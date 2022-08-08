ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Two Degree Difference: Previewing summer of 2100

By Alexander Wasilenko
 3 days ago

Global warming and climate change are causing a shift in the summer daytime high temperatures. In this week’s Two Degree Difference, we’re discussing how Burlington summers could resemble more of a Mid-Atlantic summer season if we aren’t careful.

Shifting summer temperatures have the potential to make extreme heat more common, disrupt local ecosystems, introduce new health risks, and strain local economies. There’s a lot on the line with summer time heating. Furthermore, this analysis only accounts for the daytime summer heat — the hottest temperatures of the day, on average between June and August — and doesn’t even incorporate humidity which contributes to how uncomfortable summer heat can feel.

As we know, Burlington is one of the fastest warming, northern cities in the United States and this map is further evidence of it. If we do not act on these extreme warning signs of global warming, Burlington’s summer time temperatures will rise a solid 8.5+ degrees by 2100, making us feel more like Washington D.C.

So what can we do? Well, the EPA maintains a community actions database of measures that communities are taking to mitigate the heat island effect in their area. You can search for your state on the USA.gov website to find tools and resources about how you can take immediate action to help your neighborhood.

