Illinois State

wjol.com

Beginning of State Tax Holiday Proves Popular

Families across Illinois have been taking advantage of the statewide tax cut on school supplies that began this past weekend. The tax holiday — which reduces the sales tax from six-and-a-quarter to one-and-a-quarter percent — runs though next Sunday. The tax break includes clothing such as shorts, pants, skirts and underwear. Shoppers around Illinois said they plan for the tax holiday each year, knowing they can save a lot of money on school supplies.
wmay.com

Taxes On Retirement Income Becomes Issue In Illinois Treasurer Race

The Republican candidate for Illinois state treasurer is proposing ways to register opposition to any effort to tax retirement income in the state. Tom Demmer claims incumbent Democratic Treasurer Mike Frerichs has supported taxing retirement income… a charge Frerichs denies. During the unsuccessful push for a graduated income tax in 2020, Frerichs stated that such a system could allow for an eventual tax on at least some retirement income… but Frerichs insists he was not advocating for such a move.
WCIA

Local nursing homes fined by state

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Several central Illinois nursing homes are being fined by the state. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second quarterly report. Showing nursing homes violating the nursing home care act. Here’s a list of nursing homes in Central Illinois who are being fined for a Type A violation. This […]
FOX2Now

Illinois shatters unclaimed property records

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The state treasurer is celebrating breaking records on their unclaimed property program. Treasurer Mike Frerichs announced Monday his office handed out a record $280 million in unclaimed property for FY2022. That money came from over 362,352 claims, also a record for the program. Frerichs attributes...
97ZOK

10 of the Poorest Towns and Cities in Illinois

"For the love of money, don't let money fool ya..." With all of the Chicago glitz and big city people, there are those at the other end of this...There are communities in Illinois that struggle, daily. There towns and cities you may have never heard of, but they make up the state of Illinois. From drugs, crime, lack of employment chances, these towns are dirt poor.
1049 The Edge

Illinois State Fair Returns To Springfield

The Illinois State Fair will be making its annual return to the prairie state to provide its inhabitants and visitors with a great time. The Illinois State Fair has been a long-standing tradition that was halted the past couple of years due to the pandemic. Now that things are a little bit better, the tradition must continue. Many people were sad or upset they could attend the past couple of years, but now a tradition that started in 1853, is back and still holding on strong.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
nprillinois.org

Illinois reaction to the raid on Mar-a-Lago and Springfield teachers reject contract | First Listen

Two of Illinois gubernatorial candidates react to the search of former President Donald Trump's home. Cook County Judge vacates Marilyn Mulero's wrongful murder conviction. Springfield Education Association President Aaron Graves talks about the teacher contract. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wjol.com

Permanent Vote-By-Mail Registration Begins This Week in Illinois

Voters in Illinois who want to vote by mail will be able to permanently register this week. The registration period for the November election begins this Wednesday, August 10th. By registering, voters will be able to receive mail-in ballots for all future general and primary elections. Before, voters had to ask for a mail-in ballot each time. Lawmakers approved a measure this past year that sets up the permanent registration process.
977wmoi.com

IL State Fair Begins This Week

The Illinois State Fair kicks off this week, with new attractions and no admission price increases. Unlike everything else, the cost to get into the fair is not going up this year says State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. “Adults are still half price Sunday through Thursday. Kids 12 and under...
wjol.com

New Report Shows Biofuels Creating Jobs in Illinois

(AP Photo/Stephen Groves) A report from the federal Energy Department shows the biofuels industry continues to create jobs for Illinois. According to the latest U-S Energy and Employment Report, the biofuels industry created 307 jobs in Illinois last year, an increase of a little more than four-and-half percent over the previous year. Officials with the Illinois Corn Growers Association say those job opportunities will continue growing as the use of biofuels such as ethanol increases. The federal government is expected to announce 100-million dollars in funding for more gas station owners to offer their customers gasoline with a 15 percent blend of ethanol That would be an increase of 5 percent over the regular blend most motorists buy now.
wjol.com

Pritzker Welcomes Indiana Businesses Affected By New Abortion Ban

Governor Pritzker is welcoming Indiana businesses affected by the neighboring state’s new abortion restrictions. The governor said companies looking to expand should know that Illinois will protect the individual rights of their employees. His comments comes after Republican Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a wide-reaching abortion ban into law last Friday. The law goes into effect September 15th. Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Company has said it will reassess its business in Indiana.
977wmoi.com

IDFPR, Illinois Attorney General Warn of New Scam Targeting Banking Consumers

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) and Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul today issued a warning regarding a new scam that looks to use fake bank websites to target consumers’ personal information. Scammers create the websites to make them look like a legitimate bank website to lure consumers into thinking they’re entering their personal information to create a bank account. IDFPR has learned of at least two such fraudulent websites.
wmay.com

5 Tasty Treats To Try At The Illinois State Fair

The Illinois State Fair is August 11th-21st on the North end of Springfield, and the food is fantastic as ever. If you’ve never been to the fair before, here are five treats you HAVE to try:. 1.) Vose Corndog– This classic corndog has people raving about it every year....
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Save at the fair with $2 Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois State Fair has yet another way to save money on all your carnival favorites. On Tuesday, Aug.16, all carnival rides will be just $2 each. “We’re always looking for ways to make the fair more affordable for families,” said Rebecca Clark, Illinois State...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

