Incident News

Texas Incident News

