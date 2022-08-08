ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Thrillist

NYC Leaders Push for a New Subway Station in Hell's Kitchen

If city leaders get their way, a new public transit option could be on the horizon for Hell's Kitchen. At a rally and press conference on Tuesday, politicians including Congressman Jerry Nadler, City Council Member Erik Bottcher, and State Senator Brad Hoylman called for the MTA to revive long-abandoned plans to bring a 7 train station to 10th Avenue and 41st Street. The station was once planned as part of the 7 train's extension to the Hudson Yards mega-development on Manhattan's far west side but was scrapped to save costs.
cityandstateny.com

The 2022 Transportation Power 100

No matter how you like to get around, New York’s got options. You can go by car, you can go by plane, you can go by bus, you can go by train. In New York City, you can travel mile after mile in a subway system that ranks among the world’s largest. Above ground on the city’s crowded streets, cars, buses, taxis, Ubers and Lyfts zip around alongside a rising mass of bicycles. Then there are the electric bikes, electric scooters and mopeds on offer from an array of micromobility startups, as well as the ferries, the helicopter taxis and countless other transportation innovations cropping up each year. And of course, there are the good old-fashioned – and in several cases newly refashioned – airports, highways, bridges and tunnels used to transport people and goods all across the state and beyond.
Government
cityandstateny.com

NYC’s public spaces are becoming increasingly hostile toward homeless people

Moynihan Train Hall – the soaring new extension of Penn Station officially opened in 2021 – houses more than two dozen food and retail outlets and services Amtrak and the Long Island Rail Road. Yet, most people in the hall’s glass ceiling atrium are huddled on the floor or leaning against walls and railings waiting for their trains. The problem is stark: Outside of booths in the food hall and a ticketed waiting room, seating in the $1.6 billion hall is highly limited.
Jeffery Mac

Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City Says

(Getty Images/iStockphoto) During the many heat waves New York has been enduring throughout this summer, we have been hearing similar concerns. If you recall during the initial Covid-19 outbreak during the summer of 2020, the topic of inequality could not have been more prevalent. The conversation honed in on Black New Yorkers —  specifically when it came to their living conditions.
PIX11

These are the slowest, least reliable buses in NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Traffic and congestion can bring commutes to a halt and low speeds can make bus trips seem as if they’re taking forever.  Two transit advocacy groups recognized the slowest and most unreliable local buses with the “Pokey” and “Schleppie” awards. The Straphangers Campaign and TransitCenter used data and MTA real-time information to […]
CBS New York

Con Ed asks some Brooklyn neighborhoods to conserve energy

NEW YORK - The extreme heat has Con Edison asking some Brooklyn communities to conserve energy. The request comes as crews work to repair equipment. The affected area includes more than 100,000 customers in Williamsburg, Greenpoint, Bed-Stuy and Bushwick. Con Ed says it reduced voltage in the area by 8%, but they're requesting the public's help. "To help us keep the system cool, so we can make the repairs before anything larger happens," said Con Ed spokesperson Alfonso Quiroz. "You can set your thermostat on your AC a little bit higher... another possible thing - don't run your dishwasher, don't do a load of laundry until later at night." Monday night, Con Ed made the same request to some customers in Queens, and for the same reason. 
restaurantclicks.com

A Guide to the Most Expensive Restaurants in NYC

New York City is the most visited city in the U.S. and among the top 10 most visited cities in the world. Its diverse population, colorful history, and world-class art institutions make New York the height of cosmopolitan appeal. It’s also a gastronomic mecca, housing some of the best restaurants...
The Staten Island Advance

MTA continues crackdown on toll evaders, as bogus plates result in roughly 2,000 summonses so far this year

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The MTA has a message for the thousands of toll evaders throughout the region; pay your tolls or lose your car. On Monday, MTA Bridges & Tunnels officials invited the Advance/SILive.com to visit the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge to speak with agency officers about their work identifying and interdicting vehicles using fake, covered or obstructed license plates to avoid tolls.
therealdeal.com

Cheskie Weisz plans 200 Gowanus apartments

The Gowanus rezoning is supposed to bring about 8,500 new apartments to the Brooklyn neighborhood. Cheskie Weisz plans to chip in 200 of them at a Fourth Avenue site. Weisz’s CW Realty is putting together a site where the developer plans to build a 205-unit building in the evolving neighborhood, The Real Deal has learned.
Chalkbeat

What is going on with NYC’s public school enrollment? We explain.

New York City’s fight over school budget cuts has dominated the news. But at the heart of that debate is declining student enrollment. Overall, K-12 enrollment has dropped by 9.5% since the pandemic began. Officials are expecting 30,000 fewer K-12 students to be on the rolls this fall compared to last year.In this most recent school year, three-quarters of schools saw fewer students, a Chalkbeat analysis previously found. Enrollment of Black and...
ilovetheupperwestside.com

The Spotted Lanternfly Returns

The spotted lanternfly (SLF) made its New York City debut on Staten Island in 2020, but it first appeared in Manhattan last summer. In 2014, Pennsylvania became the first state where it was discovered though it has since been found in New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia. It does not...
6sqft

Flatbush block with distinctive homes designed by famous Brooklyn architects may be landmarked

A tree-lined block in Brooklyn with architecturally distinctive homes may become the city’s newest historic district. The Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC) on Tuesday voted to calendar the Melrose Parkside Historic District, which consists of 38 intact single and two-family row houses built by two of Brooklyn’s most renowned architects, Benjamin Driesler and Axel S. Hedman. Located on Parkside Avenue between Flatbush and Bedford Avenue in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, the collection of homes has a distinct appearance and sense of place in the surrounding neighborhood due to the use of “neo-Classical vocabulary” in their architectural style, according to the commission.
PIX11

Power companies deal with rising temps in NY

NEW YORK (PIX11) — As sweltering weather continued Monday, power crews worked to prevent black outs. Con Edison recused the voltage by 8 percent for 100 thousand customers in Brooklyn. “A lot of times people won’t notice it,” a Con Ed spokesperson said. “Sometimes their elevator won’t be working or they may see a flicker […]
