Circle to ‘fully and solely support Ethereum PoS’

USD Coin (USDC) issuer Circle has revealed that it would fully support the Ethereum (ETH) proof-of-stake (PoS) chain post-merge. According to an Aug. 9 blog post, the stablecoin issuer was looking forward to “the future scaling opportunities (the Merge) unlocks as well as the reduced energy consumption profile of the network.”
Singapore-based Hodlnaut freezes customer accounts, drops license application

Singapore-based crypto lending platform Hodlnaut announced a freeze on withdrawals citing declining market conditions. Holdnaut added that it has withdrawn its license application from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). With this move, Hodlnaut may no longer offer digital payment token (DPT) services in the Asian region. In the meantime,...
Everdome Secures US$10 million Investment Commitment from GEM Digital Limited

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Dubai, UAE, 9th August, 2022, Chainwire — Everdome, the most hyper-realistic metaverse, has announced that GEM Digital Limited (GEM), a Bahamian-based,...
What’s changed in GameFi in the last month? – July Report

While the previous bull market saw hundreds of play-to-earn games launched, only a few were able to maintain a steady user base as the market declined. This became apparent in July, when activity continued to fall. However, the trying market conditions also highlighted the handful of titles that managed to...
Unknown investor buys $3B worth of Bitcoin, becoming one of the largest holders

A mysterious investor spent over $3 billion to purchase nearly 133,000 Bitcoin on Aug. 10 and became one of the top three largest individual Bitcoin holders. The unknown buyer purchased their Bitcoins for an average of $23,000 each. According to data from June 2022, Satoshi Nakamoto is the largest Bitcoin...
What’s behind Synthetix (SNX) unusually strong summer?

The Synthetix protocol, which was launched in September 2017, allows users to mint and trade derivative tokens called Synths. Recent integrations and upcoming releases have significantly strengthened Synthetix protocol’s position:. Recent integration with 1inch is driving up the utilization of the protocol on ETH mainnet. Several protocols integrated with...
Texas miner earned $9.5M in power credits while mining 318 BTC

Riot Blockchain, one of Texas’s largest Bitcoin mining operations, earned around $9.5 million in power credits last month by turning off its miners. According to the company’s monthly report, Riot voluntarily curtailed its energy consumption in order to ensure more power would be available to ERCOT, which supplies power to 25 million Texans.
Reddit is forging ahead with blockchain adoption push with FTX partnership

As part of its years-long push towards using blockchain to empower its communities, Reddit has partnered with crypto exchange FTX, according to an Aug. 9 press release. The partnership will enable Reddit users to use FTX Pay to pay for gas fees of Community Points transactions. In 2020, Reddit launched blockchain-based Community Points tokens to reward active users posting quality content on the platform. The ERC-20 tokens are a measure of reputation and contribution to Reddit communities.
SmartMetric Reports That 127 Million Americans Have Had a Fraudulant Charge on Their Credit or Debit Cards, Giving a Huge Motivation to Consumers to Adopt Safer Biometric Based Credit and Debit Cards

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- SmartMetric, Inc. (OTCQB: SMME): Nearly half of all American adults have had a fraudulent charge on their credit or debit cards, amounting to around 127 million people. More than one in three credit or debit card holders has experienced card fraud more than once. 1 This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005762/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Metaverse land prices’ collapse sparks debate on viability of virtual worlds

The average price and trading volume of virtual land in the Metaverse have collapsed amid the wider downturn in cryptocurrency markets, according to an analysis conducted by the Information. Average virtual land prices have fallen by more than 80%. At the same time, trading volume is down by more than...
Erik Voorhees urges MakerDAO community to exit USDC positions after Tornado Cash sanctions

Shapeshift CEO and founder Erik Voorhees recommended the MakerDAO community take precautionary measures after the U.S. Treasury sanctioned Tornado Cash. Specifically, Voorhees advised MakerDAO users to remove their USDC collateral and convert the funds into another stablecoin. But he stopped short of advocating a more censorship-resistant choice. On August 8,...
Samsung partners with Theta Labs for upcoming Galaxy NFT ecosystem

Samsung Electronics has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with partners, including Theta Labs, to operate an NFT ecosystem for its new range of Galaxy mobile phones. “Samsung Electronics is promoting consumer experience innovation that connects non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in the online virtual world to offline real benefits.“. The firm...
Circle says freezing wallets went against its beliefs on an open internet

USDC stablecoin issuer Circle released a statement to clarify its stance after freezing all ETH addresses affected by the U.S. Treasury Department‘s sanction against Tornado Cash. In compliance with regulatory requirements following the ban, Circle had to activate a “blacklist function” to freeze the blacklisted accounts. By implication, all...
ErgoDEX rebrands to Spectrum in anticipation of Cardano mainnet release

In a recent tweet, ErgoDEX announced it will rebrand to Spectrum on August 12. The post included a video trailer teasing its Cardano mainnet release. The project’s roadmap showed the team is currently working on the Cardano launch. This phase incorporates three milestones, testnet, bug fixes, then the Cardano mainnet launch.
