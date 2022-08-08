ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Customs and Border Protection seizes shipment of fentanyl hidden in pill bottles

By CNN
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xfQeV_0h8sLwyI00
US Customs and Border Protection

CNN – U.S. Customs and Border Protection has seized a shipment of the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl hidden in pill bottles that was strong enough to potentially provide lethal doses to tens of thousands of people, the agency said.

CBP officers in Louisville, Kentucky, detained a shipment Thursday that arrived from India and was manifested as medicine, the agency said. Inspecting officers found five pill bottles, and the pills tested positive for fentanyl properties, CBP said.

The shipment was headed for a residence in Brampton, Ontario, Canada, the agency added.

A CBP spokesman said that a total of 100.4 grams of fentanyl was seized. CBP described the amount as “enough to kill 50,200 people” and with a “street value of at least $15,000.” The Drug Enforcement Administration estimates that two milligrams of fentanyl can potentially be lethal, depending on a person’s size, tolerance, and past usage.

“Even though this shipment may seem like a very small amount, remember 2 milligrams of this stuff is lethal,” said Thomas Mahn, the Louisville Port Director. “This seizure showcases the excellent work our officers do every day. This is a dangerous opioid, and our officers were able to prevent this deadly drug from reaching its destination.”

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is stronger and faster-acting than natural opiates like heroin.

The increased use of fentanyl and other synthetic opioids has led to a large surge in overdose deaths in the U.S. in the last decade. In 2021, nearly 108,000 people died of drug overdoses — nearly double the number of overdoses in 2016 — and about two-thirds of those deaths involved fentanyl or another synthetic opioid, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The U.S. government seized enough fentanyl in 2021 to give every American a lethal dose, DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said last year.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Fentanyl is the most dangerous drug in America – but panic over it isn’t helping

Every year in the United States, more than 100,000 people die from drug overdoses. Of that horrifying total almost two-thirds – 64,000 – are killed by fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. Fentanyl is now by far the leading cause of death for Americans aged 18-45, killing as many each year as Covid, car accidents and suicide combined. The overdose rate is highest in Black and Indigenous Americans, and has risen most rapidly among young people. Huge numbers of these deaths go unreported, but a handful make...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BGR.com

Urgent medicine recall: Check your home for these 63 recalled medicines

Vi-Jon issued a recall for various laxative products that might have been exposed to microbial contamination. Now, the company just expanded the recall to include additional medicine brands with the same problem. The updated recall covers 63 different versions of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution. Vi-Jon Magnesium Citrate Saline...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Canada, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Thrillist

Ice Cream Is Being Recalled Due to Listeria Outbreak That Has Sickened Many

After an investigation, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), along with Florida health organizations, announced a link between Big Olaf Creamery and a listeria monocytogenes outbreak that has sickened nearly two dozen people. As a result of that investigation, on July 2,...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentanyl#Heroin#Cnn#Cbp
FOXBusiness

Several dog treats recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

A North Carolina-based company is recalling certain dog treats after samples of the product tested positive for potentially harmful bacteria. Various sizes and batches of Stormberg Foods' dog treats, including Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treats, Billo’s Best Friend Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treats, and Green Coast Pets Chicken Crisps Dog Treats are included in the recall "due to a potential contamination of Salmonella," according to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
PET SERVICES
BGR.com

Family Dollar just recalled hundreds of products – here’s the full list

Family Dollar announced a massive product recall in early 2022 after discovering a significant rodent infestation at one of its distribution centers. The company is now back with a similarly huge recall, but for a different reason. Rodents did not trigger this action. Instead, Family Dollar stored hundreds of products outside of the labeled temperature requirements. This time, most of the products in the new Family Dollar recall are over-the-counter drugs.
ECONOMY
MedicalXpress

CDC warns of dangerous virus infecting babies in multiple states

A virus dangerous to infants is spreading across the United States, and parents and pediatricians should be on the lookout for symptoms, federal health officials say. Parechovirus has caused at least one infant death and has cropped up in multiple states since May, according to a health advisory issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Popculture

Another Chocolate Bar Recall Hits Stores Over Undeclared Allergens

There was a recall this week for dark chocolate bars made by Groove Chocolate and Daniel Chocolates. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced the removal of the affected products on July 28 due to the possibility of unlabeled milk being present. The brands in question are Daniel Chocolates, 66%...
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
India
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
BGR.com

New recall alert: Erectile dysfunction drugs found hidden in another supplement

A few Launch Sequence supplements were pulled from shelves in early July after laboratory tests showed they contained undeclared tadalafil. That’s the generic name for Cialis, a drug people typically use to treat male erectile dysfunction. Now, a few weeks later, there’s a similar action in place for the same reason. Ultra Supplement issued a recall for Sustango supplements that were available on Amazon. Lab testing showed the supplements also contain the same tadalafil drug without disclosing it on the package.
HEALTH
foodsafetynews.com

Company recalls sandwich wraps after government testing finds Listeria

Rachael’s Food Corporation, a Chicopee, MA establishment, is recalling 2,246 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry wrap products that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’...
U.S. POLITICS
US News and World Report

U.S. to Buy Siga's IV Drug Worth $26 Million to Fight Monkeypox Outbreak

(Reuters) - The U.S. government will buy Siga Technologies Inc's $26-million worth of intravenous formulation of antiviral drug Tpoxx, the company said on Tuesday, as the country fights an outbreak of monkeypox cases. The company plans to deliver by next year the order for the IV treatment, which would be...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
foodsafetynews.com

FDA finds new Cyclospora outbreak; continues investigations on others

The FDA is investigating a new outbreak of dozens of infections caused by the Cyclospora parasite. Little information has been released, but the Food and Drug Administration is reporting that 51 people have been confirmed infected. The agency has not released any specific information about the patients such as their ages or where they live.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
27K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy