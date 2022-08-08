Read full article on original website
Staffing shakeup hits Ovid-Elsie schools
OVID-ELSIE, Mich. (WLNS) – On the heels of Ovid-Elsie Superintendent Ryan Cunningham announcing his retirement, the athletic director and operations director both resigned. While at the same time, district officials are facing scrutiny from community members on how the district handled a fuel use investigation. Tuesday’s meeting was filled with frustrated parents, upset over how […]
chelseaupdate.com
Chelsea School Board Approves Athletic Sound System Purchase and 10 New Hires
The Chelsea School District Board of Education approved a number of items in consent action in a very short meeting on Aug. 8. With Vice President Eric Wilkinson on vacation, the board approved the purchase of audio systems for the football/track, softball, baseball, and soccer stadiums, which was discussed at the meeting on July 25. The hardware and installation by Rauland SoundCom will cost $87,315, less than the $90,000 budgeted from the bond for the upgrade.
chelseaupdate.com
Sylvan Township Survey Circulating Not Sanctioned by Township Officials
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Kathleen Kennedy for the information in this story.) There is a survey that is circulating asking for public comment on the Pierce Road rezoning. I would like to clarify that this survey is not authorized or sanctioned by Sylvan Township. In compliance with the...
Michigan city council candidate charged with election fraud
Manni was arraigned on Aug. 5.
chelseaupdate.com
Human Right Commission Planning November Refugee Resettlement Education Event
Members of the Chelsea Human Rights Commission are moving ahead with the recent approval by Chelsea City Council to form an ad hoc committee. At the HRC’s Aug. 3 meeting, they discussed the purpose of such a committee, which they will form to plan an event in November on the topic of refugee resettlement. The McKune Room of the Chelsea District Library has been reserved for speakers from Jewish Family Services and Washtenaw Refugee Welcome for the event.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Lenawee County commissioner listed himself as beneficiary in Phoenix Project
David Stimpson, chair of the Lenawee County Commission and a vocal advocate for the stalled Phoenix Project, listed himself and two of his companies as beneficiaries of the project, according to official records. Phoenix Project, a proposed $90 million sports complex in Tecumseh, was shelved by the county commission in...
Residents sue township north of Ann Arbor over gun range
WHITMORE LAKE, MI – Todd Brown, owner of Oasis Equestrian Center, has big concerns about a firearm optics testing facility going in across the street from his Northfield Township property – and he isn’t the only one. Twelve residents of the township north of Ann Arbor have...
deadlinedetroit.com
Indian-American Shri Thanedar Talks About Michigan's Lack of Black Representation in Congress
With U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence stepping down, Detroit's 13th Congressional District seemed like the best shot this year for Michigan to have a Black representative in Washington. But wealthy businessman Shri Thanedar, an Indian American, ran against eight Black candidates, who split the vote, allowing him to glide to victory...
abc12.com
Genesee County judge resigning after allegations from former intern
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County Circuit Court judge announced his resignation Wednesday after a former intern came forward with allegations of sexual harassment. Judge Joseph Farah will step down from the bench on Nov. 9, according to a statement from Genesee County Acting Chief Judge Elizabeth Kelly....
chelseaupdate.com
Aug. 19-20: Chelsea Community Garage Sale and Fresh Air Market
The Chelsea Community Garage Sale and the Fresh Air Market will take place Aug. 19-20. If you are a business planning to participate in the Fresh Air Market, you can click here to let the Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce know what specials you’ll be running to have your location added to the interactive map.
Detroit News
Whitmer subpoenaed to testify in Oakland County abortion rights case
A Lansing-area lawyer issued a subpoena Monday requiring Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to take the stand at a court hearing next week on the Democratic governor's legal effort to stop enforcement of Michigan's abortion ban. Attorney David Kallman said Whitmer is the one who brought the case against his clients, Jackson...
Traffic issues trouble plans for 200-unit affordable housing complex near Ann Arbor
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Could a triangular piece of property along U.S. 23 just outside Ann Arbor city limits that’s been the site of a concrete plant one day become a new 200-unit affordable housing complex?. Developers behind the proposal hope so, but access and traffic issues are clouding...
SPARROW: Emergency rooms overwhelmed with patients
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The emergency room is normally a pretty busy place, but Sparrow’s has been busier than usual. Officials say more and more patients are coming in for non-life-threatening injuries and it’s pushing wait times to the limit. Sparrow Officials say some patients have even waited up to 48 hours to receive care, […]
Detroit News
Michigan supplied $40M for marijuana research. Here's what it's funding
Two Michigan universities and a California-based marijuana research group are using about $40 million in Michigan marijuana tax revenue to research the therapeutic effects of cannabis on veterans suffering from suicidality and post-traumatic stress disorder. Wayne State University, the University of Michigan and a marijuana research organization called MAPS (Multidisciplinary...
Michigan Daily
U-M Health ranked No. 1 Michigan hospital by U.S. News and World Report; only Michigan hospital included in U.S. Honor Roll list of hospitals
The University of Michigan Health-Ann Arbor is the best hospital in Michigan, according to U.S. News and World Report. The report is curated annually and evaluates hospitals based on high-quality patient care, commitment to patient safety, clinical resources, family centeredness and other factors. In the U.S. News and World Report...
ClickOnDetroit.com
How feds say disgraced Oakland County businessman used fake name to scam investors, fund his hobbies
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A disgraced Oakland County businessman used a fake name to scam Israeli investors out of hundreds of thousands of dollars in order to fund hobbies such as fantasy football, video games, and more, officials said. A criminal complaint was filed Thursday (Aug. 4) against Sean...
deadlinedetroit.com
Audit Alleges Ex-Pontiac Mayor Misused $1.6 Million -- Could Face Criminal Charges
Former Pontiac Mayor Deirdre Waterman, who lost her bid for re-election last year after eight years in office, faces some troubling allegations. The Detroit Free Press reports that an audit alleges she:. Used a city credit card for personal expenses, took an unauthorized trip to New York City on taxpayer...
Fox47News
Multiple foreclosed homes and businesses going up for auction in Ingham County
LANSING, Mich. — Multiple foreclosed homes and businesses are going up for auction in Ingham County at the end of this month. There are about 70 properties, which Ingham County Treasurer Alan Fox said is much less than before the COVID-19 pandemic. "We reduced the number of foreclosures because...
Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
chelseaupdate.com
Aug. 10: After Hour Celebration for Curtis Chiropractic, Grant Dentistry, SBK Orthodontics pedics
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Shasta Grifka for the information in this story. Thank you to a reader who caught a mistake in the headline I wrote. It has been corrected.) Join Curtis Chiropractic, Dr Marnie Grant Dentistry, and SBK Orthodontics for the After Hours Celebration in the Village...
