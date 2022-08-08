Read full article on original website
How to analyze on-chain data with Nansen to find your own alpha for trading and investing
CryptoSlate’s Akiba speaks to Nansen about the Terra collapse, its impact on the crypto ecosystem, how to get the most out of Nansen, and how to track on-chain wallets to see where the “smart money” is investing. Nansen explained the relationship between the NFT market and the...
Research: Bitcoin accumulation trend score shows shrimps buying, whales selling
The accumulation trend score is an on-chain indicator used to determine whether entities are actively accumulating coins. It’s a much better indicator of the overall market sentiment toward buying and selling, as one can apply it to any cohort to determine the behavior of any particular group. The indicator...
Circle to ‘fully and solely support Ethereum PoS’
USD Coin (USDC) issuer Circle has revealed that it would fully support the Ethereum (ETH) proof-of-stake (PoS) chain post-merge. According to an Aug. 9 blog post, the stablecoin issuer was looking forward to “the future scaling opportunities (the Merge) unlocks as well as the reduced energy consumption profile of the network.”
Mining firm Bit Digital grows Ethereum holdings 594% sequentially in July ahead of Merge
New York-based mining firm Bit Digital grew its Ethereum (ETH) holdings by around 594% in July 2022, compared to June, according to its unaudited production update published on August 8. The firm increased its holdings from 313.6 ETH in June to 2,176.9 ETH in July. Consequently, the value of its...
Singapore-based Hodlnaut freezes customer accounts, drops license application
Singapore-based crypto lending platform Hodlnaut announced a freeze on withdrawals citing declining market conditions. Holdnaut added that it has withdrawn its license application from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). With this move, Hodlnaut may no longer offer digital payment token (DPT) services in the Asian region. In the meantime,...
Everdome Secures US$10 million Investment Commitment from GEM Digital Limited
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Dubai, UAE, 9th August, 2022, Chainwire — Everdome, the most hyper-realistic metaverse, has announced that GEM Digital Limited (GEM), a Bahamian-based,...
What’s changed in GameFi in the last month? – July Report
While the previous bull market saw hundreds of play-to-earn games launched, only a few were able to maintain a steady user base as the market declined. This became apparent in July, when activity continued to fall. However, the trying market conditions also highlighted the handful of titles that managed to...
Unknown investor buys $3B worth of Bitcoin, becoming one of the largest holders
A mysterious investor spent over $3 billion to purchase nearly 133,000 Bitcoin on Aug. 10 and became one of the top three largest individual Bitcoin holders. The unknown buyer purchased their Bitcoins for an average of $23,000 each. According to data from June 2022, Satoshi Nakamoto is the largest Bitcoin...
Research: Ethereum’s rally fueled by speculation on the upcoming Merge
Ethereum has seen its price rise by 40% in the past month while the rest of the market has been licking its wounds from the June price crash. Despite its sheer size and network effect, Ethereum’s price has historically had a tough time decoupling from Bitcoin and has always followed Bitcoin’s rallies and drops.
What’s behind Synthetix (SNX) unusually strong summer?
The Synthetix protocol, which was launched in September 2017, allows users to mint and trade derivative tokens called Synths. Recent integrations and upcoming releases have significantly strengthened Synthetix protocol’s position:. Recent integration with 1inch is driving up the utilization of the protocol on ETH mainnet. Several protocols integrated with...
Texas miner earned $9.5M in power credits while mining 318 BTC
Riot Blockchain, one of Texas’s largest Bitcoin mining operations, earned around $9.5 million in power credits last month by turning off its miners. According to the company’s monthly report, Riot voluntarily curtailed its energy consumption in order to ensure more power would be available to ERCOT, which supplies power to 25 million Texans.
Reddit is forging ahead with blockchain adoption push with FTX partnership
As part of its years-long push towards using blockchain to empower its communities, Reddit has partnered with crypto exchange FTX, according to an Aug. 9 press release. The partnership will enable Reddit users to use FTX Pay to pay for gas fees of Community Points transactions. In 2020, Reddit launched blockchain-based Community Points tokens to reward active users posting quality content on the platform. The ERC-20 tokens are a measure of reputation and contribution to Reddit communities.
Curve Finance front end UI compromised in DNS hack – users advised not to interact
Update: Curve has announced the issue has been fixed and says it is safe to use again. Samczsun, a researcher at Paradigm, is reporting that the Curve Finance front end has been compromised, with over $500k stolen within a matter of minutes. The official Curve Finance Twitter has confirmed the...
Metaverse land prices’ collapse sparks debate on viability of virtual worlds
The average price and trading volume of virtual land in the Metaverse have collapsed amid the wider downturn in cryptocurrency markets, according to an analysis conducted by the Information. Average virtual land prices have fallen by more than 80%. At the same time, trading volume is down by more than...
Erik Voorhees urges MakerDAO community to exit USDC positions after Tornado Cash sanctions
Shapeshift CEO and founder Erik Voorhees recommended the MakerDAO community take precautionary measures after the U.S. Treasury sanctioned Tornado Cash. Specifically, Voorhees advised MakerDAO users to remove their USDC collateral and convert the funds into another stablecoin. But he stopped short of advocating a more censorship-resistant choice. On August 8,...
Samsung partners with Theta Labs for upcoming Galaxy NFT ecosystem
Samsung Electronics has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with partners, including Theta Labs, to operate an NFT ecosystem for its new range of Galaxy mobile phones. “Samsung Electronics is promoting consumer experience innovation that connects non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in the online virtual world to offline real benefits.“. The firm...
Circle says freezing wallets went against its beliefs on an open internet
USDC stablecoin issuer Circle released a statement to clarify its stance after freezing all ETH addresses affected by the U.S. Treasury Department‘s sanction against Tornado Cash. In compliance with regulatory requirements following the ban, Circle had to activate a “blacklist function” to freeze the blacklisted accounts. By implication, all...
ErgoDEX rebrands to Spectrum in anticipation of Cardano mainnet release
In a recent tweet, ErgoDEX announced it will rebrand to Spectrum on August 12. The post included a video trailer teasing its Cardano mainnet release. The project’s roadmap showed the team is currently working on the Cardano launch. This phase incorporates three milestones, testnet, bug fixes, then the Cardano mainnet launch.
