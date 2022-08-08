ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyandotte County, KS

WIBW

East Topeka accident leaves occupant pinned inside vehicle

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Truck and an SUV collided Wednesday afternoon in east Topeka, leaving one of the occupants of the truck pinned inside of the vehicle. According to the Topeka Police Department, officers responded at approximately 1:30 p.m. to reports of an accident at 4th and SE Golden. Upon arrival, officers noticed one of the occupants of the truck was pinned in their vehicle and had be to extricated by the Topeka Fire Department.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Lawrence man hospitalized in Wichita after crash causes serious injuries

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man was rushed to a Wichita hospital yesterday after suffering a possible medical condition causing his vehicle to crash on Tuesday evening. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, crews were called to the area of northbound I-235 in Wichita after Calvin McLingberg, 28, of Lawrence, was headed south on the ramp from I-135 to I-235 northbound.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Driver fell asleep at wheel causing 3-car wreck in Shawnee

SHAWNEE, Kan. (WIBW) - A driver fell asleep at the wheel causing a 3-car accident - including a parked car and pedestrian - on I-35 in Shawnee. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, emergency crews were called to the area of I-35 and Shawnee Mission Parkway with reports of a 3-vehicle crash.
KCTV 5

Body found in Missouri River, Kansas City police investigating

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway after a body was found in the Missouri River near Ameristar Casino on Wednesday afternoon. A boater reportedly spotted a man’s body on a sandbar shortly before 3 p.m. The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department sent two water rescue boats...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

1 killed in wreck near Wamego

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed in a wreck near Wamego, the Kansas Highway Patrol confirms. The wreck happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Hwy. 24, just east of Wamego near Airport Rd. KHP said a semi and several other vehicles were involved. An exact number was not immediately available.
WAMEGO, KS
KSNT News

Fatality car crash reported near Wamego

POTTAWATOMIE (KSNT) – One person has been killed in a car crash near Wamego on Wednesday night. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, troopers were sent to the scene of a car crash at the intersection of Highway 24 and Airport Road in Pottawatomie County around 5:30 p.m. At least one person has reportedly been […]
WAMEGO, KS
KCTV 5

KC Crime Stoppers: William E. Brown

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - William E. Brown, 45, is wanted on a Kansas parole violation warrant for attempted aggravated indecent solicitation of a child and aggravated battery. He is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender in Wyandotte County. Brown is described as being a Black man who is 6...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Raytown teen dead after being thrown from Sea-Doo at Blue Springs Lake

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 17-year-old died Tuesday afternoon after an incident at Blue Springs Lake. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that on Saturday evening, a good Samaritan found 17-year-old Owen Westendorf lying face down in the water near his watercraft. An incident report stated the teen had been ejected from a 2020 Sea-Doo Spark.
RAYTOWN, MO
WIBW

2 rushed to hospital when car found under semi-trailer in Manahttan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were rushed to the hospital when a crash sent one car underneath a semi-trailer in a busy Manhattan intersection on Wednesday afternoon. The Riley County Police Department says that just after 2 p.m. emergency crews shut down the intersection of S Seth Child Rd. and Southwind Rd. as they respond to an accident. The intersection reopened just after 2:45 p.m.
MANHATTAN, KS
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Kansas City man hurt in rollover crash at Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Kansas City man was hurt late Monday night in a single-vehicle rollover crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. The crash happened on Bumper Hill Road near Route D in Camden County around 11:20 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said 41-year-old Gregory W. Hepner was thrown The post Kansas City man hurt in rollover crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

KCK family wrongfully detained by police

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Kansas, family is terrified after police surrounded their home, mistaking them as suspects in a homicide investigation. Oriana Arceneaux says she was picking up some food from Mad Jack’s Fresh Fish in KCK on Monday evening. As she was leaving, she noticed police cars around the area but she continued driving to her home. When she arrived home, she and her family all began to eat.
KANSAS CITY, KS
