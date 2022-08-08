(Treynor-Carson) -- A Treynor man faces a bevy of charges following reports of gunshots in Carson early Saturday morning. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office says deputies were dispatched to Broadway Street in Carson shortly after 3 a.m. for a report of multiple rounds of gun fire that had struck a residence with occupants inside and dealt property damage. Upon investigation, authorities say 21-year-old Broc Livengood of Treynor was arrested and charged with attempt to commit murder, second degree criminal mischief, carrying a weapon, and reckless use of a firearm.

TREYNOR, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO