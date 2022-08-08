Read full article on original website
Wichita grad said sorry after deadly crash with teen fleeing party shooting: affidavit
Witnesses, including the victim’s mother, told police Samara Rockmore got out of her car after striking Jaxsen Hunt and apologized, saying she “didn’t mean” to hit her and that the collision was “an accident,” the affidavit says.
Wichita mom to serve time after son’s 2018 death
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A woman who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of one of her infant sons has been ordered to serve jail time for violating her probation, according to a representative from the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office. Christy Rollings, 42, pleaded guilty in 2018 to involuntary manslaughter and four counts of endangering […]
Suspects in 2010 killing extradited from South Carolina to Kansas
GREENVILLE COUNTY, South Carolina— Two suspects accused in the the death of a Kansas man whose body was found in a culvert in 2010 have been extradited from South Carolina to Kansas. Just after 5p.m. Tuesday, 32-year-old Kristopher Valadez and 32-year-old Candace Valadez were booked into jail the Sedgwick...
Kansas hit-and-run driver stopped to apologize: Affidavit
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A witness to a fatal hit-and-run crash in Wichita in May said the driver stopped and said, “I’m sorry,” before driving away. The hit-and-run crash happened right after a fatal shooting at a graduation party in the 3100 block of E. 25th Street North. Boisy Barefield, 17, died. As police headed […]
Police investigate Kan. motorcycle drive-by shooting
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a drive by shooting and asking the public for help with information. At approximately 10:30 a.m. on July 23, police responded to the 1600 block of E MacArthur in Wichita for a vandalism report, according to Officer Trevor Macy. A caller reported hearing noises at about 5a.m. that morning, and woke to find a bullet hole in their home.
Former Wichita police chief advances in race for sheriff in Minnesota
St. Louis County, Minnesota —Former Wichita police chief Gordon Ramsay is running for sheriff in his home town of Duluth, Minnesota. He received more votes than two other candidates in Tuesday's primary election. Ramsay earned 13,995 votes or 40 percent of the vote to 11, 454 votes or 33.1...
Gang-war murder connected to other crimes
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A case from November 1991 remains on the minds of Wichita investigators, who say organized gangs turned the streets into a war zone, and solving this crime could help close the books on several others. It was November 19, 1991, at a motel on North Broadway...
Milford suspect set for arraignment hearing next month after allegedly shooting Emporia man in Chase County
Felony arraignment is next for a Milford man accused of wounding an Emporia man during a shooting incident on a Chase County highway earlier this year. Eric McClure, age 38, allegedly shot Erik Reyes as one SUV passed another on Kansas Highway 150 west of Elmdale on May 13. Reyes was treated at Newman Regional Health and released. Reyes testified at a preliminary hearing earlier this month.
🎥 Sheriff IDs remains found 37-years ago as Kansas teen
Doña Ana County, New Mexico—Law enforcement authorities investigating remains found almost four decades ago have identified the victim as a missing Kansas teen. The Doña Ana County New Mexico Sheriff’s office on Tuesday said they have identified remains found 37 years ago as those of 16-year-old Dorothy Harrison of Wichita who had been reported missing in 1984.
Update: North Wichita standoff ends with suspect being critically shot by police
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A standoff in north Wichita Sunday morning ended with the suspect, now identified as a 39-year-old man, being shot by law enforcement. According to Wichita Police Department Interim Chief Lem Moore, 911 received a call around 9 a.m. for the report of domestic violence involving shots being fired. The call came […]
Ex ‘Crazy Car Guy’ pitchman sentenced for meth charge stemming from Wichita drug probe
Aaron Wirtz is perhaps best remembered in Wichita as the obnoxious “crazy car guy” character in a series of Super Car Guys ads that ran in the 2010s, though he parted ways with the used car dealership years ago.
Plea: Wichita man ran over, killed childhood friend after gin, chess, religion fight
Prosecutors say Travis Shaw drove his 2006 Chrysler 300 sedan over David Lee, causing him to “become lodged underneath” the car. He walked away afterward.
Sheriff IDs Kansas man who drowned in Nebraska lake
NANCE COUNTY, Nebraska-Authorities have identified a Kansas man who drowned in a Nebraska lake over the weekend as 79-year-old Wayne E. Mathias of Augusta, according to the Nance County Sheriff's Department. Just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday Nance County Sheriffs deputies and Genoa Volunteer Fire and Rescue responded to a reported...
Home heavily damaged in SE Wichita fire
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There were no injuries, but a southeast Wichita home suffered extensive damage in a Tuesday night house fire. Wichita fire crews saw heavy smoke throughout when they responded to the fire, reported a little before 8 p.m. in the 9600 block of East Mount Vernon, near Harry and Webb Road. Specifically, the home was in the 1900 block of South Stacey.
Kansas plant to reopen after fatal workplace accident
KINGMAN COUNTY—Authorities continue an investigation after a worker died Thursday at Fabpro Polymers, 100 S. Fabpro Way, in Kingman, according to the company. "The site was shut down to facilitate the investigation but we anticipate a partial startup of plant operations to commence on Tuesday." "The safety of our...
KS woman left dog locked in hot car during Sedgwick County Zoo visit, sheriff says
Zoo staff notified the sheriff’s office, which called the fire department to unlock the vehicle and rescue the Boston terrier, according to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office. The dog is still in specialty boarding.
Two Fatalities, One other Injured in Saturday Accident Southeast of Moundridge
MCPHERSON COUNTY – On Saturday, August 6, 2022, at approximately 10:00 a.m. the McPherson County Sheriff’s Office, Moundridge Fire/Rescue and Moundridge EMS, responded to a traffic collision at 26th Ave and Arapaho Rd. During the investigation, it was determined that a Stinger bale stacker and Chevrolet pickup met...
5 fires keep Reno County crews busy
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Reno County Emergency Management said volunteer fire districts stayed busy from 1:45 p.m. Tuesday until well after dark. The crews responded to at least five grass and brush fires around the county. 1:45 p.m. — 20000 block of South Woodberry Reno County Fire District #9 went to the report of a […]
Lack of Rain Causing Fire Issues in Central Kansas
RENO COUNTY – The ongoing lack of rain around central Kansas is increasing the potential for wildfires or of controlled burns getting out of control. Fire units in Reno County responded to rural fires. Around 1:45 p.m. Reno County Fire District 9 was called to a wheat stubble fire...
‘Much more death now than there was’: How fentanyl changed opioid addiction treatment in Wichita
Fentanyl has changed the landscape of addiction treatment in Wichita, increasing demand for services and creating weekslong wait periods that sometimes prove fatal. Addiction specialists in Wichita say this is because fentanyl, a highly potent and addictive opioid, has pushed addiction treatment centers to their limits. Demand can result in weekslong gaps between when a person first seeks treatment and when they’re able to receive it. During these gaps, the risk of overdose is high, experts say.
