This is a first in a series of stories based on reader questions regarding the housing affordability crisis in South Florida. Q: What measures are being taken to make sure that moderately paid professionals, like teachers and most government employees, are able to secure and maintain housing? –Kimberly Rhoden, long-time teacher A: Both rents and home prices have boomed in South Florida since ...

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO