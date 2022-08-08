CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 has learned the man shot and killed by police in Forsyth County was wanted for the the murder of a man in west Charlotte. Authorities killed Alexander Dekontee Weah after a shootout at a gas station in Clemmons on Friday. The State Bureau Of Investigation said he was shot as police tried closing in on his arrest. Officials said Weah was wanted for a murder in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO