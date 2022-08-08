Douglas Langer Obituary

Funeral services for 74-year-old Douglas Langer of Shelby will be Wednesday, August 10th at 10:30AM at the Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Avoca. Family will greet friends on Tuesday, August 9th from 5PM to 7PM at the funeral home. Burial at the Minden Cemetery. The Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Avoca is in charge of arrangements.

Survivors include his children Dawn (Mike) Whelton of Omaha, NE; Brian (Jen) Langer of Walnut, IA; Misty (Ben) Tornblom of Shelby, IA; Brandt (Heidi) Langer of Harlan, IA; Kelsey (Blake) Peterson of Shelby, IA; 13 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; siblings Denny (Penny) Langer of Hancock, IA; Laurie (Craig) Tietjen of Scottsdale, AZ; Lynette Langer of Avoca, IA