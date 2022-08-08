ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Spencer Strider doesn’t hold back on what he thinks of the Mets

Just like pretty much the entire weekend, Sunday was a day the Braves would like to forget. Jacob DeGrom was perfect through 5.2 innings before he walked Ehire Adrianza, which was then followed up by a two-run homer off the bat of Dansby Swanson. But it still wasn’t enough, as the Mets won the series finale by a score of 5-2 and fell 6.5 games back in the division.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Red Sox turn to former Mets All-Star closer to beef up bullpen

The Boston Red Sox had a bit of a confusing trade deadline. Were they buyers? Were they sellers? Does front office executive Chaim Bloom even know? Those are thoughts that had to be racing through every Red Sox fan’s mind. Well, it’s not going to make any more sense after the move the club just […] The post Red Sox turn to former Mets All-Star closer to beef up bullpen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
Q 105.7

Women’s Day For The New York Mets Has A Unique Sound

Wednesday afternoon, the New York Mets hosted their first-ever Women's Day. There were pre-game panel discussions featuring women executives from team's front office, as well as the wife of a well-known pitcher. The Mets players got into the action wearing special pre-game shirts that "Women in Baseball" on the back. Even the ballpark sound was different at Citi Field on Wednesday afternoon, as 13 players changed their "walk-up music" to celebrate women. See which players danced to new tunes!
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homer, NY
City
Atlanta, NY
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
Yardbarker

Rangers’ Trocheck Signing Likely Seals Chytil’s Fate

Whether you like his contract or not, the New York Rangers seem to have improved with the free-agent addition of Vincent Trocheck as their second-line center of the immediate and long-term future. The recently-turned 29-year-old brings a blend of scoring, snarl, speed, faceoff proficiency, strong defensive play, physicality, possession driving...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Francesa
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Ehire Adrianza
Person
Yu Darvish
Person
Dansby Swanson
Person
Homer
Person
Buck Showalter
Person
David Cone
Yardbarker

Mets celebrate first Women’s Day at Citi Field

The 72-39 New York Mets began Wednesday on a five-game winning streak and held a seven-game lead over the second-place Atlanta Braves in the National League East standings. However, the Amazins celebrated something other than their recent achievements before and during the afternoon series finale versus the Cincinnati Reds. Per...
QUEENS, NY
FOX Sports

Pitching Ninja's Five Filthiest Pitches: Jacob deGrom's slider is silly

There were a lot of filthy pitches this week — so many that it was tough to pick my top five. DeGrom is back and might actually be better than ever, if that's possible. "deGoat" had an incredible 90% swing-and-miss rate on his slider against the Braves, which is the highest swing-and-miss rate on a single pitch in a game (more than 20 pitches) since pitch tracking became a thing in 2008.
MLB
The Spun

Tiki Barber Has Message For Giants: NFL World Reacts

Earlier this week, the New York Giants allowed former running back Tiki Barber to close out practice with some words of encouragement. Barber, who played for the Giants from 1997 to 2006, wants this year's squad to understand that training camp allows the locker room builds character. "I remember these...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
204K+
Followers
116K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy