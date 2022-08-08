Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Multiple crashes around the Lincoln area tie up emergency responders early Wednesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Two crashes about a half hour apart kept emergency responders extra busy Wednesday morning. The first wreck was reported just west of the city near the Lancaster County Department of Corrections. Eight units were called to Southwest 40th Street and West O Street around 7:22...
klin.com
Robbery Investigation Underway At Oak Lake
A report of a possible drowning at Oak Lake sent LFR and Lincoln Police to the area at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9th. A 26 year old man told officers that he jumped into the lake to get away from a man who had threatened him with a knife.
WOWT
Douglas County Sheriff’s identify body found near Omaha intersection
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office identified the body that was found Sunday near N. 72nd Street & Rainwood Rd. Officials identified the person as Lamar A. Nedd who is also known as “Freddy Dead.”. Nedd’s death is ruled a homicide according to the release...
News Channel Nebraska
Overnight: car catches fire on river bridge, train hits car near Bartlett
NEBRASKA CITY - Overnight dispatch indicates an active night for Fremont County, Iowa emergency crews. A car accident on Highway 2 just east of the Missouri River bridge resulted in a car fire. Deputies providing traffic control on the scene were called away during the clean-up stage, when there was...
WIBW
Nebraska man arrested after police chase through Kansas
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Nebraska man was arrested in Jackson County late Monday night after led deputies on a chase on U.S. Highway 75. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11:30 p.m. Monday night, deputies attempted to pull over Terrance R. Dowd, 39, of Fremont, Nebraska for a traffic infraction near K-9 Highway and U.S. Highway 75.
KETV.com
Omaha police unaware of connection between 2 decomposed bodies found this week
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said they're not aware of any connection between two badly decomposed bodies found less than four miles from each other this week. On Sunday morning, Douglas County deputies were called to the area of 75th Street and Rainwood Road for a body found on the side of a roadway.
Nebraska man flees Kansas deputies during pursuit crossing state lines
JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Nebraska man was taken into custody on Monday night following a police chase across state lines. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit started around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 8 near K-9 Highway and U.S. 75 Highway. A deputy tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic infraction […]
Five arrests and multiple theft incidents on Mills County Sheriff’s report
(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports five arrests. Four people from Omaha are charged with OWI while one person from Glenwood was arrested on a warrant. Arrested for OWI 1st Offense are 25-year-old Cody Ray Cloyd, 23-year-old Ariana Rose Dibernardo, 21-year-old Alan Giovanni Villalobos Madera, and 21-year-old Christian Joevany Perez Chavez.
KETV.com
71-year-old man dies in house fire in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A 71-year-old man died in a house fire in Omaha, according to authorities. First responders rushed James Campbell to a local hospital while performing CPR after a house fire near 55th Street and Bedford Avenue on Aug. 6. Officials said Campbell was declared dead at the...
klin.com
Loaded Box Truck Taken From Lincoln Appliance Store
Schaefer’s Appliance at 601 N 66th called Lincoln Police around 9:15 Tuesday morning to report a burglary. An employee reported that box truck loaded with appliances was missing. Police learned the vehicle had been locked and the keys were inside the business. At 2 p.m. Tuesday, Police were called...
kmaland.com
Glenwood woman booked for driving while barred
(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood woman faces charges following her Tuesday arrest. The Glenwood Police Department says 42-year-old Sara Johnson was arrested for driving while barred. Johnson was taken to the Mills County Jail and held on $2,000 cash or surety bond.
KETV.com
Omaha man charged in theft of at least 11 vehicles worth more than $106,000
OMAHA, Neb. — A 37-year-old Omaha man is charged with six counts of theft by receiving in relation to stolen property recovered in Benson. Quim Heredia-Sanchez is accused of stealing at least 11 vehicles, worth an estimated $106,026, according to law enforcement. According to court documents, the vehicles were...
KETV.com
Body found near Omaha's Benson Golf Course; police investigating incident
OMAHA, Neb. — A person was found dead near Benson Golf Course in Omaha on Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities. Around 4 p.m., officers responded to the area north of 72nd Street and Ames Avenue for reports of a body in a creek. Authorities confirmed that a passerby found...
WOWT
Omaha man suspected of arson tracked down at Council Bluffs casino
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man is in jail Tuesday facing a felony charge. Jacob Hansen, 42, is accused of trying to trap the occupants of a southwest Omaha home in their bedrooms before setting the house on fire. Court documents reveal Hansen had been angry with the occupants...
iheart.com
Three people displaced in Field Club neighborhood house fire
(Omaha, NE) -- Three people are displaced and two dogs killed in a Tuesday morning house fire in the Field Club neighborhood. The Omaha Fire Department says just after 9:00 Tuesday morning, crews were called to a home near 35th and Poppleton for a fire at a two-story home. Crews reported seeing a small amount of light smoke coming from the house on arrival. The fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes.
WOWT
FBI catches cyberattack at Nebraska hospital
There is a massive gathering of police outside of an Omaha bank. 6 News On Your Side: Parent struggles to find ride. Many parents of students starting high school are reaching for a map. Omaha police respond to "help an officer" call. Updated: 8 hours ago. An help an officer...
kmaland.com
Treynor man faces multiple charges following Carson shooting
(Treynor-Carson) -- A Treynor man faces a bevy of charges following reports of gunshots in Carson early Saturday morning. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office says deputies were dispatched to Broadway Street in Carson shortly after 3 a.m. for a report of multiple rounds of gun fire that had struck a residence with occupants inside and dealt property damage. Upon investigation, authorities say 21-year-old Broc Livengood of Treynor was arrested and charged with attempt to commit murder, second degree criminal mischief, carrying a weapon, and reckless use of a firearm.
Investigators investigating pair of shootings in Carson and Treynor
Small towns in the area are known for being safe but shock rippled through Carson and Treynor early Saturday morning after shots were fired at local homes.
KETV.com
One person seriously injured after rollover crash on Interstate 480 in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — One person is seriously injured after a rollover crash on Interstate 480 in Omaha, according to authorities. The accident occurred around 4 p.m. on I-480 southbound near Harney Street. The crash blocked the left two lanes for about 30 minutes, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
KETV.com
Body found in Douglas County identified by law enforcement; name not released
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — The identity of the body found Sunday by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office is known but will not yet be released, according to law enforcement. According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the family hasn't been notified yet. The body was discovered Sunday morning, according...
