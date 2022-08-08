Read full article on original website
Read This Before You Vote In Wyoming
We all have a right to vote. But as voters we also have a responsibility to be informed on who and what we are voting for. Political ads are not a good way to decide who to and who not to vote for. Nor does that junk mail that has...
Cheney Controversy Overshadows Wyoming Governor Race
There is so much noise over the Liz Cheney controversy some folks in Wyoming have actually forgotten that... Cheney and Harried Hageman dominate the news. There are other candidates running for U.S. House for Wyoming but they are having a hard time getting any press. They just don't have enough controversy surrounding them.
In a first for Wyoming, national endorsements shape down-ballot races
JACKSON — Dan Dockstader has been around Wyoming’s political block between his 36 years at the Star Valley Independent, which he publishes, and his 16 years in the Wyoming Legislature, where he currently serves as Senate president. But this primary isn’t like other elections he’s seen.
Does Liz Cheney have a path to victory in Wyoming?
Despite dismal polls, one statistics maven says ‘yes.’. When Jonathan Schechter came to Jackson Hole as a young university graduate in 1983, one of the mountain community’s leading activists gave him a valuable insight. “The only Wyoming election that matters is the Republican primary,” Bob Morris told him....
Abortion In Wyoming Will Continue; Judge Calls Abortion “Healthcare”
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. After pausing Wyoming’s abortion ban in late July for two weeks, Judge Melissa Owens now has placed a preliminary injunction on the law that could last months or years while the case against it wages on. “A decision to have...
Teton County Judge Prevents Implementation of Wyoming’s Abortion Ban
On Wednesday, Teton County District Court Judge Melissa Owens issued a ruling granting a motion for a preliminary injunction, blocking the implementation of Wyoming's abortion ban for the second time. The case, Danielle Johnson et al. vs. State of Wyoming et al, follows a previous hearing where Owens blocked the...
Casper Council Bird Scooter Update
Decision expected soon on Wyoming’s trigger bill pause extension-pkg-Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. The Wyoming abortion trigger bill debate continued Tuesday. A judge listened to the second round of arguments about whether to continue the restraining order on Wyoming’s abortion ban. Almost two weeks after granting a temporary restraining order (TRO) to block Wyoming’s abortion ban, a Teton County District Judge heard arguments for and against continuing the pause.
Cheney “Cautioned” By Secretary Of State Over Campaign Mailer
Over the past couple of weeks, some Wyomingites have received what looks like an absentee ballot in the mail. It's actually a form to request an absentee ballot. The mailer was sent out by the Cheney campaign. Nowhere in the mailer is anyone asked to vote for Liz Cheney. HOWEVER!...
Primary ballots challenged across Washington state as votes continue being counted
SEATTLE — Republican Congresswoman Jamie Herrera-Beutler has conceded the primary election for house district 3 to Republican challenger Joe Kent. The latest results show Kent with a lead of 869 votes for the second spot in the November election. Democrat Marie Perez had already advanced as the top vote-getter.
Gray, Nethercott, and Armstrong Face Off During Debate
On Monday, state Representative Chuck Gray, state Senator Tara Nethercott, and Mark Armstrong participated in a candidate debate hosted by the Boys and Girls Club of Central Wyoming. The debate was held for candidates running in Wyoming's Republican primary for Secretary of State and featured all three people currently running,...
New Map Depicts Wyoming’s Precambrian Basement
The Wyoming State Geological Survey (WSGS) published a new map depicting the structural configuration of the Precambrian basement in Wyoming. "Basement" refers to very old crystalline rocks that comprise the core of most mountain ranges and define the structure of the adjacent basins. In Wyoming, basement rocks are Precambrian-age (more...
Fire restrictions implemented in Wyoming
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A new fire restriction order for Bearlodge and Hell Canyon Ranger Districts in Wyoming has been signed by the Black Hills National Forest supervisor. The stage one restriction includes National Forest System lands in Weston and Crook counties in Wyoming. According to a release from...
Wyoming Aviation Hall of Fame Inductee
The Wyoming Aviation Hall of Fame (WAHF) and the Wyoming Aeronautics Commission have named John B. Cooksey the 2022 inductee into the Wyoming Aviation Hall of Fame. Awarded posthumously, Cooksey is recognized for his stellar and lengthy career as a flight instructor and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) designated flight examiner in Wyoming.
Two new toxin advisories issued in Wyoming; harmful bloom advisories in effect at 21 waterbodies
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Two new toxin advisories have been issued in Wyoming this week due to toxin concentrations associated with harmful cyanobacterial blooms exceeding recreational thresholds, according to an online advisories map of harmful blooms in the state. Toxin advisories were issued Tuesday at Eden Reservoir and at Leazenby...
GOP Groups Rushing To Save Liz Cheney In Primary
A handful of Republican operatives are quietly mounting a last-ditch effort to rescue Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney in Wyoming's August Primary. Wyomingites Defending Freedom and Democracy is running digital and television ads and encouraging Democrats in the state to cross party lines and vote for Cheney in the Aug. 16 primary.
Petroleum Association: Development of Billion-Barrel Wyoming Oil Reserve Possible But Challenging
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Gaining access to a billion-barrel oil reserve discovered in Wyoming won’t be impossible, but it may be improbable according to an oil and gas industry representative. Last week, Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited announced it had confirmed the presence of a...
Cause of Laramie Power Outage Unknown, Was Not Exploding Animal
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Damage to a substation caused a power outage that hit Laramie at 1:36 p.m. Tuesday and left some of the roughly 9,800 affected Rocky Mountain Power customers without electricity until nearly 10:30 p.m. that night. An exact cause for the damage...
Lawsuit Could Halt Wolf Hunts In Wyoming, Montana, Idaho
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Alleged bad wolf management by Montana and Idaho could shut down wolf hunts in those states and Wyoming, if a complaint filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court by environmental and animal welfare groups succeeds. “Wolves in the northern Rocky Mountains are...
Two Wyoming Credit Unions Seeking to Merge
CASPER, Wyo. —Two credit unions in the Equality State have announced plans to merge. The $502-million UniWyo Credit Union and the $189-million Reliant Federal Credit Union said they are considering a combination. “Both credit unions are located in Wyoming and have a long history of supporting the communities they...
