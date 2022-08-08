Man fighting for life after Richmond overnight shooting in Shockoe Bottom
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man has been left fighting for life after an overnight shooting in downtown Richmond Sunday.
Richmond Police said officers responded to the 100 block of N. 18th Street Sunday for a reported shooting around 11 p.m. Once on scene, officers found a male who had been shot.
Police said the man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.Flipped tanker truck shuts down sections of I-95
This is a breaking news story, stay with 8News for updates.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.
Comments / 0