‘We’d love to have more voters’: How early voting is going so far in South Florida
It’s election season in South Florida, with in-person early voting starting for the primary elections. Voters on Monday started showing up at dozens of locations across Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties, and Broward’s early voting soon will follow, starting this Saturday. “It’s not a huge turnout,” Wendy Sartory Link, Palm Beach’s supervisor of elections, said Monday. “We’d love to have more ...
WPBF News 25
Second firm in Sunset Lounge bid disqualified for improper lobbying of West Palm Beach Mayor
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — There's a new twist in the continuing saga of who will operate the historic and newly renovatedSunset Lounge. The second firm that was just awarded the bid three weeks ago is also now disqualified –for sending emails to the mayor and a commissioner.
Why will the flags be at half-staff in Florida?
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has directed the United States and the State of Florida flags to be flown at half-staff at various locations in honor of former mayor of Boca Raton, Susan Whelchel.
850wftl.com
Palm Beach County schools let back in this week- Things to know
(WEST PALM BEACH, FL)- The 2022-23 school year officially begins for Palm Beach County students and teachers this Wednesday, August 10th. Concerns over teacher and school bus driver shortages loom, however district officials say all bus routes will be covered by the start of the school year. Palm Beach school...
click orlando
Here’s what teachers, students can expect under Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Heading back to school is exciting for some, but others said this year is different, given the Parental Rights in Education law, deemed by critics the “Don’t Say Gay” law, is now in effect. The head of the Orange County Teachers Union...
850wftl.com
Students of Palm Beach County need school supplies and teachers are doing their best to help
(RIVIERA BEACH, Florida)– Some private schools in Palm Beach have started a new year today and public school starts tomorrow. As with any new school year, students are given a supply list of tools required to be successful, but rising prices and inflation are making it difficult for parents to purchase everything they need.
Back to school in Palm Beach County by the numbers: Teachers, meals, bus stops, calendar
As students go back to school Wednesday in Palm Beach County, they won't be alone. Nearly 23,000 employees, including teachers, bus drivers, student support staff, maintenance technicians, nurses and food service staff members will join them. Palm Beach County School District leaders often refer to the district as the county's...
pointpubs.com
Pompano Amends Its Code to Encourage Mixed-Use, Mixed-Income Development on Commercial Corridors
The Pompano Beach City Commission recently approved a change to the city’s zoning code to incentivize well-designed mixed-use and mixed-income developments along the Dixie Highway corridor and along other specific commercial corridors within Pompano Beach. The initiative began at the Pompano Beach Planning and Zoning Board meeting in February...
Palm Beach County's newest school ready to welcome students
We are two days away from a new school year and hundreds of students on Wednesday will walk through the doors of a brand new Palm Beach County elementary school for the first time.
tag24.com
Florida judge steps in as Surfside condo owners hit with enormous property tax bills
Surfside, Florida - When a Surfside condominium tower collapsed last year killing 98 people, a wave of sympathy reached all the way to Tallahassee: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and state legislators forgave the unit owners’ tax bills, totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars. Their generosity, however, did not extend...
wqcs.org
Port St. Lucie: What to Expect During the Last Weeks of Waste Pro’s Contract
Port St. Lucie - Tuesday August 9, 2022: Port St. Lucie’s waste-service contract with Waste Pro is coming to an end in a few weeks and the city has issued an advisory to residents about what to expect until the new service provider takes over. In their advisory the...
Readers ask: What are local leaders doing about the housing crisis?
This is a first in a series of stories based on reader questions regarding the housing affordability crisis in South Florida. Q: What measures are being taken to make sure that moderately paid professionals, like teachers and most government employees, are able to secure and maintain housing? –Kimberly Rhoden, long-time teacher A: Both rents and home prices have boomed in South Florida since ...
850wftl.com
Another death on the railroad in West Palm Beach
(WEST PALM BEACH, Florida)– Yet another person was struck and killed by a train in West Palm Beach. A man crossing the train tracks at Summit Boulevard between Easy Street and Dreher Train North, right near the Palm Beach Zoo was killed by a Tri-Rail train, according to West Palm Beach police.
Gov. DeSantis appoints Jamaican-born judge to Florida Supreme Court
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday appointed Palm Beach County Judge Renatha Francis to the Florida Supreme Court. The Republican governor announced Francis’ appointment to the conservative-controlled Supreme Court at a news conference in West Palm Beach. Francis is scheduled to join the court on Sept. 1, replacing retiring Justice Alan Lawson.
Latest death marks 3rd fatal Brightline train crash in Palm Beach County in week
A person was struck and killed by a Brightline train Tuesday morning in Lake Worth Beach, becoming the third such fatality in Palm Beach County in a week.
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office warning residents of bail bonds scam
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is urging residents to beware of a new phone scam involving con artists posing as deputies.
treasurecoast.com
Attention PSL Residents! Do not miss a single update from FCC Environmental Services!
Attention PSL Residents! Do not miss a single update from FCC Environmental Services!. FCC Environmental Services will become the City’s new solid waste hauler Sept. 5, and we want to make sure residents don’t miss a single update about their new service. Sign up for solid waste text...
WPBF News 25
Delray Beach student-athletes plant trees in first phase of project
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Student-athletes at Atlantic Community High School are using their green thumbs to plant hundreds of trees around campus. A look at the world around us: WPBF 25 News Forecasting Our Future. About 20 trees were planted at the school Monday — and it's only the...
cw34.com
Undercover agents spend months scoping casino, winning owner and manager's arrests
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — "What happens in Vegas" is supposed to stay in Vegas but a woman near Boynton Beach is in trouble for allegedly bringing something done in Las Vegas here to Florida. A narcotics agent with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office got "a complaint alleging...
Lantana council unanimously rejects apartment complex proposal
The future remains uncertain for the former Kmart building along South Dixie Highway and Hypoluxo Road in Lantana.
