ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘We’d love to have more voters’: How early voting is going so far in South Florida

It’s election season in South Florida, with in-person early voting starting for the primary elections. Voters on Monday started showing up at dozens of locations across Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties, and Broward’s early voting soon will follow, starting this Saturday. “It’s not a huge turnout,” Wendy Sartory Link, Palm Beach’s supervisor of elections, said Monday. “We’d love to have more ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
850wftl.com

Palm Beach County schools let back in this week- Things to know

(WEST PALM BEACH, FL)- The 2022-23 school year officially begins for Palm Beach County students and teachers this Wednesday, August 10th. Concerns over teacher and school bus driver shortages loom, however district officials say all bus routes will be covered by the start of the school year. Palm Beach school...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Elections
Palm Beach County, FL
Elections
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#Election Day#Primary Election#Politics Local#Election Local#Augus
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Readers ask: What are local leaders doing about the housing crisis?

This is a first in a series of stories based on reader questions regarding the housing affordability crisis in South Florida. Q: What measures are being taken to make sure that moderately paid professionals, like teachers and most government employees, are able to secure and maintain housing? –Kimberly Rhoden, long-time teacher A: Both rents and home prices have boomed in South Florida since ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
850wftl.com

Another death on the railroad in West Palm Beach

(WEST PALM BEACH, Florida)– Yet another person was struck and killed by a train in West Palm Beach. A man crossing the train tracks at Summit Boulevard between Easy Street and Dreher Train North, right near the Palm Beach Zoo was killed by a Tri-Rail train, according to West Palm Beach police.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy