Members of the Chelsea Human Rights Commission are moving ahead with the recent approval by Chelsea City Council to form an ad hoc committee. At the HRC’s Aug. 3 meeting, they discussed the purpose of such a committee, which they will form to plan an event in November on the topic of refugee resettlement. The McKune Room of the Chelsea District Library has been reserved for speakers from Jewish Family Services and Washtenaw Refugee Welcome for the event.

CHELSEA, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO