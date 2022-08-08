Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Woman hospitalized after car strikes a tree
BROWN COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 1:30p.m. Wednesday in Brown County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported 2017 Ford Fusion driven by Nichole Stauss, 48, Falls City, Nebraska, was southbound on U.S. 73 approximately 9 miles south of Hiawatha. The car traveled off the road into...
kq2.com
Two injured in Worth County Crash
(WORTH COUNTY, Mo.) One person is in serious condition following a crash in Worth County earlier this afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 52-year-old Bertsel Tate was driving westbound on Missouri 246, when the towed unit began to fishtail and went off the right side of the road.
northwestmoinfo.com
Albany Man Seriously Injured in ATV Accident
CLARENCE, MO – An Albany man was seriously injured in an ATV accident in Shelby County last night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 43-year old James Gordon lost control of the ATV on Old Highway 36 in Clarence around 9:45 Tuesday night. The ATV overturned ejecting Gordon. He was taken to University Hospital by helicopter.
Nodaway Co. teen hospitalized after vehicle strikes a tree
NODAWAY COUNTY—A Missouri teen was injured in an accident just after 5p.m. Monday in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Chevy passenger vehicle driven by a 15-year-old girl from Hopkins was northbound on Katydid Road two miles north of Hopkins. The vehicle traveled off the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 Vehicle Accident in Creston
(Creston) No one suffered injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Creston. Police say the accident happened at 4:21 p.m. on Monday at Maple and Page Streets. According to the report, 20-year-old Skye Marie Davis of Harlan, driving a 2013 Chevy Impala northbound on Maple Street, entered the uncontrolled intersection and broadsided a 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by 22-year-old Kelby Aaron Durnin of Fairbank, Iowa traveling westbound on Page Street.
kttn.com
Two injured in crash on Highway 246, one life-flighted to hospital in St. Joseph
Two Maryville residents were injured Sunday afternoon in a rollover crash one mile east of Sheridan in Worth County. Injuries were listed as serious for a passenger in a pickup, 49-year-old Stephanie Tate, who was flown by medical helicopter (Life Flight) to Mosiac Medical Center in St. Joseph. The driver of the pickup, 52-year-old Bertsel Tate, received moderate injuries and was taken by an ambulance to the Mosiac hospital in Maryville.
Creston Police Report One Arrest
(Creston) Creston Police arrested a woman at her residence for Public Intoxication and Interference with Official Acts. Police arrested 43-year-old Lela Ann Churchwell early this morning at N. Oak Street. Officers transported Churchwell to Clarke County. Churchwell is held on a $600 cash or surety bond.
kttn.com
Spickard man arrested after reportedly damaging a pickup, injuring an individual and threatening a law enforcement officer
A Spickard resident was arrested on August 9th after an alleged incident in July in which he reportedly damaged a pickup truck, injured someone, and threatened a law enforcement officer. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports that 32-year-old Charles Lee Duncan has been charged with the felonies of first-degree property...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kttn.com
Woman arrested at Chillicothe Correctional Center on charges from Grundy County
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of an Independence woman at the Chillicothe Correctional Center on August 9th on felony charges from Grundy County. Forty-nine-year-old Mira Ann Huffman has been charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia involving amphetamine or methamphetamine. They stem from an alleged January incident.
News Channel Nebraska
Overnight: car catches fire on river bridge, train hits car near Bartlett
NEBRASKA CITY - Overnight dispatch indicates an active night for Fremont County, Iowa emergency crews. A car accident on Highway 2 just east of the Missouri River bridge resulted in a car fire. Deputies providing traffic control on the scene were called away during the clean-up stage, when there was...
northwestmoinfo.com
Eagleville Couple Charged in Death of Child
BETHANY, MO – Two Eagleville residents are in custody, charged with child abuse which authorities say resulted in the death of a child on July 31st. According to a probable cause affidavit issued by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, EMS and the Sheriff’s Office responded to the unresponsive child, who was later pronounced dead after being airlifted to Children’s Mercy Hospital.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 8 arrests over the weekend of August 5, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Trenton resident was arrested early Sunday in Grundy County on a Clinton County felony warrant. 43-year-old Gregory Baecht is accused of damage to private property. Baecht was being held at the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center. A St. Joseph resident was arrested late...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
northwestmoinfo.com
Fairfax Man was Arrested in Atchison County Sunday Morning
(FAIRFAX, MO) – A 34-year-old Fairfax man was arrested in Atchison County Sunday morning. At 10:40 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested McKale S. Burke, who is accused of resisting/interfering arrest stop or obstructing an investigation, failure to register motor vehicle/trailer, failure to maintain financial responsibility, and failure to drive on the right side of the roadway.
kttn.com
Ridgeway teenager charged with two counts of child molestation
Authorities in Daviess County have charged a Ridgeway teenager after an investigation involving the alleged molestation of a child. Nineteen-year-old Trevor Wayne Bradley of Ridgeway has been charged with two counts of second-degree child molestation allegedly involving a child younger than 12 years old. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department reports...
kttn.com
Senior citizen arrested by Missouri State Highway Patrol in Daviess County faces multiple drug allegations
Multiple allegations face a woman from Holt after she was arrested early Monday morning in Daviess County. Seventy-one-year-old Linda Doran was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. The patrol accused Doran of possession of controlled substances listed as amphetamines, synthetic narcotics, and marijuana. She’s also accused...
kchi.com
Dump Truck Struck I-35 Bridge In Cameron
The eastbound lanes of US 36 are narrowed to a single lane after a northbound dump truck on Interstate 35 struck the bridge, causing damage. MoDOT did the preliminary inspection of the bridge and for safety purposes, the eastbound right lane of the bridge is closed until further notice. MoDOT...
kttn.com
Trenton woman arrested for misuse of 911 emergency system
A Trenton woman has been arrested after allegedly making repeated calls to 911on July 29th regarding non-emergencies. Fifty-four-year-old Beulah Marie Nichols is charged with a misdemeanor – misuse of the 911 emergency telephone service. Bond is $1,500 cash and she’s scheduled to appear Tuesday in the Associate Division of...
kmaland.com
Clarinda man arrested on multiple warrants
(Clarinda) -- A Clarinda was arrested on three separate warrants Saturday. According to the Page County Sheriff’s Office, 44-year-old Jeremy Lynn Martin of Clarinda was arrested on three warrants for: 1st degree harassment, 3rd degree harassment and failure to appear. Martin’s bonds totaled $2,000, $300 and $300, respectively.
Iowa Felon Caught By Missouri Deputies After Underestimating Corn
What do the sun, corn, and dogs all have in common; well in Hopkins Missouri, they are part of the trifecta used to stop an Iowa felon. Guardo Gutierrez had a warrant out for his arrest in Iowa that alleged the was a felon that possessed and also displayed a firearm during an assault. The Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office says Gutierrez was also suspected of being armed while he was in hiding in Hopkins, Missouri.
kmaland.com
Corning man arrested on Page County charges
(KMAland) -- A Corning man was arrested on charges in Page County Saturday. According to the Page County Sheriff’s Office, 50-year-old Jacob Alan Blake of Corning, Iowa was arrested in Adams County and transferred to Page County on charges of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse. Blake is...
Comments / 0