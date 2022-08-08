ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Punisher could be returning to Disney Plus — with Jon Bernthal as the lead

By Tom Pritchard
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R1SHT_0h8sMsTb00

It sounds like another Marvel character will be making the jump from Netflix to the MCU-proper. According to Rosario Dawson, a staple figure in Netflix's Marvel shows, we haven’t seen the last of The Punisher. What’s more, it sounds like Jon Bernthal will be back to play him.

Dawson revealed this at the Chicago C2E2 convention over the weekend, noting she has heard that The Punisher is returning, something she’s excited about because it was the only Marvel Netflix show she wasn’t actually in — and she’s a big fan of Jon Bernthal. A revival would give her the chance to get all five shows on her resume, and work with Bernthal.

See more

It’s been a while since Dawson graced the streets of the Marvel Universe. But back in the days when the five Defenders-verse shows were on Netflix, Dawson played Claire Temple — a nurse and invaluable ally to various street-level heroes. And good thing too, because Temple had a habit of treating some life-threatening injuries and saving the titular heroes’ lives.

You can end up with a lot of damage out on the streets, even if you’re nigh-invulnerable like Luke Cage. It helps to have someone with medical training on your side.

The fate of many Defenders-verse heroes is still in limbo right now. Both Daredevil and the Kingpin have made their return to the MCU-proper, with the former getting his own Disney Plus series in 2024 . But there has been some speculation on the canonicity of the previous show, and whether other characters might make their return.

Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, Claire Temple and, of course, The Punisher himself. Frank Castle always seemed pretty unlikely, considering his brand of justice is antithetical to what Disney generally considers appropriate content. It’s hard to punish people that way if you’re restricted to PG-13-level activity.

The other Defenders-verse heroes, no matter how violent they were on Netflix, don’t have that same problem. It would be like relegating Deadpool to PG-13, something ‘Once Upon a Deadpool’ tried and failed to do. Thankfully Disney has already announced Deadpool 3 will aim for an R-rating, and can hopefully extend that freedom to The Punisher.

The fact that the first two seasons of The Punisher are available on Disney Plus further suggests that this could actually happen without any threat of corporate censorship.

Which is a good thing, since Bernthal’s Punisher was incredibly well-received. The solo show had its flaws, but it proved to be the best live-action version of the character to date — and there have been a lot of them. Here’s hoping what Dawson has said plays out, and Frank Castle gets a fresh start on Disney Plus.

Whether or not Dawson would play a role is unclear. But either way she will be getting her chance to shine on Disney Plus , with Star Wars’ Ahsoka show hitting the service next year.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Cinemablend

The Walking Dead Finally Revealed How Andrew Lincoln And Danai Gurira Will Return As Rick And Michonne (And It Won't Be In Theaters)

After nearly four years years of The Walking Dead fans suffering from a Rick Grimes drought, with Andrew Lincoln having exited the flagship series back in mid-Season 9, AMC and franchise overlord Scott Gimple have finally given everyone a confirmed reason to celebrate. Lincoln is confirmed to be reuniting with Danai Gurira's also-missed badass Michonne for a brand new project that won't be a series of features as was originally planned. Rather, they're getting their own TV spinoff!
TV SERIES
TheStreet

Is HBO Max Going To Be Free To Watch?

HBO built its reputation by having the best shows in the business, and the deepest library of classic films. But lately, all the real drama has been happening behind the scenes. It’s been an eventful month for Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) - Get Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. Report, the company...
TV SERIES
E! News

Rosario Dawson Walks Back Punisher Revival News

Watch: Rosario Dawson - 2022 SAG Awards E! Glambot. Rosario Dawson has made a grave mistake—accidentally lying to Marvel fans!. While the actress, soon to be seen in the Disney+ Star Wars series Ahsoka, is no stranger to blockbuster franchises and their love of secrecy, she recently got a bit ahead of herself in sharing some big Marvel news.
MOVIES
Deadline

Jon Bernthal Signs With CAA

Click here to read the full article. Jon Bernthal has inked with CAA for representation. Bernthal currently stars in the HBO series We Own This City, alongside Josh Charles, Jamie Hector, and Wunmi Mosaku. Up next, Bernthal will be seen starring in Lena Dunham’s feature film Sharp Stick, alongside Kristine Froseth, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Taylour Paige. The film made its debut at the virtual Sundance Film Festival in January 2022 and was later acquired by Utopia and releases today in theaters.  Bernthal recently starred in King Richard from director Reinaldo Marcus Green, alongside Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis. Bernthal played Serena and Venus Williams’...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosario Dawson
Person
Jon Bernthal
Variety

Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society, Amazon Set Gennifer Hutchison as Showrunner for ‘Victories Greater Than Death’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society and Amazon have brought on Gennifer Hutchison to serve as showrunner on the series “Victories Greater Than Death.” Variety has learned exclusively that Hutchison, in addition to showrunning, will also write and executive produce on the series, which is based on the Charlie Jane Anders novel of the same name. It was reported as being in development at Amazon in September 2021. Hutchison most recently worked as an executive producer on the highly-anticipated Amazon series “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” She is best known for her...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Queen Sugar’ Gets Premiere Date For Seventh & Final Season On OWN

Click here to read the full article. OWN has set the premiere date for the seventh and final season of Queen Sugar. The series created and executive produced by Ava DuVernay will return on Tuesday, September 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. DuVernay will return to direct the series finale, wrapping up seven seasons of the all-women directorial team that she envisioned when directing the pilot. As previously reported, directors attached to Season 7 include Kat Candler, Stacey Muhammad, showrunner Shaz Bennett, Patricia Cardoso, Aurora Guerrero, and DeMane Davis. Summer Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming For seven seasons...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcu#Marvel Netflix#The Marvel Universe
Deadline

‘The First Lady’ Canceled: There Will Be No Second Installment Of Showtime Anthology Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Showtime will not be picking up a second season of one-hour drama anthology series The First Lady. The star-studded Season 1 of the anthology, set in the East Wing of the White House and focused on telling the stories of America’s charismatic, complex and dynamic first ladies, centered on Eleanor Roosevelt (Gillian Anderson), Betty Ford (Michelle Pfeiffer)\ and Michelle Obama (Viola Davis), with Davis also serving as executive producer. “Showtime can confirm that the anthology series The First Lady will not be moving forward with another season,” a spokesperson for the network said...
NFL
Deadline

Marlon Wayans Comedy ‘Book Of Marlon’ Moves From HBO Max To Starz For Development

Click here to read the full article. Marlon Wayans’ new comedy inspired by his life and career is on the move. Starz has taken in for development Book of Marlon, with Wayans set to star, co-write and executive produce. The project, which was previously in development at HBO Max, hails from Sherman’s Showcase and South Side creators Diallo Riddle and Bashir Salahuddin, Wayans’ longtime producing partner Rick Alvarez (Marlon), Michael Rotenberg and Warner Bros. TV. Book of Marlon was originally set up at HBO Max in 2020. There was chatter that the project at some point had been unofficially greenlighted to...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Oscar Isaac to Headline This Year's New York Comic-Con

Now that the world is somewhat back to normal, comic book fans are starting to see the return of the biggest pop culture conventions. While SDCC made a major splash and a triumphant comeback last month, the next major convention on every fan's radar is New York Comic Con. Its October date is quickly approaching, and now we know who will be headlining one of the best comic cons in the world: io9 reports that Oscar Isaac will be coming to NYCC.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
hypebeast.com

Rosario Dawson Claimed Jon Bernthal Is Returning for 'The Punisher'

With Charlie Cox‘s Daredevil getting a reboot under Marvel Studios and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin coming back for Echo, many fans have been asking for the return of the other characters from Netflix‘s run with the comic book company as well. Over at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo, The Defenders actress Rosario Dawson seemingly confirmed Jon Bernthal‘s reprisal of Frank Castle for a The Punisher reboot before backpedaling on her comments shortly after.
MOVIES
UPI News

Madonna says MTV performance nearly ruined her career on 'Fallon'

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Madonna appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and talked about her wardrobe malfunction at the 1984 MTV Video Music Awards, which she said nearly ended her career. The 63-year-old went on the show Wednesday night to promote her new album, Finally Enough Love: 50...
MUSIC
IGN

Vince Gilligan’s Next Series Reportedly More X-Files Than Breaking Bad

Breaking Bad creator and Better Call Saul co-creator Vince Gilligan is prepping his next show. According to Deadline, the project is a wholly original idea that’s already highly anticipated by the eight or nine platforms lining up to hear his pitch. It’s reported that this new project is more...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Harley Quinn, Titans Report Is Good News for HBO Max Future

While recent cuts made by Warner Bros. Discovery have left fans worried about the fates of not only in-development DC projects but established ones for HBO Max as well, a new report suggests that shows such as Harley Quinn and Titans may just weather this storm — and it's good news for DC's HBO Max future. On Tuesday, a new report from TVLine indicated that that while DC is making some difficult decisions regarding the film slate as part of a 10-year plan for DC Films, DC-based offerings remain "a huge priority" for HBO Max.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Starts Filming

Filming is underway on Season 8 of Fear the Walking Dead. Director and executive producer Michael E. Satrazemis revealed an August 8 start date live on Sunday's Talking Dead: The Walking Dead Universe Preview 2022 special, teasing a "reinvention" as the series moves production from Texas to Savannah, Georgia. Showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, who took the reins from series co-creator Dave Erickson in Season 4, are returning as executive producers alongside AMC's Walking Dead Universe Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple. Former Fear lead Kim Dickens, who guest-starred in June's "Gone" season finale, is returning as a series regular opposite Lennie James as Morgan Jones.
TV SERIES
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
452K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy