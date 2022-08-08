Read full article on original website
Analysis: U.S. renewables investors see Senate bill sparking gold rush
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - For the first time, investors seeking to pour cash into U.S. clean energy projects can count on at least a decade of generous federal subsidies, offering them long-sought confidence in the staying power of the world’s third biggest renewables market.
'We're back, baby': New bill boosts US climate credibility
After a moment when hopes dimmed that the United States could become an international leader on climate change, legislation that Congress is poised to approve could rejuvenate the country’s reputation and bolster its efforts to push other nations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions more quickly. The head-snapping turn of events, which has generated a joyful case of whiplash among Democrats and environmentalists, is a reminder of how domestic politics is intertwined with worldwide diplomacy.Advocates feared that last month's breakdown in negotiations in Congress had undermined efforts to limit the catastrophic effects of global warming. Now they're energized by the...
CNBC
Climate groups react to Senate passing the Inflation Reduction Act
The Senate passed the most ambitious climate spending package in U.S. history on Sunday, prompting optimism among environmental advocates after months of gridlock around President Joe Biden's emissions-reducing agenda. Called the Inflation Reduction Act, the legislation earmarks $369 billion for U.S. energy security and fighting climate change. Vice President Kamala...
Congress Just Passed a Big Climate Bill. No, Not That One.
Sign up for The Weekly Planet, Robinson Meyer’s newsletter about living through climate change, here. Yesterday, President Joe Biden signed into law one of the most significant investments in fighting climate change ever undertaken by the United States. The new act will boost efforts to manufacture more zero-carbon technology in America, establish a new federal office to organize clean-energy innovation, and direct billions of dollars toward disaster-resilience research.
eenews.net
How the climate bill would shift offshore wind in 4 states
The Democrats’ climate bill would erase former President Donald Trump’s 10-year moratorium on offshore wind in the U.S. Southeast, but few experts are betting on a regionwide surge in projects. Signed by Trump in 2020, the moratorium banned new leasing for all types of energy off the coasts...
eenews.net
Is the climate bill ‘historic’? Maybe not, historians say.
There’s a word Democrats keep throwing around to describe the “Inflation Reduction Act.”. “This was very, very important — and historic, many have said,” Vice President Kamala Harris said just after casting the tie-breaking vote to advance it through the Senate. “I think Americans will see...
What big oil knew about climate change — in its own words
Four years ago, I traveled around America, visiting historical archives. I was looking for documents that might reveal the hidden history of climate change – and in particular, when the major coal, oil, and gas companies became aware of the problem, and what they knew about it. I pored over boxes of papers, thousands of […] The post What big oil knew about climate change — in its own words appeared first on Daily Montanan.
biztoc.com
Democrats' climate bill would create a scramble for clean energy workers
The low-carbon energy growth envisioned in Democrats' climate bill will come with a big challenge: finding enough trained workers to support it. Driving the news: The plan — if signed into law — would finance more renewable power, clean energy equipment manufacturing, installation of home heat pumps and efficiency upgrades, electric vehicles, hydrogen development and much more.
insideevs.com
US Senate Passes Huge Climate Bill With Updated EV Tax Credit
As you may have heard, the US Senate just passed one of the most significant climate and energy bills in history. It's called the Inflation Reduction Act, and among a long list of new legislation backed by $374 billion in climate and energy spending, it includes an updated $7,500 electric vehicle tax credit.
