Read full article on original website
Related
KCKPD cruiser involved in injury crash on I-70
Three people were taken to the hospital early Wednesday morning after a three-car crash on I-70 that involved a KCKPD vehicle.
WIBW
East Topeka accident leaves occupant pinned inside vehicle
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Truck and an SUV collided Wednesday afternoon in east Topeka, leaving one of the occupants of the truck pinned inside of the vehicle. According to the Topeka Police Department, officers responded at approximately 1:30 p.m. to reports of an accident at 4th and SE Golden. Upon arrival, officers noticed one of the occupants of the truck was pinned in their vehicle and had be to extricated by the Topeka Fire Department.
WIBW
Lawrence man hospitalized in Wichita after crash causes serious injuries
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man was rushed to a Wichita hospital yesterday after suffering a possible medical condition causing his vehicle to crash on Tuesday evening. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, crews were called to the area of northbound I-235 in Wichita after Calvin McLingberg, 28, of Lawrence, was headed south on the ramp from I-135 to I-235 northbound.
WIBW
Driver fell asleep at wheel causing 3-car wreck in Shawnee
SHAWNEE, Kan. (WIBW) - A driver fell asleep at the wheel causing a 3-car accident - including a parked car and pedestrian - on I-35 in Shawnee. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, emergency crews were called to the area of I-35 and Shawnee Mission Parkway with reports of a 3-vehicle crash.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCTV 5
Body found in Missouri River, Kansas City police investigating
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway after a body was found in the Missouri River near Ameristar Casino on Wednesday afternoon. A boater reportedly spotted a man’s body on a sandbar shortly before 3 p.m. The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department sent two water rescue boats...
WIBW
1 killed in wreck near Wamego
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed in a wreck near Wamego, the Kansas Highway Patrol confirms. The wreck happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Hwy. 24, just east of Wamego near Airport Rd. KHP said a semi and several other vehicles were involved. An exact number was not immediately available.
Fatality car crash reported near Wamego
POTTAWATOMIE (KSNT) – One person has been killed in a car crash near Wamego on Wednesday night. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, troopers were sent to the scene of a car crash at the intersection of Highway 24 and Airport Road in Pottawatomie County around 5:30 p.m. At least one person has reportedly been […]
Missouri teen dies after being ejected from Sea-Doo at Blue Springs Lake
A 17-year-old from Raymore, Missouri, was killed after being ejected from a Sea-Doo at Blue Springs Lake on Saturday.
RELATED PEOPLE
KCTV 5
KC Crime Stoppers: William E. Brown
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - William E. Brown, 45, is wanted on a Kansas parole violation warrant for attempted aggravated indecent solicitation of a child and aggravated battery. He is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender in Wyandotte County. Brown is described as being a Black man who is 6...
KCTV 5
Raytown teen dead after being thrown from Sea-Doo at Blue Springs Lake
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 17-year-old died Tuesday afternoon after an incident at Blue Springs Lake. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that on Saturday evening, a good Samaritan found 17-year-old Owen Westendorf lying face down in the water near his watercraft. An incident report stated the teen had been ejected from a 2020 Sea-Doo Spark.
Car break-ins reported at KCK Amazon facility
Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating nine car break-ins at the Amazon Fulfillment Center on Leavenworth Road.
KCTV 5
Jackson County Executive responds following water park incident
OPFD Station 41 to live in Marty Pool House while new fire station gets built. Overland Park’s Marty Memorial fire station building has come to its end. While a new one gets built in its place, the crew will be in a temporary space. Kansas City police investigate double...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pedestrian killed in crash on I-70 in Wyandotte County
A pedestrian was killed Sunday night on Interstate 70 in Wyandotte County.
WIBW
2 rushed to hospital when car found under semi-trailer in Manahttan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were rushed to the hospital when a crash sent one car underneath a semi-trailer in a busy Manhattan intersection on Wednesday afternoon. The Riley County Police Department says that just after 2 p.m. emergency crews shut down the intersection of S Seth Child Rd. and Southwind Rd. as they respond to an accident. The intersection reopened just after 2:45 p.m.
Kansas City man hurt in rollover crash at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Kansas City man was hurt late Monday night in a single-vehicle rollover crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. The crash happened on Bumper Hill Road near Route D in Camden County around 11:20 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said 41-year-old Gregory W. Hepner was thrown The post Kansas City man hurt in rollover crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KCTV 5
KCK family wrongfully detained by police
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Kansas, family is terrified after police surrounded their home, mistaking them as suspects in a homicide investigation. Oriana Arceneaux says she was picking up some food from Mad Jack’s Fresh Fish in KCK on Monday evening. As she was leaving, she noticed police cars around the area but she continued driving to her home. When she arrived home, she and her family all began to eat.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two 18-year-olds killed in Raytown shooting identified
The Raytown Police Department has identified the two 18-year-old men killed in a shooting this past weekend.
Multiple businesses affected in fire near 34th, Main Street
Multiple businesses were affected in a fire Wednesday morning at 34th and Main Streets in Kansas City, Missouri.
Man sentenced for shooting into Kansas City house occupied by woman, baby
A federal judge sentenced 34-year-old Bernard Manuel to 10 years for shooting into a Kansas City house occupied by a woman and a baby.
Comments / 0