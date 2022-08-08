ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, OH

WSYX ABC6

1 person killed in crash on I-270 in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person was killed in a crash involving a semi Wednesday afternoon on I-270 on the east side. Police said a car crashed into the back of a semi just after 3 p.m. on the I-270 southbound collector near East Livingston Avenue.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Semi hauling cattle overturns on I-70 ramp

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police had to wrangle a cow that escaped from an overturned semi on an I-70 ramp Tuesday night. The semi overturned around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday on the ramp from I-70 eastbound to I-270 north. One of the cows managed to escape during the crash...
WSYX ABC6

3 suspects in deadly northeast Columbus robbery, shooting arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said Tuesday all three suspects in a deadly robbery on the northeast side in late June are now in custody. On June 25, police said two people were shot during a robbery on Argyle Drive. Neal Smith, 24 was killed in the shooting and a 34-year-old woman was injured.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

4 suspects charged in attempted car theft in Olde Towne East

The Columbus Division of Police said four suspects have been charged after they tried to steal a man's car in Olde Towne East. Rashjon Thomas, 21, Adrian King Jr., 18, Tiquise Perkins, 18, and Sir Underwood, 18, are all charged with aggravated robbery, Columbus police said. Officers responded to 911...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Scene clear after large police presence in Bridge Park in Dublin

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There was a heavy police presence in Bridge Park Wednesday evening with Dublin police asking people to leave the area. Police on the scene said was barricaded in an apartment on Longshore Drive in Bridge Park. One flood of the apartment was evacuated. Police said...
DUBLIN, OH
WSYX ABC6

Gold bars stolen from northeast Columbus home, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are working to identify a pair of suspects accused of stealing several items, including gold bars, from a home on the northeast side. Police said the suspects broke into a home on Jonathan Noble Way near Westerville and Morse roads on June 26.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Teen shot in Olde Towne East neighborhood during car break-in

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A car theft resulted in a teenager being shot in Old Towne East Sunday afternoon, according to Columbus Police. Officers responded to 911 calls about gunshots around 1:40 p.m. near Bryden Road and S. 21st Street. Shottspotter, a system used to detect sounds that could be gunfire, registered 10 gunshots.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Franklin Township Police Department lacks funds to staff overnight officers

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin Township Police Department cannot afford to pay officers to patrol overnight hours after voters shut down a tax levy on the May 2022 ballot. According to the Franklin Township's police chief, six full-time officers will receive layoff notices this week, leaving the...
WSYX ABC6

Kids found wandering into busy street near Powell preschool

POWELL, Ohio (WSYX) — It was a scary scene for one driver Monday morning when a group of young kids was found wandering into a busy Powell road. "It could have been very tragic," Powell Police Detective Darren Smith said. Smith said the department was called around 10:30 a.m....
POWELL, OH
WSYX ABC6

Traffic delays expected in Dublin due to knocked down traffic signal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Drivers in the Dublin area should expect delays Tuesday morning due to a crash involving a dump truck. According to the city, State Route 161 is restricted to one lane in each direction at Shamrock Boulevard. A dump truck hit the mast arm and knocked...
DUBLIN, OH
WSYX ABC6

Elderly Columbus homeowners say they're being hit hardest by predatory buyers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Constant calls, text messages and letters of offers to buy your home could be reaching illegal levels in the city of Columbus. Elba Baird, 78, owns a brick duplex in the Hilltop neighborhood. She called ABC 6 On Your Side Problem Solver Lisa Rantala to say someone continues to call the city to complain about code violations on her property.
COLUMBUS, OH

