Democrats fighting for their political lives are quickly promoting the lower prescription costs in the new spending bill

By Sahil Kapur
NBC News
NBC News
 3 days ago
Blue Collar Sinner
2d ago

Wait a minute Trump drop the price of insulin significantly, then when Biden was installed he made it rise again. Fast forward a about 2 years later Biden comes back and says he caps it? What a 🤡

Reply(89)
333
The Hipster Prepper
2d ago

This bill also hires 87,000 new IRS agents. The Democrats are now targeting regular people not claiming tips or working under the table. Hope people are ready.

Reply(53)
223
Ace of Spades
2d ago

their going to raise taxes on Corporations and who makes the products that we use everyday , what's going to happen with those prices there going up along with everything else Corporations are not going to pay these taxes on their own . DREAM ON .

Reply(7)
85
