ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4indy.com

Indy woman honored for nonprofit work

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman who runs an Indianapolis non-profit is being honored for her efforts. Yvette Markey’s non-profit InTouch Outreach Resource Center helps those with substance abuse, mental health disorders, and food insecurity. “Help people in the neighborhood who are struggling. Our mission is to connect people in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IndyStar sues 8 hospitals for obscuring public spending data on nursing homes

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Star is suing eight Indiana hospitals claiming they have violated state records laws by withholding information on how the hospitals are spending public funding on their nursing homes. The lawsuit was filed in Marion County Superior Court and lists the plaintiffs as the IndyStar and Tony Cook an investigative journalist with […]
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Society
Indianapolis, IN
Society
Local
Indiana Health
Indianapolis, IN
Health
WTHR

State program puts literacy coaches in dozens of Indiana schools

INDIANAPOLIS — New data was released Wednesday about how well Hoosier third graders are reading. results for the last school year. They show nearly 1 in 5 students were not reading proficiently by the end of third grade. That's more than 14,000 students. The statewide results showed 81.6% of...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Greenfield schools renew agreement for panic button app

GREENFIELD, Ind. — As students head back to the classrooms, Hancock County schools are beginning the year with safety in mind. "We try to take that fear away as much as we can, so they can focus on the kids," said Greenfield-Central High School Principal Jason Cary. Laken Rosing,...
GREENFIELD, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Counselor#Charity
WISH-TV

Indianapolis Moms: After-school conversations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kids are officially back in school! One common question parents ask their kids after they get out of school is “How was your day?”. Indianapolis Moms contributor Elizabeth Frye shared 5 alternative ways to ask your kids this question. Frye says engaging questions will start a conversation instead of ending it.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Hoosier students getting job-readiness boost from IDOE

INDIANAPOLIS — Students and staff at Central Christian Academy on Indianapolis' southeast side are starting the new year with big support from the Indiana Department of Education. In July, the IDOE awarded $10 million to 58 different schools across the state to help them incorporate Indiana Employability Skills into...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Here's what stops people from getting a 2nd medical opinion

INDIANAPOLIS — Getting a serious medical diagnosis can be life changing. But different doctors might have different opinions about your condition, or how to treat it. That's why Caitlin Donovan with the National Patient Advocate Foundation said it's important to consider a second opinion from a different doctor. "A...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Charities
Indianapolis Recorder

New United Way of Central Indiana president, CEO to host meet-and-greets

Fred Payne, the new president and CEO of United Way of Central Indiana, will be available to connect with local leaders, donors, advocates and volunteers during a series of meet-and-greet events around Central Indiana. Learn more and register here. Three of the meetings will be in Indianapolis:. • 4-5 p.m....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana’s largest nursing home company agrees to $5.6M settlement after allegations of defrauding Medicare

INDIANAPOLIS — American Senior Communities, the largest nursing home company in America, has agreed to pay nearly $5.6 million to resolve allegations that it violated federal law by submitting false claims to Medicare. According to the United States Department of Justice, a former employee of a hospice service company doing business with ASC filed a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy