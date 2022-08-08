ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coleman, TX

2 People Injured After Motor Vehicle Accident (Cross Plains, TX)

 3 days ago

Police reports state that 2 people were severely injured in an early morning car crash on Sunday. Texas Department of Public Safety stated that a teen driver of a Toyota Tacoma pickup was traveling southeast on US 84.  

At about 12 miles northeast of Coleman, officers [..]

brownwoodnews.com

Cross Plains teens injured in weekend wreck

According to BigCountryHomepage.com, two Cross Plains teens were hospitalized following a crash on U.S. Highway 84 Sunday morning just 12 miles northeast of Coleman. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the agency is investigating an early morning single-vehicle crash resulting in serious bodily injury to the driver and passenger.
CROSS PLAINS, TX
colemantoday.com

Vehicle Chases Sunday Night in Coleman County Result in Arrests

Coleman County law enforcement agencies were involved in two separate chases on Sunday evening, August 7th, both originating in neighboring counties. According to Coleman County Sheriff Les Cogdill:. On Sunday August 7, 202, at around 9:53 PM, Coleman County was advised that the Winters Police Department was attempting to stop...
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Large grassfire burns near Abilene Airport

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – While Abilene saw some much-needed rain, a large grassfire broke out near the Abilene Regional Airport. Most details are unknown at this time. Crews from the Abilene Fire Department, as well as several volunteer fire departments were at the scene of the fire. It began around 6:00 Tuesday evening, across Highway […]
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Cross Plains Senior Football Player Badly Injured in Crash

CROSS PLAINS, TX — Senior starter Ryan Hopkins on the Cross Plains Buffalo football team was badly injured in an early morning crash on Sunday. According to the Texas DPS, at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning, a teen driver of a 2001 Toyota Tacoma pickup was traveling southeast in US 84. At about 12 miles northeast of Coleman, tragedy struck. The Tacoma veered across the oncoming lane, departing the prepared surface on the east side of the highway. The Tacoma crossed through a barrow ditch before striking a fence. The Toyota overturned in the crash. Both occupants were not wearing seatbelts…
CROSS PLAINS, TX
BigCountryHomepage

I-20 overpass in Eastland County to be removed, TxDOT encourages patience & alternate routes

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced the removal of an I-20 overpass in Eastland County in about two weeks. According to a press release from TxDOT – Brownwood District, it’s the I-20 overpass at CR 235 (Desdemona Boulevard) that will be removed on Tuesday, August 23. While the over […]
EASTLAND COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man arrested for repeatedly trespassing onto ex-wife’s property, breaking window

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents  2300 block of Bishop Road – Family Violence AssaultPolice reported that a man was assaulted […]
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Abilene woman arrested after leaving child at intersection

ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene woman was arrested this past weekend after leaving a child at an intersection. According to an arrest report, a citizen called police after finding a child at an intersection of in Abilene. Further investigation revealed that Stephanie Martinez left the child "outside a residence...
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man pushes girlfriend out of car for being 4 minutes late to picking him up from work

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents  2400 block of North Willis Street – Burglary of HabitationA 30-year-old woman reported that a […]
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Multiple individuals arrested in Clyde after police discover narcotics, contraband in home

CLYDE, Texas — Clyde police are investigating after a traffic stop resulted in multiple arrests and the seizure of narcotics and contraband. According to a social media post from the Clyde Police Department, a traffic stop that was conducted on August 4th led to police obtaining a search warrant for a house in Clyde. The warrant was executed in the afternoon and police seized narcotics, weapons, and other contraband from the home.
CLYDE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

SCAM WARNING: Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says a caller is impersonating a deputy, demanding money

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) issued a scam warning Wednesday, after receiving multiple reports of someone impersonating a sheriff’s deputy over the phone. According to a Facebook post from TCSO, the impersonator will demand money from Taylor County residents and businesses, and tell the call recipients that they will […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Weekend arrest for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, other charges

The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Monday morning:. On Sunday, August 7, 2022, at approximately 11:20 p.m. officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 block of Duke St. regarding a report of a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived, they met with an adult female who...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Three Charges Against Man After Sunday Night Domestic Disturbance

Brownwood Police released the following information concerning an arrest made Sunday night. On Sunday, August 7, at approximately 11:20 pm, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 blk of Duke St regarding a report of a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived, they met with an adult female who...
BROWNWOOD, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Aerial Attack: What It Takes to Fight Texas Wildfires From the Sky

As summer drags on, a familiar scene plays out almost every day somewhere in Texas: Dry brush ignites and flames race across fields and hillsides, sometimes destroying homes. Wildfires fueled by extreme drought and triple-digit heat have left a scorching mark, burning more than 625,000 acres so far this year statewide.
TEXAS STATE
