Richmond, VA

Man fighting for life after Richmond overnight shooting in Shockoe Bottom

By Kassidy Hammond
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man has been left fighting for life after an overnight shooting in downtown Richmond Sunday.

Richmond Police said officers responded to the 100 block of N. 18th Street Sunday for a reported shooting around 11 p.m. Once on scene, officers found a male who had been shot.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This is a breaking news story, stay with 8News for updates.

