Protesters call on state leaders to revisit plans for 7 train station in Hell's Kitchen
Years ago the plan to expand the 7 train line included a stop on 34th Street in Hudson Yards and a station at 41st Street and 10th Avenue. To cut costs, the Hell's Kitchen stop was scrapped.
NYC Leaders Push for a New Subway Station in Hell's Kitchen
If city leaders get their way, a new public transit option could be on the horizon for Hell's Kitchen. At a rally and press conference on Tuesday, politicians including Congressman Jerry Nadler, City Council Member Erik Bottcher, and State Senator Brad Hoylman called for the MTA to revive long-abandoned plans to bring a 7 train station to 10th Avenue and 41st Street. The station was once planned as part of the 7 train's extension to the Hudson Yards mega-development on Manhattan's far west side but was scrapped to save costs.
New bill aims to save money for New Jersey residents who commute to Manhattan for work
The campaign aims to help North Jersey residents who can work from the Garden State and save them money on their commutes and allow for more time with family.
The 2022 Transportation Power 100
No matter how you like to get around, New York’s got options. You can go by car, you can go by plane, you can go by bus, you can go by train. In New York City, you can travel mile after mile in a subway system that ranks among the world’s largest. Above ground on the city’s crowded streets, cars, buses, taxis, Ubers and Lyfts zip around alongside a rising mass of bicycles. Then there are the electric bikes, electric scooters and mopeds on offer from an array of micromobility startups, as well as the ferries, the helicopter taxis and countless other transportation innovations cropping up each year. And of course, there are the good old-fashioned – and in several cases newly refashioned – airports, highways, bridges and tunnels used to transport people and goods all across the state and beyond.
NYC’s public spaces are becoming increasingly hostile toward homeless people
Moynihan Train Hall – the soaring new extension of Penn Station officially opened in 2021 – houses more than two dozen food and retail outlets and services Amtrak and the Long Island Rail Road. Yet, most people in the hall’s glass ceiling atrium are huddled on the floor or leaning against walls and railings waiting for their trains. The problem is stark: Outside of booths in the food hall and a ticketed waiting room, seating in the $1.6 billion hall is highly limited.
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City Says
(Getty Images/iStockphoto) During the many heat waves New York has been enduring throughout this summer, we have been hearing similar concerns. If you recall during the initial Covid-19 outbreak during the summer of 2020, the topic of inequality could not have been more prevalent. The conversation honed in on Black New Yorkers — specifically when it came to their living conditions.
These are the slowest, least reliable buses in NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Traffic and congestion can bring commutes to a halt and low speeds can make bus trips seem as if they’re taking forever. Two transit advocacy groups recognized the slowest and most unreliable local buses with the “Pokey” and “Schleppie” awards. The Straphangers Campaign and TransitCenter used data and MTA real-time information to […]
Con Ed asks some Brooklyn neighborhoods to conserve energy
NEW YORK - The extreme heat has Con Edison asking some Brooklyn communities to conserve energy. The request comes as crews work to repair equipment. The affected area includes more than 100,000 customers in Williamsburg, Greenpoint, Bed-Stuy and Bushwick. Con Ed says it reduced voltage in the area by 8%, but they're requesting the public's help. "To help us keep the system cool, so we can make the repairs before anything larger happens," said Con Ed spokesperson Alfonso Quiroz. "You can set your thermostat on your AC a little bit higher... another possible thing - don't run your dishwasher, don't do a load of laundry until later at night." Monday night, Con Ed made the same request to some customers in Queens, and for the same reason.
A Guide to the Most Expensive Restaurants in NYC
New York City is the most visited city in the U.S. and among the top 10 most visited cities in the world. Its diverse population, colorful history, and world-class art institutions make New York the height of cosmopolitan appeal. It’s also a gastronomic mecca, housing some of the best restaurants...
MTA continues crackdown on toll evaders, as bogus plates result in roughly 2,000 summonses so far this year
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The MTA has a message for the thousands of toll evaders throughout the region; pay your tolls or lose your car. On Monday, MTA Bridges & Tunnels officials invited the Advance/SILive.com to visit the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge to speak with agency officers about their work identifying and interdicting vehicles using fake, covered or obstructed license plates to avoid tolls.
Cheskie Weisz plans 200 Gowanus apartments
The Gowanus rezoning is supposed to bring about 8,500 new apartments to the Brooklyn neighborhood. Cheskie Weisz plans to chip in 200 of them at a Fourth Avenue site. Weisz’s CW Realty is putting together a site where the developer plans to build a 205-unit building in the evolving neighborhood, The Real Deal has learned.
New York GOP comptroller candidate Paul Rodriguez argues for change
In New York state, the role of the comptroller is especially powerful because whoever runs the office is the sole trustee of the state’s $280 billion pension fund, one of the largest in the country. For the past 14 years, Tom DiNapoli, a Democrat from Long Island, has been...
New York’s Public Housing May Be On The Verge Of A Climate Breakthrough
In the 1990s, the nation’s largest public housing authority helped popularize energy-efficient refrigerators. Now it’s ready to do the same for heat pumps.
What is going on with NYC’s public school enrollment? We explain.
New York City’s fight over school budget cuts has dominated the news. But at the heart of that debate is declining student enrollment. Overall, K-12 enrollment has dropped by 9.5% since the pandemic began. Officials are expecting 30,000 fewer K-12 students to be on the rolls this fall compared to last year.In this most recent school year, three-quarters of schools saw fewer students, a Chalkbeat analysis previously found. Enrollment of Black and...
The Spotted Lanternfly Returns
The spotted lanternfly (SLF) made its New York City debut on Staten Island in 2020, but it first appeared in Manhattan last summer. In 2014, Pennsylvania became the first state where it was discovered though it has since been found in New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia. It does not...
Empire strikes back: Eric Adams muses about sending bus of New Yorkers to Texas
Texas struck first, sending buses of migrants to New York City. Now, Mayor Eric Adams is prepared to strike back, musing about sending a busload of New Yorkers to campaign against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Doctors, preservationists hope to save storied Mount Sinai infirmary in Manhattan
The New York Eye and Ear Infirmary for Mount Sinai is located at 218 Second Ave. The historic building between 13th and 14th streets in Manhattan has made headlines as reports have indicated it might soon be put up for sale. [ more › ]
Flatbush block with distinctive homes designed by famous Brooklyn architects may be landmarked
A tree-lined block in Brooklyn with architecturally distinctive homes may become the city’s newest historic district. The Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC) on Tuesday voted to calendar the Melrose Parkside Historic District, which consists of 38 intact single and two-family row houses built by two of Brooklyn’s most renowned architects, Benjamin Driesler and Axel S. Hedman. Located on Parkside Avenue between Flatbush and Bedford Avenue in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, the collection of homes has a distinct appearance and sense of place in the surrounding neighborhood due to the use of “neo-Classical vocabulary” in their architectural style, according to the commission.
Power companies deal with rising temps in NY
NEW YORK (PIX11) — As sweltering weather continued Monday, power crews worked to prevent black outs. Con Edison recused the voltage by 8 percent for 100 thousand customers in Brooklyn. “A lot of times people won’t notice it,” a Con Ed spokesperson said. “Sometimes their elevator won’t be working or they may see a flicker […]
