wwnytv.com
Theodore A. “Ted” Peterson, 57, of Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Theodore A. “Ted” Peterson, 57, of US Rt. 11, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY. Born on May 30, 1965 at the House of the Good Samaritan, Watertown, NY, he was a son of Fred H. and Alma Roggenkamp Peterson. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1984, and attended Jefferson Community College.
wwnytv.com
Edward J. Kaldowski, 90, formerly of Lowville
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Edward J. Kaldowski, 90, formerly of Stowe St., in Lowville, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, August 8, 2022, at his home. Edward was born on May 9, 1932, in Syracuse, New York, a son of the late Rose Kaldowski. After graduating high school, he served in the United States Navy during the Korean War from 1951-1954. He then went on to attend the National Meat Cutting School in Toledo, Ohio. Edward was a meat cutter for Grand Union Grocery Stores and then he and his wife owned and operated a butcher shop in Lowville for ten years.
informnny.com
Jefferson Community College offices closing August 12
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Offices on the Jefferson Community College campus will be closed Friday. According to JCC Public Relations, offices will be closed due to scheduled maintenance. This is a temporary closure. Offices are set to reopen on Monday, August 15.
wwnytv.com
Rae H. Patterson, 83, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Rae H. Patterson, 83, Clayton passed away Monday, August 8, 2022, at St. Camillus Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Syracuse. Rae was born in Watertown November 18, 1938, daughter of Gerald H. and F. Margaret Kelley Hammond. She was a graduate of Clayton High School and received her bachelor’s degree from Utica College.
wwnytv.com
Kenneth R. Monica, Jr., 73, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Kenneth R. Monica, Jr., 73, Watertown, passed away August 9th in the emergency room of the Guthrie Cortland Medical Center, Cortland, NY. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. A complete obituary will follow.
northcountrynow.com
St. Lawrence International Jr. Carp Tournament winners
The St. Lawrence International Jr. Carp Tournament first place team, 'One on Baits' is pictured above. Front row holding a massive carp is Tanner Smith. Back row standing are coach Shawn Rafter, Cameron Fuller, Gavin Thompson, and Joey Green. For more on the tournament that was held this past weekend, click here. Photo submitted.
wwnytv.com
Woman discovers, restores lost garden
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Compassion, curiosity and a chance discovery - a Watertown woman’s hard work is helping preserve a monument that sat untouched at Thompson Park for nearly a decade. Last March, while tending to her various flower displays throughout Thompson Park, Allison Gorham made a unique...
flackbroadcasting.com
Traditional auction returns for 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days
BOONVILLE- Rain or shine, the 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days returns to Boonville this August 19-21 at the Boonville-Oneida County Fairgrounds. Arriving with the field days this year will be the traditional Woodsmen's Auction, aimed for the morning of Friday, August 19 - with previews available Thursday, August 18 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and the morning of from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m.
wwnytv.com
Doris A. Brown, 85, formerly of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Doris A. Brown, Murrells Inlet, SC, and formerly of Watertown passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Tidelands Health Waccamaw Hospital, Murrells Inlet, SC. Doris was born in Cape Vincent on January 27, 1937, daughter of Raymond J. and Ruth I. Bourcy Votra. She was...
wwnytv.com
Cyclones head back to Section III to face familiar foes on the gridiron
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The defending Section X Class A football champion Watertown Cyclones won’t have a chance to defend their title this season. In 2019, the Cyclones moved from Section III to Section X, but this past off season the school decided to make the move back to Section III where they will play in the Class A division.
wwnytv.com
SUV crashes into Watertown building
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A vehicle crashed into a building in Watertown Wednesday morning. Reports of a white SUV crashing into the back of a warehouse at 800 Starbuck Avenue came through around 5:30 a.m. Guilfoyle Ambulance personnel treated the driver at the scene. Officials say no charges are...
wwnytv.com
Harry John Bowhall, 73, formerly of Gouverneur
LADY LAKE, Florida (WWNY) - Harry John Bowhall, 73, of Lady Lake, FL, peacefully passed away on July 27, 2022, in Cornerstone Hospice House, The Village, FL. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Margaret Brasie Bowhall. A graveside service will be held at Pleasant Lake Cemetery, Brasie...
wwnytv.com
Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair goes out with a bang!
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - It’s the Demolition Derby at the Gouverneur and St Lawrence County Fair, drivers and fans on the stands are ready for a show. Derby fanatic Jeff Trapp says he’s been part of the derby since he was 16 years old. He says once you start, it’s hard to stop.
wwnytv.com
Nancy M. Thomsen-Kerr, 82, of Star Lake
STAR LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Nancy M. Thomsen-Kerr, age 82, of Star Lake, passed away on August 7, 2022 at the Carthage Center for Rehabilitation. There will be a private burial for Nancy in Riverside Cemetery in Gouverneur. Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
wwnytv.com
Bobbie Jo Hamm, 50, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Bobbie Jo Hamm passed away at her home on Friday, August 5th. She was 50 years old. A complete obituary will be published on Newzjunky. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
wwnytv.com
Jett A. Collins, 13, of Adams
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) -Jett A. Collins passed away on Thursday, August 4th, 2022. He was 13 years old. Jett was born in Syracuse, NY on July 8, 2009. He was the son of Timothy S. Collins & Lisa S. Fiaschetti. He was to enter the 8th grade in September...
wwnytv.com
Michele (Betty) J Moore, 62, of Adams
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Michele (Betty) J Moore, 62, joined her parents, a sister and nephew in the Heavenly clouds on August 3, 2022, after a brave battle. Born December 28, 1959, youngest daughter of Rudolph and Ruth (Dutcher) Medynski, she grew up in North Bay and graduated from Camden High School. After a stint at Oneida Silversmiths, a “flag man” in construction areas before women did that and then with Savon, she found a niche in the hearts of breakfast-goers at the drive-in at Adams McDonald’s. Known as “Betty”, she knew many of her customers by voice and could accurately guess how they took their coffee and what their breakfast might be. Michele had a heart of gold and would go out of her way to share a meal or find a baby gift. Her outstanding sense of humor was unmatched - if she was going to a get together, it was not unusual for her to bring a hostess gift - a roll of toilet paper! Hitting a deer always was a fear of hers so she spent a lot of time blowing her horn down the roads. She loved and was beloved by her family as well as her friends.
wwnytv.com
Betty Jane Navarra Maracle, 72, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Betty Jane Navarra Maracle, 72, of Watertown passed away Saturday morning, August 6, 2022, at Hospice of Jefferson County, surrounded by her family. Betty Jane was born in Watertown November 29, 1949, daughter of Dominick and Stella E. Robare Navarra. She was a 1968 graduate...
wwnytv.com
W.A.R.M. to hold concert fundraiser to help the homeless
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The public is invited to enjoy live music, food and drink as part of a fundraiser to help Watertown’s homeless. Watertown Area Rescue Mission, also known as W.A.R.M., is hosting its First Annual Summer Jam on August 20 from noon to 6 p.m. at the Frances X. Caprara Exhibition Hall at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds in Watertown.
newyorkupstate.com
Rangers fight to contain wildfire in Adirondacks, drown out another that destroyed a lean-to
A wildfire has been smoldering on five to six acres of North Hudson forest land for three days, reported the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). The fire is not a threat to the public or any buildings but is “currently not fully contained,” according to a Wednesday morning DEC press release.
