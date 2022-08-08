Read full article on original website
Related
Will the Stock Market Rebound Continue? Goldman Says ...
The stock market has rebounded, with the S&P 500 jumping 13% since June 16. The stock market has been on a roll lately, with the S&P 500 soaring 13% since June 16 amid optimism that the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates much more. But now Fed officials are...
Motley Fool
Why Amazon Stock Rose Today
July's CPI report was better than many investors feared. Amazon's profit margins could rebound if energy prices continue to fall. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
FOXBusiness
Markets will be in for a 'rude awakening’ following jobs report, economist warns
MacroMavens founder Stephanie Pomboy warned Friday following the release of the July employment report that "markets are going to be in for a rude awakening." Speaking on "Mornings with Maria," the economist noted that "employment is the most lagging of lagging indicators" and that is "troubling" for what it implies for the Federal Reserve.
tipranks.com
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
TTD, OLPX, and ARRY stocks are the top gainers, while RBLX and VIR stocks lost the most in Wednesday’s early trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Wednesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. California-based...
IN THIS ARTICLE
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
tipranks.com
‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks
The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market.
biztoc.com
Fed considers full-percentage point rate hike and more: Tuesday's 5 things to know
CRUSHING INFLATION SOLUTION?: The scorching-hot July jobs report raises the risk of a full-percentage point interest rate increase when the Federal Reserve meets in September as policymakers try to crush inflation and cool the labor market, according to Citigroup economists. Citigroup strategists, led by Andrew Hollenhorst, wrote in a Monday...
Stocks Higher, 'Inflation Reduction Act,' Softbank, CVS Health and Signal - Five Things To Know
Here are five things you must know for Monday, August 8:. 1. -- Stock Futures Higher as Wall Street Looks to Notch More Gains. U.S. stock-index futures were little changed on Friday ahead of a key economic report that investors hope will provide further clarity on the direction of the economy and whether the Federal Reserve’s inflation-fighting rate hikes are proving effective.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The stock market's fear gauge is sinking to 4-month lows as risk appetite grows after inflation cooled in July
VIX, the US stock market's so-called fear gauge, dropped Wednesday in the wake of the July inflation report. Investors drove VIX below 20 for the first time since April while they sent the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq flying higher. Headline inflation cooled to 8.7% in July, and core inflation...
tipranks.com
Here’s Why CyberArk Stock Surged 8% on Wednesday
Cyberark has posted robust results for the second quarter as top-line growth continued for the company. Yet, Cyberark reported a loss during the quarter, which remains a concern. Information security company CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) reported stronger-than-expected results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, as revenue and earnings surpassed...
Amazon's Stock Split: Has It Affected Share Prices?
Amazon's 20-for-1 stock split was expected to be the catalyst the company needed to rebuild its momentum. Have we felt its effects yet?
tipranks.com
Here’s Why NIO Stock Slipped 5% on Tuesday
NIO stock declined 5% on August 9 as the Inflation Reduction Act could put NIO in a disadvantageous position. Also, the latest China Passenger Car Association data might not have been received well by market participants. Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) saw its shares decline about...
11 Consumer Stocks for Inflationary Times
U.S. inflation hit a four-decade peak in June, with prices rising roughly 9.1% according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That has understandably rattled investors who are worried about cutbacks in spending as Americans look to fend off the pain at the gas pump and grocery aisle. However, there...
tipranks.com
Is Micron Stock a Buy Right Now? This Is What You Need to Know
Computer memory chip magnate Micron Technology (MU) dropped a couple bombshells on the stock market on Tuesday. But good news first: To maintain its leading position in the memory market, Micron will invest $40 billion in U.S. manufacturing plants through the end of this decade. Production won’t be immediate (more on that in a bit), but it will be relatively quick for such a large effort, beginning “in the second half of the decade.” The specifics of these plans are still being worked out, but Micron says it will be ready to “share additional details in the coming weeks.”
tipranks.com
Here’s Why Vroom Stock is Down 34% Today
Vroom shares are down about 34% in today’s trading session so far. Yet, there’s still a possibility that buying in may be a small gamble worth taking. Online used car seller Vroom (VRM) posted its earnings report Monday night. The results were better than expected in some slots but still generated plenty of disappointment – particularly regarding revenue. The disappointment was sufficient enough to send the company down ~34% on the day so far.
biztoc.com
Dow Jones Futures: Inflation Report Looms For Market Rally; Elon Musk Sells More Tesla Stock
Dow Jones futures, S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures tilted higher overnight. July CPI inflation report on tap before Wednesday's open. Elon Musk sold $6.9 billion worth of Tesla stock in the past three trading sessions. Micron Technology (MU) triggered a sell-off in chip stocks. Elon Musk sold 7.9 million...
tipranks.com
Here’s What to Expect Ahead of Trade Desk’s Q2 Results
Technology company Trade Desk (TTD) is slated to release its second-quarter earnings results tomorrow after the market closes. For Q2, the consensus estimate for Trade Desk’s earnings is pegged at $0.20 per share. This suggests a slight improvement over the earnings of $0.18 per share reported in the prior-year quarter. Trade Desk has consistently outperformed analysts’ EPS expectations in the past eight quarters.
Global stocks and US futures extend their rally after inflation cools sharply
Global stocks and US futures extended their gains Thursday, after US inflation cooled sharply in July. Headline inflation dropped to 8.5%, raising hopes the Federal Reserve will slow down on interest rate hikes. However, Fed officials were quick to say inflation remains too high and they're committed to stamping it...
tipranks.com
Here’s Why Micron Technology Stock Dropped 4% Despite Investment Plans
Micron’s $40 billion investment is expected to improve the supply chain challenges and create about 40,000 new jobs. Meanwhile, top investors are also loading up on the stock, indicating solid growth prospects for the company. Computer memory and data storage manufacturer Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) recently announced that...
tipranks.com
Which 3 ARK Innovation Stocks Can Bounce the Most?
Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation Fund has taken quite a beating. Though most stocks may never see their highs anytime in the near future, there are intriguing individual names that are still capable of considerable upside, according to Wall Street analysts. Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation Fund (ARKK) boomed in the...
Comments / 0