Montana Wildfire alert: Matt Staff Rd Fire update 2022-08-08

Skidgeon on Fire

Last updated: Sun, 07 Aug 2022 22:49:13

Incident is 84% contained.

MATT STAFF RD FIRE Update 8/7/22, 8:00 pmToday crews made great progressing working the interior of the fire to suppress hot spots and began mop up operations where possible. Containment of the fire is now estimated to be 84%, with an anticipated containment date of Tuesday, 8/9. There is potential to see some aircraft over the fire again tomorrow as mop up operations continue. The team is grateful for all of the local agency and resident support. Stay safe out there and remember, it's wildfire season.

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

MattStaff Fire - skidgeon + FF

MattStaff Fire from top

Aerial 5

Aerial 4

Aerial 3

Aerial 2

Aerial 1