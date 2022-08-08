Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Free New York City Events to Attend in August 2022 Before Going Back to SchoolNew York CultureNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Related
BT is tired of 'free passes' given to struggling Yankees
Brandon Tierney says the Yankees have been giving out free passes for too long when it comes to their struggling starters like Aaron Hicks and Josh Donaldson.
Yardbarker
Spencer Strider doesn’t hold back on what he thinks of the Mets
Just like pretty much the entire weekend, Sunday was a day the Braves would like to forget. Jacob DeGrom was perfect through 5.2 innings before he walked Ehire Adrianza, which was then followed up by a two-run homer off the bat of Dansby Swanson. But it still wasn’t enough, as the Mets won the series finale by a score of 5-2 and fell 6.5 games back in the division.
MLB・
Red Sox turn to former Mets All-Star closer to beef up bullpen
The Boston Red Sox had a bit of a confusing trade deadline. Were they buyers? Were they sellers? Does front office executive Chaim Bloom even know? Those are thoughts that had to be racing through every Red Sox fan’s mind. Well, it’s not going to make any more sense after the move the club just […] The post Red Sox turn to former Mets All-Star closer to beef up bullpen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Women’s Day For The New York Mets Has A Unique Sound
Wednesday afternoon, the New York Mets hosted their first-ever Women's Day. There were pre-game panel discussions featuring women executives from team's front office, as well as the wife of a well-known pitcher. The Mets players got into the action wearing special pre-game shirts that "Women in Baseball" on the back. Even the ballpark sound was different at Citi Field on Wednesday afternoon, as 13 players changed their "walk-up music" to celebrate women. See which players danced to new tunes!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez to cover Yankees-Red Sox together on ESPN
Two Yankees legends are teaming up again to broadcast one of the biggest rivalries in sports -- and tensions aren’t confined to the two teams on the field. Derek Jeter will join Alex Rodriguez and Yankees announcer Michael Kay on ESPN's "KayRod Cast" during this Sunday’s matchup between the Red Sox and Yankees at Fenway Park.
Boomer's power rankings: Mets second in MLB, Yankees down to fourth
Boomer gives his up-to-date MLB power rankings, and he has the Yankees sliding down the list as their season-high five-game losing streak continues.
Watch: The Yankees Had An Embarrassing Night On The Bases Tuesday
The New York Yankees ran the bases in Seattle on Tuesday night as if they were playing under the influence. Honestly, if they actually were doing that, they might not have looked as bad as they did. New York's extra inning baserunning in their 1-0 loss to the Mariners was worse than you'll find on most Little League fields.
Yardbarker
Rangers’ Trocheck Signing Likely Seals Chytil’s Fate
Whether you like his contract or not, the New York Rangers seem to have improved with the free-agent addition of Vincent Trocheck as their second-line center of the immediate and long-term future. The recently-turned 29-year-old brings a blend of scoring, snarl, speed, faceoff proficiency, strong defensive play, physicality, possession driving...
RELATED PEOPLE
Mets celebrate first Women’s Day at Citi Field
The 72-39 New York Mets began Wednesday on a five-game winning streak and held a seven-game lead over the second-place Atlanta Braves in the National League East standings. However, the Amazins celebrated something other than their recent achievements before and during the afternoon series finale versus the Cincinnati Reds. Per...
FOX Sports
Pitching Ninja's Five Filthiest Pitches: Jacob deGrom's slider is silly
There were a lot of filthy pitches this week — so many that it was tough to pick my top five. DeGrom is back and might actually be better than ever, if that's possible. "deGoat" had an incredible 90% swing-and-miss rate on his slider against the Braves, which is the highest swing-and-miss rate on a single pitch in a game (more than 20 pitches) since pitch tracking became a thing in 2008.
MLB・
Tiki Barber Has Message For Giants: NFL World Reacts
Earlier this week, the New York Giants allowed former running back Tiki Barber to close out practice with some words of encouragement. Barber, who played for the Giants from 1997 to 2006, wants this year's squad to understand that training camp allows the locker room builds character. "I remember these...
NJ.com
NJ
204K+
Followers
116K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0