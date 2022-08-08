ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avoca, IA

Douglas Langer Obituary

By Sarah Archibald
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EZLbq_0h8sRe7400

Funeral services for 74-year-old Douglas Langer of Shelby will be Wednesday, August 10th at 10:30AM at the Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Avoca. Family will greet friends on Tuesday, August 9th from 5PM to 7PM at the funeral home. Burial at the Minden Cemetery. The Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Avoca is in charge of arrangements.

Survivors include his children Dawn (Mike) Whelton of Omaha, NE; Brian (Jen) Langer of Walnut, IA; Misty (Ben) Tornblom of Shelby, IA; Brandt (Heidi) Langer of Harlan, IA; Kelsey (Blake) Peterson of Shelby, IA; 13 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; siblings Denny (Penny) Langer of Hancock, IA; Laurie (Craig) Tietjen of Scottsdale, AZ; Lynette Langer of Avoca, IA

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Darlene Schuster Obituary

Funeral Services for 87 year old Darlene Schuster of Shelby will be Thursday, August 11th at 10:30 AM at the United Church of Avoca. Family will greet friends Wednesday, August 10th from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Avoca. Burial will be at the Shelby Cemetery. The Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
AVOCA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Phyllis J. Simonton

Phyllis Jean Simonton, 95, of Atlantic, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Heritage House. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. A private family inurnment will be held at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel at a later date.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Norbert Kasperbauer

Norbert Kasperbauer, age 82, of Manilla, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at his home in Manilla. Mass of the Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Sacred Heart Church in Manilla, with burial at a later date in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, August 19, 2022, at Sacred Heart Church in Manilla, with a Prayer Service at 7:00 PM. Ohde Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
MANILLA, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harlan, IA
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
City
Shelby, IA
City
Walnut, IA
City
Avoca, IA
City
Hancock, IA
Western Iowa Today

Updated: Two-Vehicle Accident in Atlantic

(Atlantic) Atlantic Police Officers, Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Cass EMS responded to a two-vehicle accident at 3rd and Linn Streets. Tim Olsen with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened at 11:53 a.m. “A southbound 2020 Jeep Renegade ran the stop sign at 3rd and Linn Streets and struck an eastbound 2012 Jeep Wrangler. The driver of the Jeep Renegade was evaluated on scene by medics and released. The driver of the Jeep Renegade was also cited for failure to obey a stop sign and yield the right of way.”
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

2 Hurt in ATV/Motorcycle Collision

(Coon Rapids) Two people suffered injuries when a dirt bike collided with an ATV in Guthrie County. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened at about 8:20 p.m. on Monday at 1104 Grand Avenue. Authorities say 19-year-old Sheldon Joseph Astley and 25-year-old Cristina Deanna Evans, both from Coon Rapids, suffered injuries in the crash.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Ardella Petersen Obituary

Ardella Berniece Petersen, the daughter of Richard and Johanna (Borkowski) Lehwald, was born August 22, 1937, in Manning, Iowa and died August 5, 2022, at the Atlantic Specialty Care in Atlantic, Iowa at the age of 84 years, 11 months, and 13 days. Ardella was baptized and confirmed at the...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

2 Vehicle Accident in Creston

(Creston) No one suffered injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Creston. Police say the accident happened at 4:21 p.m. on Monday at Maple and Page Streets. According to the report, 20-year-old Skye Marie Davis of Harlan, driving a 2013 Chevy Impala northbound on Maple Street, entered the uncontrolled intersection and broadsided a 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by 22-year-old Kelby Aaron Durnin of Fairbank, Iowa traveling westbound on Page Street.
CRESTON, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
Western Iowa Today

One person seriously injured in Mills County crash

(Glenwood) A driver who fell asleep at the wheel in Mills County was transported to the hospital by helicopter. 40-year-old Sean Kinsley, of Red Oak, was westbound on Highway 34 in a 1998 Mazda the morning of August 2nd. At 5:45, near Highway 59, the vehicle veered off the roadway into the north ditch and continued down the embankment into a section of trees.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report One Arrest

(Creston) Creston Police arrested a woman at her residence for Public Intoxication and Interference with Official Acts. Police arrested 43-year-old Lela Ann Churchwell early this morning at N. Oak Street. Officers transported Churchwell to Clarke County. Churchwell is held on a $600 cash or surety bond.
CRESTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Audubon County T-Bone Parade Winners Announced

(Audubon) The Audubon Chamber of Commerce announced the T-Bond parade winners. The antique tractor winner, 1959 and older, Keith Grabill, the milestone tractor, 1960 and newer, Matt Randeris. Saddle division winner, the Audubon Saddle Club, Junior division, the Girl Scouts, and Senior division, 1st place, Audubon Fire and Rescue, and 2nd place, Southwest Iowa Real Estate. The Good Neighbor award went to the Exira Fire Department.
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Western Iowa Today

Adams County Man arrested on Page County Charge

(Clarinda) An Adams County man faces assault and sexual abuse charges. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office arrested 50-year-old Jacob Alan Blake of Corning on Saturday for assault with intent to commit sexual abuse in Page County. Authorities transported Blake to the Page County Jail and held him on a $2,000 cash bond.
ADAMS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Parking Information released for AtlanticFest

(Atlantic) AtlanticFest is Saturday, August 13, with free entertainment, a Car Show, Road Race, Bags Tournament, food vendors, crafters, and family games. Kelsi Beschorner, Program Director for the Atlantic Chamber of Commerce, says Chestnut Street, along with several side streets and city parking lots, will be closed starting at 5:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 13, 2022 for AtlanticFest activities. “We are thankful for residents and businesses’ cooperation,” said Beschorner. “It makes the early morning of AtlanticFest go a lot smoother.”
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Man Sentenced On Drug Charge Following Pottawattamie County Traffic Stop

(Council Bluffs, IA) — A man who was found with drugs and a gun during a traffic stop in Pottawattamie County will spend seven years in prison. Fifty-year-old Geno Lee Campos was sentenced on a charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Campos was the passenger in a car that was stopped by the Iowa State Patrol for speeding on I-80 in Council Bluffs in July of 2021. Officers found around 17 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia in his backpack.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

“Why I Coach” with CAM’s Joe Holste

(Anita) A love for basketball got Joe Holste into coaching. Coach Holste led the CAM Cougars in the early 2000’s. “I’ve loved basketball since I can remember being old enough to pick one up. I played all the time. When I wasn’t playing I was watching. I just enjoyed the game so much that I wanted to keep going after high school.”
ANITA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Cass County 4H Leader Weighs in on Banner Award

(Atlantic) The activities at the Cass County Fair wrapped up this past Wednesday with clean-up day. Numerous projects will now compete at the Iowa State Fair, including Cass County Fair Queen Keira Olsen, selected to represent Cass County in a ceremony held on July 28. Part of the ceremony was the recognition of the 2022 Banner Club award-winning Bear Grove Blazers for their excellence in participation.
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
15K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy