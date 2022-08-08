Read full article on original website
cbs4indy.com
Indy woman honored for nonprofit work
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman who runs an Indianapolis non-profit is being honored for her efforts. Yvette Markey’s non-profit InTouch Outreach Resource Center helps those with substance abuse, mental health disorders, and food insecurity. “Help people in the neighborhood who are struggling. Our mission is to connect people in...
wfyi.org
These Black youth want to improve mental health in Indy. Here’s what they’re doing
A local faith group is helping Black Indianapolis youth learn about politics and empowerment. The eight young people in the first cohort of Faith in Indiana’s Black Youth Collective fellowship program are using the experience to advocate for more mental health awareness in the city. Georon Evans, 20, said...
IndyStar sues 8 hospitals for obscuring public spending data on nursing homes
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Star is suing eight Indiana hospitals claiming they have violated state records laws by withholding information on how the hospitals are spending public funding on their nursing homes. The lawsuit was filed in Marion County Superior Court and lists the plaintiffs as the IndyStar and Tony Cook an investigative journalist with […]
WTHR
'This is actually going to become just like the flu': Indianapolis physician shares advice on COVID-19 as new school year begins
INDIANAPOLIS — Two-and-a-half years into the COVID-19 pandemic, physicians expect the coronavirus to be a part of our lives for many more years. 13News checked in with Dr. Ram Yeleti, chief physician at Community Health Network, about the immediate future and what parents should know as they send their kids back to school.
Workplace safety violations found at Indianapolis Animal Care Services shelter
The Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration (IOSHA) has issued $4,500 in proposed penalties against the city’s animal shelter for three workplace safety violations.
Fox 59
Ciroc the Summer party in Broad Ripple Aug. 13
The next Ciroc the Summer party takes place Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Red Room in Broad Ripple. For tickets go to cirocredroom.com.
State program puts literacy coaches in dozens of Indiana schools
INDIANAPOLIS — New data was released Wednesday about how well Hoosier third graders are reading. results for the last school year. They show nearly 1 in 5 students were not reading proficiently by the end of third grade. That's more than 14,000 students. The statewide results showed 81.6% of...
Greenfield schools renew agreement for panic button app
GREENFIELD, Ind. — As students head back to the classrooms, Hancock County schools are beginning the year with safety in mind. "We try to take that fear away as much as we can, so they can focus on the kids," said Greenfield-Central High School Principal Jason Cary. Laken Rosing,...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis Moms: After-school conversations
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kids are officially back in school! One common question parents ask their kids after they get out of school is “How was your day?”. Indianapolis Moms contributor Elizabeth Frye shared 5 alternative ways to ask your kids this question. Frye says engaging questions will start a conversation instead of ending it.
Indiana senior care company agrees to $5.5 million payment to resolve Medicare fraud allegations
INDIANAPOLIS — American Senior Communities, an Indiana nursing and long-term care services provider, agreed to pay more than $5.5 million to resolve allegations that it submitted false claims to the Medicare program, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Indiana announced Wednesday. In 2017, a former employee...
Hoosier students getting job-readiness boost from IDOE
INDIANAPOLIS — Students and staff at Central Christian Academy on Indianapolis' southeast side are starting the new year with big support from the Indiana Department of Education. In July, the IDOE awarded $10 million to 58 different schools across the state to help them incorporate Indiana Employability Skills into...
Here's what stops people from getting a 2nd medical opinion
INDIANAPOLIS — Getting a serious medical diagnosis can be life changing. But different doctors might have different opinions about your condition, or how to treat it. That's why Caitlin Donovan with the National Patient Advocate Foundation said it's important to consider a second opinion from a different doctor. "A...
YMCA offering big bonuses for after-school care workers in central Indiana
AVON, Ind. — The YMCA is offering some big incentives in an attempt to attract workers for the youth development team. That includes the before- and after-school program positions. The organization is offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus for new hires. Additionally, those workers that stay a year can earn...
Red Cross 'Knock Out The Need' blood drive to help fill shortage in central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood for surgeries, cancer treatments or injuries. But a decline in donations this summer has caused the Red Cross blood supply to shrink nearly 20 percent. “We strongly encourage people not to wait until they hear there is a...
$7.1M fair housing lawsuit settlement reached with company running 3 senior living apartments in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — The Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana and fair housing organizations in six different states announced a settlement has been reached in a federal civil rights lawsuit against the Clover Group. That company's 38 properties named in the lawsuit include Gardens on Gateway Senior Apartments (McCordsville); Pleasant...
Indianapolis Recorder
New United Way of Central Indiana president, CEO to host meet-and-greets
Fred Payne, the new president and CEO of United Way of Central Indiana, will be available to connect with local leaders, donors, advocates and volunteers during a series of meet-and-greet events around Central Indiana. Learn more and register here. Three of the meetings will be in Indianapolis:. • 4-5 p.m....
Indiana’s largest nursing home company agrees to $5.6M settlement after allegations of defrauding Medicare
INDIANAPOLIS — American Senior Communities, the largest nursing home company in America, has agreed to pay nearly $5.6 million to resolve allegations that it violated federal law by submitting false claims to Medicare. According to the United States Department of Justice, a former employee of a hospice service company doing business with ASC filed a […]
Elwood McDonald's to donate 50% of sales Wednesday in honor of Officer Shahnavaz
ELWOOD, Ind. — The McDonald's in Elwood is honoring fallen Officer Noah Shahnavaz by donating a portion of its sales to the Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation. On Wednesday, Aug. 10 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., the restaurant, located at 7340 State Road 28, will donate 50% of its sales to the nonprofit based in Noblesville.
Central Indiana rescue helping senior dogs live out their golden years
INDIANAPOLIS — It's heartbreaking when a dog owner has to surrender their senior dog because they can no longer care for them, but a shelter is not where you hope an aging pup lives out their final days. Indianapolis resident Chelle Allen started her own rescue, called Silver Snout...
Budget plans include trail investments, safety improvements for pedestrians, cyclists
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett's proposed budget that the City-County Council will soon consider includes plans to invest more than $1 billion in the city's infrastructure over the next five years. Projects to repave roads in dire need, improve bridges and build new trails are all getting millions...
