Chelsea, MI

WLNS

Staffing shakeup hits Ovid-Elsie schools

OVID-ELSIE, Mich. (WLNS) – On the heels of Ovid-Elsie Superintendent Ryan Cunningham announcing his retirement, the athletic director and operations director both resigned. While at the same time, district officials are facing scrutiny from community members on how the district handled a fuel use investigation. Tuesday’s meeting was filled with frustrated parents, upset over how […]
ELSIE, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Chelsea School Board Approves Athletic Sound System Purchase and 10 New Hires

The Chelsea School District Board of Education approved a number of items in consent action in a very short meeting on Aug. 8. With Vice President Eric Wilkinson on vacation, the board approved the purchase of audio systems for the football/track, softball, baseball, and soccer stadiums, which was discussed at the meeting on July 25. The hardware and installation by Rauland SoundCom will cost $87,315, less than the $90,000 budgeted from the bond for the upgrade.
CHELSEA, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Sylvan Township Survey Circulating Not Sanctioned by Township Officials

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Kathleen Kennedy for the information in this story.) There is a survey that is circulating asking for public comment on the Pierce Road rezoning. I would like to clarify that this survey is not authorized or sanctioned by Sylvan Township. In compliance with the...
CHELSEA, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Human Right Commission Planning November Refugee Resettlement Education Event

Members of the Chelsea Human Rights Commission are moving ahead with the recent approval by Chelsea City Council to form an ad hoc committee. At the HRC’s Aug. 3 meeting, they discussed the purpose of such a committee, which they will form to plan an event in November on the topic of refugee resettlement. The McKune Room of the Chelsea District Library has been reserved for speakers from Jewish Family Services and Washtenaw Refugee Welcome for the event.
CHELSEA, MI
MLive

Residents sue township north of Ann Arbor over gun range

WHITMORE LAKE, MI – Todd Brown, owner of Oasis Equestrian Center, has big concerns about a firearm optics testing facility going in across the street from his Northfield Township property – and he isn’t the only one. Twelve residents of the township north of Ann Arbor have...
ANN ARBOR, MI
abc12.com

Genesee County judge resigning after allegations from former intern

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County Circuit Court judge announced his resignation Wednesday after a former intern came forward with allegations of sexual harassment. Judge Joseph Farah will step down from the bench on Nov. 9, according to a statement from Genesee County Acting Chief Judge Elizabeth Kelly....
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Aug. 19-20: Chelsea Community Garage Sale and Fresh Air Market

The Chelsea Community Garage Sale and the Fresh Air Market will take place Aug. 19-20. If you are a business planning to participate in the Fresh Air Market, you can click here to let the Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce know what specials you’ll be running to have your location added to the interactive map.
CHELSEA, MI
Detroit News

Whitmer subpoenaed to testify in Oakland County abortion rights case

A Lansing-area lawyer issued a subpoena Monday requiring Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to take the stand at a court hearing next week on the Democratic governor's legal effort to stop enforcement of Michigan's abortion ban. Attorney David Kallman said Whitmer is the one who brought the case against his clients, Jackson...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

SPARROW: Emergency rooms overwhelmed with patients

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The emergency room is normally a pretty busy place, but Sparrow’s has been busier than usual. Officials say more and more patients are coming in for non-life-threatening injuries and it’s pushing wait times to the limit. Sparrow Officials say some patients have even waited up to 48 hours to receive care, […]
LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Michigan supplied $40M for marijuana research. Here's what it's funding

Two Michigan universities and a California-based marijuana research group are using about $40 million in Michigan marijuana tax revenue to research the therapeutic effects of cannabis on veterans suffering from suicidality and post-traumatic stress disorder. Wayne State University, the University of Michigan and a marijuana research organization called MAPS (Multidisciplinary...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Daily

U-M Health ranked No. 1 Michigan hospital by U.S. News and World Report; only Michigan hospital included in U.S. Honor Roll list of hospitals

The University of Michigan Health-Ann Arbor is the best hospital in Michigan, according to U.S. News and World Report. The report is curated annually and evaluates hospitals based on high-quality patient care, commitment to patient safety, clinical resources, family centeredness and other factors. In the U.S. News and World Report...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WLNS

Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]

