This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZPittsburgh, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pat’s Points: Israel Abanikanda’s Explosion, Preseason Polls and Staying Fresh
PITTSBURGH — The ability to stay fresh and healthy throughout the college football season is a key factor in a successful season. Healthy starters, fresh reserves and level-headed team morale are the recipe for success. Pitt athletic trainer Chris Hanks has told head coach Pat Narduzzi that in the...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Sights and Sounds: Offensive Strides and Defensive Emphasis At Camp
PITTSBURGH — It felt a bit more like fall on an overcast day down on the South Side Wednesday, and with the way 90 degree heat and heavy humidity have lingered over the last week, it’s certainly a welcome change ahead of the season. It’s just under three...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Mike Vukovcan to Host Podcast on PSN
Pittsburgh Sports Now has added a third podcast to their growing network. PSN’s Mike Vukovcan is excited to be hosting his own podcast on the PSN Network. Mike’s show will cover a variety of topics including Pitt football, Pitt football recruiting, Pitt basketball, college football, Pirates and the Steelers.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pat’s Points: Kedon Slovis Health Update, WR Room Leaders and Daniel Carter
PITTSBURGH — Pat Narduzzi made it quite clear Monday morning that Pitt football does not take any days off. Even on the weekend. Pitt, now infamously, pushed through Saturday and Sunday practices down at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, and while the demise of Kedon Slovis was greatly exaggerated (more on that below), Narduzzi is happy with the work put in over the weekend.
SportsGrid
Best Moments in Pittsburgh vs. West Virginia College Football Rivalry
The Backyard Brawl is back. The 2022 season opener between the Pittsburgh Panthers and West Virginia Mountaineers will mark the first time this rivalry has been played since going on hiatus after 2011. The two teams first met in 1895 and have a long, storied rivalry. The 2022 matchup will...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Longtime WPIAL Football Head Coach Mike Zmijanac Joins Ambridge Coaching Staff as Volunteer Assistant
Mike Zmijanac, one of the winningest head coaches in WPIAL football history, and the Beaver County Times is reporting that he will be joining the staff at Ambridge high school where he will serve as a volunteer assistant. Over his 24 seasons as head coach Zmijanac amassed 240 wins to...
New football coach Eric Kasperowicz wants to repeat Pine-Richland success at Mars
Last names were written on strips of tape and stuck to the forehead of Mars football helmets, a tool to help new coach Eric Kasperowicz and his assistants learn the names a little quicker. It’s an old school tactic but one he hadn’t used much since his early days at...
Caliente Pizza and Draft House opening inside Acrisure Stadium
PITTSBURGH — Caliente Pizza and Draft House, the local pizza restaurant that started in Bloomfield but soon grew to now operate seven locations in the region, is expanding yet again. This time, the restaurant will be bringing its offerings, which will include slices of cheese, pepperoni and pepperoni and...
pittsburghmagazine.com
My Best of the ‘Burgh: Mikey Hood
Hood’s lifelong love for TV news is plain not only in her work on PTL, but in her other projects as well — among them, an online show called “PghSpot” and a live show called “Neighborhood Conversations,” where she transforms local businesses into a broadcast studio for a day and interviews local legends in front of a live studio audience. So, we wanted to know: What’s Mikey Hood’s Best of the ’Burgh?
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Duquesne to Host Montana in Non-Conference Matchup
The Duquesne Dukes have added another game to their non-conference schedule. As first reported by Rocco Miller, Duquesne will host the Montana Grizzlies of the Big Sky in a non-conference matchup in November. The Grizzlies finished last season 18-14 (11-9 Big Sky). Travis DeCuire’s squad ranked as the No. 248...
New Pittsburgh Courier
A BIG HONOR FOR SLY JOCK
SLY JOCK WAVES TO THE CROWD AS HE’S HONORED IN DOWNTOWN PITTSBURGH, JULY 16. (PHOTOS BY J.L. MARTELLO) Legendary WAMO DJ and on-air personality Sly Jock was honored for his decades of service to the Pittsburgh community during the Black Music Festival, July 16, at Point State Park. He received a proclamation from the City of Pittsburgh, as thousands cheered for the man who entertained listeners as the morning personality for much of the ‘90s and early 2000s. Prior to morning radio, Sly Jock also did overnights and hosted a popular Sunday night show.
getnews.info
Foods That Were Invented In Pittsburgh
We all have known Pittsburgh as the Steel City due to its extensive contribution to this industry, even from ancient times. With plenty of wowing bridges, people also know this place as the City of Bridges. Skyscrapers, inclined railways, and sports are some of the other highly fascinating highlights of this city. But, did you know about the delicious and creative culinary side of Pittsburgh?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cody Johnson announces cancelation of Johnstown concert
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Cody Johnson concert scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 13, at 1st Summit Arena has been canceled due to the artist’s illness. Johnson, a rising star in country music, took to social media Tuesday evening to announce that he would be unable to perform at upcoming shows in West Virginia, Virginia […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
New coach brings passion for basketball to struggling Jeannette girls program
Adopted at age 11 and growing up in a family of eight siblings, Anna Leonard learned to make her own way through life. Basketball has been her vehicle. It is her passion. After all, her nickname is “Hoopz.”. “I moved out after high school and I have been running...
TV Q&A: Is that a WPXI-TV reporter in a WQED-TV documentary?
Question: My wife and I were watching WQED-TV’s “Portraits for the Home Front: The Story of Elizabeth Black,” which originally aired in 2013. Elizabeth was a well-known portrait artist from Pittsburgh who joined the American Red Cross during World War II. Much of her lost creations were uncovered by the work of one of her sons and daughter-in-law. There is a portion of the documentary at approximately 39:00-41:00 that shows interns from colleges around Pittsburgh working on finding families to help get portrait prints to them.
nextpittsburgh.com
August Wilson House opening with a celebration featuring Denzel Washington
Academy-Award-winning actor Denzel Washington will join Constanza Romero Wilson, August Wilson’s widow, to celebrate the opening of the August Wilson House on Saturday, Aug. 13. Washington was last in Pittsburgh in 2018 when he attended a ceremony kicking off the project. He directed and starred in the filmed adaptation...
cranberryeagle.com
Butler’s own Bret Michaels coming to PNC Park
He was born as Bret Michael Sychak in Butler in 1963 and raised in Mechanicsburg. He has family in Lyndora. Better known by his stage name, Bret Michaels, he gained fame as the frontman for the band Poison. And he’s returning to his Western Pennsylvania roots Friday, Aug. 12, when...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Vandergrift mom credits youth football coach with saving her baby's life
Whatever miracles a Kiski Valley youth football coach might perform in leading his team to victory this season will pale in comparison to the action he performed Monday afternoon just outside the Vandergrift field where his team was practicing. Quick action by Kristian Clayton, 45, of Vandergrift saved the life...
American Airlines announces cuts, impacting hundreds of flights out of Pittsburgh this fall
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — American Airlines announced it’s reducing its flight schedule this holiday season by cutting almost a third of its outgoing flights this November out of Pittsburgh. Some passengers are really disappointed. “I do a lot of traveling during the holidays. I do a lot of...
kidsburgh.org
8 family events in Pittsburgh this weekend, from the Big Day Aht to the Asian Lantern Festival
Photo above courtesy of Venture Outdoors. These final weeks of the summer are filled with cool family events in Pittsburgh and the surrounding area. Check out what’s on tap for this weekend. Beginning Friday, Aug. 12: Asian Lantern Festival at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium, 6:30 p.m. The...
