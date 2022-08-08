ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana Wildfire alert: Matt Staff Rd Fire update 2022-08-08

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SCiqH_0h8sTLbn00
Skidgeon on Fire

Last updated: Sun, 07 Aug 2022 22:49:13

Incident is 84% contained.

 MATT STAFF RD FIRE Update 8/7/22, 8:00 pmToday crews made great progressing working the interior of the fire to suppress hot spots and began mop up operations where possible. Containment of the fire is now estimated to be 84%, with an anticipated containment date of Tuesday, 8/9. There is potential to see some aircraft over the fire again tomorrow as mop up operations continue. The team is grateful for all of the local agency and resident support. Stay safe out there and remember, it's wildfire season.    

View Matt Staff Rd Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r7Ikg_0h8sTLbn00
MattStaff Fire - skidgeon + FF
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p5yCb_0h8sTLbn00
MattStaff Fire from top
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qwIfh_0h8sTLbn00
Aerial 5
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xZKTi_0h8sTLbn00
Aerial 4
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VkZVL_0h8sTLbn00
Aerial 3
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36pkKa_0h8sTLbn00
Aerial 2
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fe074_0h8sTLbn00
Aerial 1
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05K9Cr_0h8sTLbn00
Public Meeting 8/5

