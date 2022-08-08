ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

pittsburghsportsnow.com

Mike Vukovcan to Host Podcast on PSN

Pittsburgh Sports Now has added a third podcast to their growing network. PSN’s Mike Vukovcan is excited to be hosting his own podcast on the PSN Network. Mike’s show will cover a variety of topics including Pitt football, Pitt football recruiting, Pitt basketball, college football, Pirates and the Steelers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pat’s Points: Kedon Slovis Health Update, WR Room Leaders and Daniel Carter

PITTSBURGH — Pat Narduzzi made it quite clear Monday morning that Pitt football does not take any days off. Even on the weekend. Pitt, now infamously, pushed through Saturday and Sunday practices down at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, and while the demise of Kedon Slovis was greatly exaggerated (more on that below), Narduzzi is happy with the work put in over the weekend.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

My Best of the ‘Burgh: Mikey Hood

Hood’s lifelong love for TV news is plain not only in her work on PTL, but in her other projects as well — among them, an online show called “PghSpot” and a live show called “Neighborhood Conversations,” where she transforms local businesses into a broadcast studio for a day and interviews local legends in front of a live studio audience. So, we wanted to know: What’s Mikey Hood’s Best of the ’Burgh?
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Duquesne to Host Montana in Non-Conference Matchup

The Duquesne Dukes have added another game to their non-conference schedule. As first reported by Rocco Miller, Duquesne will host the Montana Grizzlies of the Big Sky in a non-conference matchup in November. The Grizzlies finished last season 18-14 (11-9 Big Sky). Travis DeCuire’s squad ranked as the No. 248...
DUQUESNE, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

A BIG HONOR FOR SLY JOCK

SLY JOCK WAVES TO THE CROWD AS HE’S HONORED IN DOWNTOWN PITTSBURGH, JULY 16. (PHOTOS BY J.L. MARTELLO) Legendary WAMO DJ and on-air personality Sly Jock was honored for his decades of service to the Pittsburgh community during the Black Music Festival, July 16, at Point State Park. He received a proclamation from the City of Pittsburgh, as thousands cheered for the man who entertained listeners as the morning personality for much of the ‘90s and early 2000s. Prior to morning radio, Sly Jock also did overnights and hosted a popular Sunday night show.
PITTSBURGH, PA
getnews.info

Foods That Were Invented In Pittsburgh

We all have known Pittsburgh as the Steel City due to its extensive contribution to this industry, even from ancient times. With plenty of wowing bridges, people also know this place as the City of Bridges. Skyscrapers, inclined railways, and sports are some of the other highly fascinating highlights of this city. But, did you know about the delicious and creative culinary side of Pittsburgh?
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Cody Johnson announces cancelation of Johnstown concert

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Cody Johnson concert scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 13, at 1st Summit Arena has been canceled due to the artist’s illness. Johnson, a rising star in country music, took to social media Tuesday evening to announce that he would be unable to perform at upcoming shows in West Virginia, Virginia […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Tribune-Review

TV Q&A: Is that a WPXI-TV reporter in a WQED-TV documentary?

Question: My wife and I were watching WQED-TV’s “Portraits for the Home Front: The Story of Elizabeth Black,” which originally aired in 2013. Elizabeth was a well-known portrait artist from Pittsburgh who joined the American Red Cross during World War II. Much of her lost creations were uncovered by the work of one of her sons and daughter-in-law. There is a portion of the documentary at approximately 39:00-41:00 that shows interns from colleges around Pittsburgh working on finding families to help get portrait prints to them.
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

August Wilson House opening with a celebration featuring Denzel Washington

Academy-Award-winning actor Denzel Washington will join Constanza Romero Wilson, August Wilson’s widow, to celebrate the opening of the August Wilson House on Saturday, Aug. 13. Washington was last in Pittsburgh in 2018 when he attended a ceremony kicking off the project. He directed and starred in the filmed adaptation...
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Butler’s own Bret Michaels coming to PNC Park

He was born as Bret Michael Sychak in Butler in 1963 and raised in Mechanicsburg. He has family in Lyndora. Better known by his stage name, Bret Michaels, he gained fame as the frontman for the band Poison. And he’s returning to his Western Pennsylvania roots Friday, Aug. 12, when...
BUTLER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Vandergrift mom credits youth football coach with saving her baby's life

Whatever miracles a Kiski Valley youth football coach might perform in leading his team to victory this season will pale in comparison to the action he performed Monday afternoon just outside the Vandergrift field where his team was practicing. Quick action by Kristian Clayton, 45, of Vandergrift saved the life...
VANDERGRIFT, PA

