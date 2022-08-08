Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
1 person killed in crash on I-270 in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person was killed in a crash involving a semi Wednesday afternoon on I-270 on the east side. Police said a car crashed into the back of a semi just after 3 p.m. on the I-270 southbound collector near East Livingston Avenue.
WSYX ABC6
Semi hauling cattle overturns on I-70 ramp
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police had to wrangle a cow that escaped from an overturned semi on an I-70 ramp Tuesday night. The semi overturned around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday on the ramp from I-70 eastbound to I-270 north. One of the cows managed to escape during the crash...
WSYX ABC6
"Don't let it happen to you," family's warning after woman hit, killed by drunk driver
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mother, wife, and friend were gone in a split second after authorities said a drunk driver hit and killed her. "Every day with her was the best moment of my life," Levi O'Rourke said. Levi said the crash happened in the blink of an...
WSYX ABC6
16-year-old suspect in deadly east Columbus shooting arrested by Columbus SWAT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 16-year-old has been arrested and charged in a deadly shooting in east Columbus. Columbus SWAT officers arrested Kyrim A. Curenton, 16, on Wednesday on warrants for reckless homicide and having weapons under disability, police said. Curenton was wanted in the shooting death of Lelia...
WSYX ABC6
3 suspects in deadly northeast Columbus robbery, shooting arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said Tuesday all three suspects in a deadly robbery on the northeast side in late June are now in custody. On June 25, police said two people were shot during a robbery on Argyle Drive. Neal Smith, 24 was killed in the shooting and a 34-year-old woman was injured.
WSYX ABC6
4 suspects charged in attempted car theft in Olde Towne East
The Columbus Division of Police said four suspects have been charged after they tried to steal a man's car in Olde Towne East. Rashjon Thomas, 21, Adrian King Jr., 18, Tiquise Perkins, 18, and Sir Underwood, 18, are all charged with aggravated robbery, Columbus police said. Officers responded to 911...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus man sentenced to life without parole in deadly Columbus stabbing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man was sentenced to life in prison without parole for a 2020 murder on the near east side. William Elliott, 48, was sentenced Tuesday for the murder of Maria Best, 23, according to the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. A Franklin County jury...
WSYX ABC6
Robert Edwards: Detective cites 'stuff the TV shows are made of' in cold-case arrest
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Investigators on Tuesday spoke about the cold-case arrest of a suspected killer, saying he might be linked to other crimes. Robert Edwards, now 67, is accused of sexually assaulting and killing 30-year-old Alma Lake in Urbancrest in 1991. Lake's naked body was dumped off the...
WSYX ABC6
Man charged with murder in deadly shooting in Milo-Grogan neighborhood of Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A suspect in a deadly shooting behind a bar in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood has been arrested and charged with murder. Dwann Anderson, 44, is charged with murder in the death of Tyreece Jefferson, 40, according to court documents. Jefferson was shot and killed behind the...
WSYX ABC6
Scene clear after large police presence in Bridge Park in Dublin
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There was a heavy police presence in Bridge Park Wednesday evening with Dublin police asking people to leave the area. Police on the scene said was barricaded in an apartment on Longshore Drive in Bridge Park. One flood of the apartment was evacuated. Police said...
WSYX ABC6
Police searching for 2 suspects accused of stealing vehicle in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for two people who stole a car on the south side. Officers say the two suspects stole a car from a 50-year-old woman on Greenlawn Avenue on July 19, 2022. One of the suspects was seen on footage...
WSYX ABC6
Case against 3rd Columbus Police officer charged in May 2020 protests to be dismissed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Criminal charges stemming from protests in May 2020 against Columbus Police Officer Phillip Walls will be dismissed next week, Special Prosecutor Brad Nicodemus confirmed to ABC 6/FOX 28. Walls was charged with two counts of assault, two counts of dereliction of duty, and two counts...
WSYX ABC6
Gold bars stolen from northeast Columbus home, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are working to identify a pair of suspects accused of stealing several items, including gold bars, from a home on the northeast side. Police said the suspects broke into a home on Jonathan Noble Way near Westerville and Morse roads on June 26.
WSYX ABC6
Teen shot in Olde Towne East neighborhood during car break-in
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A car theft resulted in a teenager being shot in Old Towne East Sunday afternoon, according to Columbus Police. Officers responded to 911 calls about gunshots around 1:40 p.m. near Bryden Road and S. 21st Street. Shottspotter, a system used to detect sounds that could be gunfire, registered 10 gunshots.
WSYX ABC6
Franklin Township Police Department lacks funds to staff overnight officers
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin Township Police Department cannot afford to pay officers to patrol overnight hours after voters shut down a tax levy on the May 2022 ballot. According to the Franklin Township's police chief, six full-time officers will receive layoff notices this week, leaving the...
WSYX ABC6
Police searching for suspects who stole gun after arranging online sale in Gahanna
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three suspects are accused of meeting to buy a gun and then stealing it at gunpoint in Gahanna. Gahanna Police said the suspects, described as a white male and two Black males in their late teens, went to buy a gun after arranging the sale on social media.
WSYX ABC6
Kids found wandering into busy street near Powell preschool
POWELL, Ohio (WSYX) — It was a scary scene for one driver Monday morning when a group of young kids was found wandering into a busy Powell road. "It could have been very tragic," Powell Police Detective Darren Smith said. Smith said the department was called around 10:30 a.m....
WSYX ABC6
Toddler hospitalized after being found unconscious in southeast Columbus pool
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A toddler was taken to the hospital after being found unconscious in a pool in southeast Columbus Sunday night. Police said the incident happened at a house located along Mouzon Drive just after 8 p.m. The 3-year-old was transported to Nationwide Children's Hospital, according to...
WSYX ABC6
Traffic delays expected in Dublin due to knocked down traffic signal
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Drivers in the Dublin area should expect delays Tuesday morning due to a crash involving a dump truck. According to the city, State Route 161 is restricted to one lane in each direction at Shamrock Boulevard. A dump truck hit the mast arm and knocked...
WSYX ABC6
Elderly Columbus homeowners say they're being hit hardest by predatory buyers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Constant calls, text messages and letters of offers to buy your home could be reaching illegal levels in the city of Columbus. Elba Baird, 78, owns a brick duplex in the Hilltop neighborhood. She called ABC 6 On Your Side Problem Solver Lisa Rantala to say someone continues to call the city to complain about code violations on her property.
