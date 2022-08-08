As part of its years-long push towards using blockchain to empower its communities, Reddit has partnered with crypto exchange FTX, according to an Aug. 9 press release. The partnership will enable Reddit users to use FTX Pay to pay for gas fees of Community Points transactions. In 2020, Reddit launched blockchain-based Community Points tokens to reward active users posting quality content on the platform. The ERC-20 tokens are a measure of reputation and contribution to Reddit communities.

