ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, IA

Ardella Petersen Obituary

By Sarah Archibald
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago

Ardella Berniece Petersen, the daughter of Richard and Johanna (Borkowski) Lehwald, was born August 22, 1937, in Manning, Iowa and died August 5, 2022, at the Atlantic Specialty Care in Atlantic, Iowa at the age of 84 years, 11 months, and 13 days.

Ardella was baptized and confirmed at the Trinity Lutheran Church southwest of Gray, Iowa. She attended rural schools then graduated from the Audubon High School with the Class of 1956. Following graduation, Ardella and a friend moved to Denver, Colorado where she was employed as a Dental Assistant for a few short years. Later she returned to Audubon.

On March 14, 1959, she was united in marriage to Jerry Dale Petersen at the Trinity Lutheran Church in rural Audubon County. They were blessed with three sons Richard, Randall, and Jay. They purchased a farm north of Exira, Iowa where Ardella helped Jerry Dale grow row crops and raise livestock. Ardella studied and received her Certified Nurse’s Assistant certificate and was employed at the Exira Care Center for over 24 years. Jerry Dale suffered a stroke in 1985. They sold the farm and moved into Exira in 1988. During this time Ardella took care of Jerry Dale until he moved to the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown, Iowa in September of 1995. Jerry Dale died May 26, 2005. Ardella lived in her home until she moved to the Atlantic Specialty Care in June of 2021.

Ardella was a long-time member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Audubon, Iowa. While they were on the farm, Ardella was a member of several neighborhood clubs. Ardella loved dogs and always had a dog at home. She also loved to watch the birds as they gathered around the bird feeder.

Preceding her in death was her husband Jerry Dale Petersen; her parents; an infant brother Walter Lehwald; her brother Merlon “Buck” and wife Pat Lehwald; her sister Elaine and husband Larry Hogan; and her brothers-in-law Richard E. and wife Joann Petersen and Melvin Musfeldt.

Survivors include her sons Richard Petersen of Exira, Iowa, Randall Petersen of Glenwood, Iowa, and Jay Petersen of Exira, Iowa; her granddaughter Olivia Petersen and her significant other Travis Saint both of Omaha, Nebraska; her great granddaughters Gia Saint and Willow Petersen both of Omaha, Nebraska and Jason and Kason McCool both of Atlantic, Iowa; her sister Melba Musfeldt of Phoenix, Arizona, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be conducted by Pastor Mike Bodkins on Tuesday morning, August 9, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. at the Exira Cemetery in Exira, Iowa.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Phyllis J. Simonton

Phyllis Jean Simonton, 95, of Atlantic, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Heritage House. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. A private family inurnment will be held at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel at a later date.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa STEM Council Awarded $150K Grant From Google

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa STEM Council has received a 150-thousand-dollar grant from Google to help increase awareness, achievement, and interest in science, technology, and math education in the state. A Google news release notes the tech giant will host a “Coding Carnival” at the Iowa State Fair...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

School Officials Call for Motorists to Stay Watchful For Darting Kids

(Anita, IA) — School leaders in communities across Iowa are putting out urgent pleas for motorists to stay vigilant for small pedestrians over the next few weeks as classes are about to begin. In the southwestern Iowa town of Anita, CAM School District Superintendent Paul Croghan says drivers need to be watchful as many little kids may get excited and not look as they cross the street. Classes will start August 23rd in the CAM district, so Croghan says it’ll be a few weeks beyond that before youngsters get used to their new buildings and new schedules.
ANITA, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manning, IA
State
Iowa State
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
City
Glenwood, IA
City
Atlantic, IA
City
Marshalltown, IA
City
Gray, IA
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
Manning, IA
Obituaries
City
Denver, IA
Atlantic, IA
Obituaries
State
Nebraska State
Western Iowa Today

Dorothy Stuart Obituary

Dorothy A. Stuart, age 93, of Atlantic, IA, passed away on Monday, August 08, 2022, at Atlantic Specialty Care in Atlantic, IA. Survived by her son, Craig (Lori) Stuart of Atlantic. Private service will be held at Grove Hill Cemetery in Morrison, IL. Arrangements are handled with the staff of...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa metal manufacturer settles US government complaint

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A southwest Iowa company that makes metal castings used by military contractors in helicopters and other equipment has reached a settlement in a lawsuit alleging the company failed to test the castings and falsely certified test results over seven years. Wellman Dynamics, a Creston...
CRESTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

2 Hurt in ATV/Motorcycle Collision

(Coon Rapids) Two people suffered injuries when a dirt bike collided with an ATV in Guthrie County. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened at about 8:20 p.m. on Monday at 1104 Grand Avenue. Authorities say 19-year-old Sheldon Joseph Astley and 25-year-old Cristina Deanna Evans, both from Coon Rapids, suffered injuries in the crash.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Darlene Schuster Obituary

Funeral Services for 87 year old Darlene Schuster of Shelby will be Thursday, August 11th at 10:30 AM at the United Church of Avoca. Family will greet friends Wednesday, August 10th from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Avoca. Burial will be at the Shelby Cemetery. The Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
AVOCA, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
Western Iowa Today

Storm Lake Man Dies In 2-Vehicle Crash

(Primghar, IA) – A Storm Lake man is dead following a two-vehicle crash near Primghar in northwestern Iowa. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 56-year-old Laurie Ann Banks of Sutherland ran a stop sign Saturday at a rural intersection east of Primghar and struck a car driven by 66-year-old Mark Stanley Kirkholm of Storm Lake. Kirkholm was partially ejected and died at the scene.
STORM LAKE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Underground Mapping Being Conducted In And Around Ft. Dodge

(Ft. Dodge, IA) — Ft. Dodge and Webster County residents may notice a helicopter flying at low altitude Monday and the rest of the week. W-H-O/T-V reports the helicopter is being used to map groundwater resources in the area. The chopper is equipped with a heptagon-shaped tube dangling underneath. That tube is a sensor that measures electromagnetic signals and allow scientists to create maps detailing geological features below the surface.
WEBSTER COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Woodbury County Wind Power Ordinance Likely To Change, MidAmerican Says It’ll Scuttle Wind Farm Plan.

(Sioux City, IA) — The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors is moving forward with an updated ordinance requiring far more distance between wind turbines and residences. It’s a move that MidAmerican Energy says will likely derail its plan to build a wind farm in Woodbury County. Daniel Hair of Hornick says the wind farm would be disruptive — he led a petition drive that more than 700 county residents signed, asking supervisors to change the ordinance. It currently requires at least 12-hundred-50 feet of separation between a residence and a wind turbine, and the new proposal would require 25 hundred feet. Brenda Holtz is a landowner who opposes expanding the distance, saying it takes away property owners’ ability to decide what to do with their land. The board will hold two more public hearings before taking a final vote on its wind ordinance change.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Griswold alum Lane Mueller getting up to speed at Central

(Pella) After playing quarterback in a run heavy offense at Griswold, Lane Mueller is getting used to playing wide receiver for Central. Mueller had to overcome some injuries and some illness during his initial campaign with the Dutch, but he’s settling in to his new position. “It was just a new experience I wanted to try. I’ve always thought at receiver I could catch balls really well, at least when I was young. In college I had to get a hold of getting those zipping passes at me.”
GRISWOLD, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Audubon High School#The Iowa Veterans Home#St John
Western Iowa Today

Cass County 4H Leader Weighs in on Banner Award

(Atlantic) The activities at the Cass County Fair wrapped up this past Wednesday with clean-up day. Numerous projects will now compete at the Iowa State Fair, including Cass County Fair Queen Keira Olsen, selected to represent Cass County in a ceremony held on July 28. Part of the ceremony was the recognition of the 2022 Banner Club award-winning Bear Grove Blazers for their excellence in participation.
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Updated: Two-Vehicle Accident in Atlantic

(Atlantic) Atlantic Police Officers, Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Cass EMS responded to a two-vehicle accident at 3rd and Linn Streets. Tim Olsen with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened at 11:53 a.m. “A southbound 2020 Jeep Renegade ran the stop sign at 3rd and Linn Streets and struck an eastbound 2012 Jeep Wrangler. The driver of the Jeep Renegade was evaluated on scene by medics and released. The driver of the Jeep Renegade was also cited for failure to obey a stop sign and yield the right of way.”
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

2 Vehicle Accident in Creston

(Creston) No one suffered injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Creston. Police say the accident happened at 4:21 p.m. on Monday at Maple and Page Streets. According to the report, 20-year-old Skye Marie Davis of Harlan, driving a 2013 Chevy Impala northbound on Maple Street, entered the uncontrolled intersection and broadsided a 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by 22-year-old Kelby Aaron Durnin of Fairbank, Iowa traveling westbound on Page Street.
CRESTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

“Why I Coach” with CAM’s Joe Holste

(Anita) A love for basketball got Joe Holste into coaching. Coach Holste led the CAM Cougars in the early 2000’s. “I’ve loved basketball since I can remember being old enough to pick one up. I played all the time. When I wasn’t playing I was watching. I just enjoyed the game so much that I wanted to keep going after high school.”
ANITA, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Western Iowa Today

Dorscher headlines the Griswold cross country roster

(Griswold) Four athletes are out for cross country at Griswold. Coach Matt Spunaugle’s group got practice started on Monday. They have three boys and one girl on the team. “This week we had our first practice and we went on a distance run and ran as a team. We have low numbers, but we are going to work together and make each other better.”
GRISWOLD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
15K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy