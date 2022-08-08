ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Bank holiday train services to be disrupted because of engineering work

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IXVHm_0h8sRkPQ00

Train services on some key routes will be disrupted during the August bank holiday weekend due to engineering work.

Network Rail said upgrades worth £90 million will be carried out but stressed that 95% of lines will remain open.

A reduced timetable will be in place between Northampton/Milton Keynes and London Euston due to HS2 work from Saturday August 27 to Monday August 29.

Projects to rebuild junctions mean there will be no trains to London’s Charing Cross or Cannon Street stations on the Saturday or Sunday, with a limited service from Hastings and Tonbridge to London Bridge on both days.

We're asking people to check before they travel

London Bridge and Cannon Street will fully reopen on Bank Holiday Monday, while Charing Cross will remain closed until the following day.

Services between London Waterloo and Reading will be amended and diverted during the three-day weekend because of signalling work.

No Great Northern or Thameslink trains will run between Finsbury Park and Stevenage via Welwyn Garden City on the Sunday, and Grand Central trains will be diverted with extended journey times.

The disruption will be a further blow to rail passengers who are already being badly affected by a series of rail strikes.

Andrew Haines, Network Rail chief executive, said: “I’m pleased to say the vast majority of the railway will be open for business as usual this bank holiday, so passengers can rely on us to get them where they need to go as they make the most of their summers.

“Our teams will be delivering some upgrade works to improve future journeys for passengers, so we’re asking people to check before they travel and make sure their route isn’t affected.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Grease star Dame Olivia Newton-John dies aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73, her widower has confirmed. The British-born singer died “peacefully” at her ranch in Southern California on Monday morning, surrounded by family and friends. Dame Olivia is best known for her starring role in the 1978 film Grease, in...
CANCER
The Independent

Avanti West Coast slashes timetable due to ‘unofficial strike’

A train operator has slashed its timetables and suspended ticket sales due to “unofficial strike action” by drivers.Avanti West Coast said it will run as few as four trains per hour from Sunday in an attempt to halt the short-notice cancellations which have plagued its operations in recent weeks.It normally operates up to seven per hour on the West Coast Main Line.We are sorry for the enormous frustration and inconvenience this will causePhil Whittingham, Avanti West CoastServices between London Euston and Manchester appear to be the worst affected by the cut, with train frequencies reduced from three per hour to...
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Haines
BBC

Avanti West Coast suspends sales and cuts timetables

A train operator has slashed its timetables and suspended ticket sales due to "severe staff shortages". Avanti West Coast will run as few as four trains per hour from Sunday to halt the short-notice cancellations which recently disrupted its operation. It normally operates up to seven per hour on the...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Rail strikes: No train services on some lines on Saturday

Train companies affected by Saturday's train driver strike have scaled down their timetables with some operators running no services at all. Nine train companies will be affected when 6,500 members from train drivers union Aslef walk in a row over pay. Passengers have faced disruption over the summer due to...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Escaped giant tortoise halts Cambridge to Norwich trains

A giant tortoise brought trains to a halt when it was found on a railway track. The injured animal was spotted near Harling Road, north east of Thetford, Norfolk, on the Cambridge-bound line at about 12:40 BST. Greater Anglia said three services were affected by the tortoise's presence. Swallow Aquatics...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Engineering#Bank Holiday#Charing Cross#Tonbridge#Cannon Street#Thameslink#Grand Central
BBC

Feltham: Homes evacuated as crews tackle west London blaze

About 60 people have been evacuated from their homes as fire crews tackled a blaze in west London. Emergency services were called to Hereford Road in Feltham where trees, undergrowth and decking were alight at the rear of properties. London Fire Brigade (LFB) said crews had managed to stop flames...
ACCIDENTS
newschain

Perseid meteor shower to light up the night sky

The Perseid meteor shower is set to light up the night skies in what is considered one of the highlights of the year for star gazers. It is expected to peak in the early hours of Saturday, with up to 150 shooting stars streaking through the sky per hour. The...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
newschain

Pope Francis meets transgender group sheltered by Rome church

Pope Francis has met a fourth group of transgender people who found shelter at a Rome church. The Vatican newspaper L’Osservatore Romano said the meeting took place Wednesday. The newspaper quoted Sister Genevieve Jeanningros as saying the pope’s welcome brought their guests hope. The Blessed Immaculate Virgin community...
RELIGION
newschain

Liverpool teenager Harvey Elliott signs new long-term contract

Liverpool forward Harvey Elliott’s first-team progress has been rewarded with a new contract. The 19-year-old only signed an improved deal last summer but has been given a new one, understood to be for five years, to reflect his growing contribution to the team. Elliott started three of Liverpool’s first...
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
149K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy