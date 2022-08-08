ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver City, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
klin.com

Robbery Investigation Underway At Oak Lake

A report of a possible drowning at Oak Lake sent LFR and Lincoln Police to the area at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9th. A 26 year old man told officers that he jumped into the lake to get away from a man who had threatened him with a knife.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mills County, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Accidents
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Accidents
City
Columbia, MO
State
Missouri State
Camdenton, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Camdenton, MO
City
Columbia, IA
County
Mills County, IA
Camdenton, MO
Accidents
City
Silver City, IA
WIBW

Nebraska man arrested after police chase through Kansas

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Nebraska man was arrested in Jackson County late Monday night after led deputies on a chase on U.S. Highway 75. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11:30 p.m. Monday night, deputies attempted to pull over Terrance R. Dowd, 39, of Fremont, Nebraska for a traffic infraction near K-9 Highway and U.S. Highway 75.
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Gmc 1500
KETV.com

71-year-old man dies in house fire in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — A 71-year-old man died in a house fire in Omaha, according to authorities. First responders rushed James Campbell to a local hospital while performing CPR after a house fire near 55th Street and Bedford Avenue on Aug. 6. Officials said Campbell was declared dead at the...
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Loaded Box Truck Taken From Lincoln Appliance Store

Schaefer’s Appliance at 601 N 66th called Lincoln Police around 9:15 Tuesday morning to report a burglary. An employee reported that box truck loaded with appliances was missing. Police learned the vehicle had been locked and the keys were inside the business. At 2 p.m. Tuesday, Police were called...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Glenwood woman booked for driving while barred

(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood woman faces charges following her Tuesday arrest. The Glenwood Police Department says 42-year-old Sara Johnson was arrested for driving while barred. Johnson was taken to the Mills County Jail and held on $2,000 cash or surety bond.
GLENWOOD, IA
KETV.com

Omaha man charged in theft of at least 11 vehicles worth more than $106,000

OMAHA, Neb. — A 37-year-old Omaha man is charged with six counts of theft by receiving in relation to stolen property recovered in Benson. Quim Heredia-Sanchez is accused of stealing at least 11 vehicles, worth an estimated $106,026, according to law enforcement. According to court documents, the vehicles were...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
WOWT

Omaha man suspected of arson tracked down at Council Bluffs casino

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man is in jail Tuesday facing a felony charge. Jacob Hansen, 42, is accused of trying to trap the occupants of a southwest Omaha home in their bedrooms before setting the house on fire. Court documents reveal Hansen had been angry with the occupants...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Three people displaced in Field Club neighborhood house fire

(Omaha, NE) -- Three people are displaced and two dogs killed in a Tuesday morning house fire in the Field Club neighborhood. The Omaha Fire Department says just after 9:00 Tuesday morning, crews were called to a home near 35th and Poppleton for a fire at a two-story home. Crews reported seeing a small amount of light smoke coming from the house on arrival. The fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

FBI catches cyberattack at Nebraska hospital

There is a massive gathering of police outside of an Omaha bank. 6 News On Your Side: Parent struggles to find ride. Many parents of students starting high school are reaching for a map. Omaha police respond to "help an officer" call. Updated: 8 hours ago. An help an officer...
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Treynor man faces multiple charges following Carson shooting

(Treynor-Carson) -- A Treynor man faces a bevy of charges following reports of gunshots in Carson early Saturday morning. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office says deputies were dispatched to Broadway Street in Carson shortly after 3 a.m. for a report of multiple rounds of gun fire that had struck a residence with occupants inside and dealt property damage. Upon investigation, authorities say 21-year-old Broc Livengood of Treynor was arrested and charged with attempt to commit murder, second degree criminal mischief, carrying a weapon, and reckless use of a firearm.
TREYNOR, IA
KETV.com

One person seriously injured after rollover crash on Interstate 480 in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — One person is seriously injured after a rollover crash on Interstate 480 in Omaha, according to authorities. The accident occurred around 4 p.m. on I-480 southbound near Harney Street. The crash blocked the left two lanes for about 30 minutes, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy