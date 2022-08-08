Computer memory chip magnate Micron Technology (MU) dropped a couple bombshells on the stock market on Tuesday. But good news first: To maintain its leading position in the memory market, Micron will invest $40 billion in U.S. manufacturing plants through the end of this decade. Production won’t be immediate (more on that in a bit), but it will be relatively quick for such a large effort, beginning “in the second half of the decade.” The specifics of these plans are still being worked out, but Micron says it will be ready to “share additional details in the coming weeks.”

STOCKS ・ 16 HOURS AGO