There were a lot of filthy pitches this week — so many that it was tough to pick my top five. DeGrom is back and might actually be better than ever, if that's possible. "deGoat" had an incredible 90% swing-and-miss rate on his slider against the Braves, which is the highest swing-and-miss rate on a single pitch in a game (more than 20 pitches) since pitch tracking became a thing in 2008.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO