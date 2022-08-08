Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
Jessica Chastain Visits President Zelenskyy in Ukraine, ‘Important Humanitarian Event’ Being Planned
Oscar-winning Hollywood actor Jessica Chastain was in Kyiv, Ukraine, over the weekend. She visited children’s hospital Okhmatdyt on Sunday and later met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and head of the presidential administration Andriy Yermak. Chastain, who won the best actress Oscar this year for her performance in “The...
MSNBC
Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago raid was perfectly petty
When Fox News host Dan Bongino said Monday that people on “the left” would be laughing over federal investigators executing a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s home, he was pretty on the money. Once you get past the horror of Trump apparently being such an...
International Business Times
Russian Army In 'Panic', Starts 'Mass Deportation' Of Family Members After Successful Ukraine Attack
The families of Russian military personnel are now being deported from the temporarily occupied region of Kherson after a successful counteroffensive from the Ukrainian army, according to Kherson officials. In a Facebook post published Tuesday, the Kherson Oblast State Administration said the Russian military is beginning to "panic" as the...
International Business Times
Pro-Russian Governor Of Kherson Poisoned By His Cook, Maid: Reports
The pro-Russian governor of the Kherson region in Ukraine is in a medically-induced coma after his cook and maid allegedly poisoned him. Doctors have reportedly sent the blood samples of Vladimir Saldo for a toxicology study, said reports. Saldo was immediately airlifted from Crimea to a Moscow hospital, said The...
International Business Times
Ukraine Security Service Foils Russia's Assassination Attempt On Defense Minister, Intelligence Chief
Ukraine's security service on Monday said they have successfully foiled a Russian assassination attempt on two Ukrainian defense officials. In a report by the Headquarters of the National Police in Kyiv, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) said Russian "curators" offered a reward of $100,000 to $150,000 for the assassination of the Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov and Head of the Chief Intelligence Directorate Kyrylo Budanov.
International Business Times
Journalist Reveals Putin's Playbook: 'Do As I Say Or Suffer'
Russian President Vladimir Putin is resorting to threatening "terrifying violence" to achieve his goal in Ukraine, according to British journalist and writer John Sweeney. Speaking in an interview with CNN, "Killer in the Kremlin" author Sweeney said Putin's playbook revolves around "generating fear" to get what he wants. "What he's...
International Business Times
99th Russian Army Senior Officer Dies In Ukraine War: Report
Russian President Vladimir Putin has lost another senior commander as the war in Ukraine stretches into its sixth month, according to a new report. Lt. Col. Nikolay Gorban, who was the 36-year-old commander of Russia's FSB's special forces, is believed to have died in Ukraine on Aug. 2. It was not immediately clear how or where Gorban was killed, the New York Post reported.
International Business Times
Russia Brought 700 Film Extras To Melitopol To Pose As Locals For Propaganda Video: Ukraine
As the Pro-Russian head of the occupied Zaporizhzhia region in Ukraine begins preparations for the referendum to join Russia, Ukrainian authorities have claimed that Russia was bringing in film extras to pose as residents for a propaganda video. Ivan Fedorov, mayor of Melitopol, said Russia brought over 700 people to...
International Business Times
Russia Is Offering 'Lucrative Cash Bonuses' To Recruits; Tricks Soldiers Into Joining War
The Russian army is allegedly offering "lucrative" wages to recruits in hopes of getting more people to join the war in Ukraine, UK intel revealed. In an update published by the British Ministry of Defense on Wednesday, intelligence officials said politicians in Russia have offered "lucrative cash bonuses" to potential Army Corps recruits who will receive the pay once they are deployed to Ukraine. The recruits are thought to be from "volunteer" battalions forming across Russia.
International Business Times
Prince Harry Called 'Pompous,' Hypocritical By Pundit Over UN Speech
Prince Harry's speech at the United Nations last month continues to draw criticism. During a recent appearance on Sky News Australia's "The Bolt Report," Brendan O'Neill — a former editor of Spiked magazine and a columnist who has been featured on The Australian, The Big Issue and The Spectator — weighed in on the comments made by the Duke of Sussex about U.S. politics during his speech at a U.N. session in New York City marking Nelson Mandela International Day on July 18.
