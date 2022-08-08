ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Yardbarker

Steelers' Mason Rudolph, Kenny Pickett 'making it difficult for' coaches to name Mitchell Trubisky starter

By most accounts, veteran Mitchell Trubisky has been the leader in the clubhouse to be named the successor to retired future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger and the next starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers throughout the advertised competition that unofficially got underway during springtime workouts. Trubisky began the midweek...
Yardbarker

Insider: Gap between Steelers' Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph 'isn't that great'

Free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky began the week atop the depth chart at the quarterback position for the Pittsburgh Steelers over career backup Mason Rudolph and first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett. While Pickett allegedly may not be ready to face first-team defenses in meaningful games anytime soon, it seems Rudolph is closing whatever gap separates him and Trubisky ahead of Saturday's preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks.
Tribune-Review

Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson sued for no-show at youth football camp

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson is being sued after he didn’t show up to a May youth football camp that he agreed to host. In a federal lawsuit, FlexWork Sports Management alleges Johnson’s no-show incurred “significant costs” and created a “public relations nightmare” for the Connecticut-based company that runs youth football camps nationwide.
Yardbarker

Steelers activate NT Tyson Alualu after knee issue

Pittsburgh Steelers nose tackle Tyson Alualu began training camp on the physically unable to perform list because of a knee injury. That ailment came after he missed 15 games last season with an ankle injury. The Steelers have the 35-year-old back among their participants at the start of the week...
Yardbarker

Insider: Steelers QB Kenny Pickett 'may not be ready to play exhibitions yet'

Shortly after it was learned that free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky was a heavy betting favorite to be named the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 1, the Steelers confirmed that Trubisky was atop their first depth chart shared this summer. Mason Rudolph is listed second over rookie Kenny Pickett heading into Saturday's preseason opener versus the Seattle Seahawks.
