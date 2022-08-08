Read full article on original website
kqennewsradio.com
BLODGETT FAMILY BUYS KRUSE FARMS
The John Blodgett family, with a desire to carry on the Kruse family agricultural legacy, has purchased the Kruse Farms Market property that lies a mile west of Roseburg and just south of Melrose Road. The property includes 93 acres of river bottom ground, the produce stand, bakery and gift...
Spectacular Eugene Oregon Castle for Sale Has Unbelievable Interiors
Peek Inside This Amazing Eugene Oregon Castle For Sale. You could live like a king or queen in this amazing Eugene Oregon Castle home. Live like royalty in this unique one-of-a-kind home that has amazing amenities that'll make you want to build a moot around this spectacular property. Located at...
kqennewsradio.com
INSIDE DOUGLAS COUNTY 8.10.22
A look at 4H and FFA activities, and the Rotary Market Auction at the Douglas County Fair with Sam Lee, Rebekah Melton, Joe Buchholz and Paul Kercher. Click here to download for later listening; IDC 8 10 2022.
kqennewsradio.com
UNITED WAY KICKOFF BREAKFAST IS SEPTEMBER 1ST
Greater Douglas United Way launches its 2022-23 fundraising campaign on Thursday September 1st. Executive Director Bryan Trenkle said the annual kick-off breakfast is set for 7:00 a.m. at Splitz Family Grill. Trenkle said campaign leaders, board members, and key donors will gather with representatives of member agencies who provide services...
kqennewsradio.com
MUSIC IN THE PARK FEATURES MEDFORD GROUP
Myrtle Creek’s Music in the Park is featuring a Medford based group on Thursday night. Saucy is a five-piece band of world traveled musicians featuring a vast range of hits and genres through the ages. They will play at Millsite Park, beginning at 6:00 p.m. The series is celebrating...
kqennewsradio.com
DOUGLAS COUNTY FAIR THURSDAY HAPPENINGS
The Douglas County Fair continues Thursday with many things happening. It is brought to you by Clint Newell Auto Group. The main gate is open from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Everyone attending gets in for free until 3:00 p.m. Kids 12 and under are admitted free throughout the day. Teens who bring canned food get $2 off their admission price all week.
KVAL
Vacant Aaron's furniture building has a new occupant
EUGENE, Ore. — You may have noticed Aaron's furniture store on River Road has been vacant for some time. That's all about to change this fall. The store has moved to another location in Eugene; meanwhile, Oregon Integrated Health will be transitioning from 1029 River Road to the former Aaron's building.
kezi.com
New night club aimed at students sobering up before heading home
EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene residents Mark Rogers and Brittny Fergason saw a different vision for their new nightclub in the University District, one without alcohol. "Our thought process is to provide a safe place for the students and student-athletes to come and hang out," Rogers said. Starting at 8 p.m....
kqennewsradio.com
OPENING DAY FOR DOUGLAS COUNTY FAIR
Wednesday is the opening day for this year’s Douglas County Fair. The main gate is open from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. It is Senior Day which means those age 65 and over get in for free all day, with identification. The Senior Talent Show runs from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on The News-Review Garden Park Stage. Kids age 12 and under are admitted for free all day as well.
kqennewsradio.com
FINAL HALF SHELL CONCERT FOR 2022
Music on the Half Shell will have its final concert for the 2022 season, Tuesday night. Portland based experimental country/folk/rock band Blitzen Trapper will take the stage at the Nichol’s Band Shell in Roseburg’s Stewart Park at 7:00 p.m. Concert-goers can bring their dinner, along with wine or beer, or purchase a meal from the food trucks and other vendors. Blankets can be put out ahead of time.
kqennewsradio.com
COMMISSIONERS ANNOUNCE NEW RV DUMP STATION
Douglas County Commissioners Tim Freeman, Chris Boice and Tom Kress, have announced the opening of a new modern full-service RV dump station at Salmon Harbor Marina in Winchester Bay. A release said it is located at the north end of Salmon Harbor on Ork Rock Road. The station has been...
kqennewsradio.com
LIMITED CAMPING OPENS FRIDAY AT LOON LAKE RECREATION SITE
The Coos Bay District of the Bureau of Land Management has announced that a part of the Loon Lake Recreation Site will be open for weekend camping, beginning on Friday. Megan Harper of the BLM said seventeen camping sites will be open for camping on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. Harper said campsites are now available by reservation only. The sites open are in the lower part of the campground nearest to the lake and day use area.
oregontoday.net
Douglas Co. Fair, Aug. 10
The Douglas County Fair opens Wednesday through Saturday, Aug. 10-13, at the Douglas Co. Fairgrounds, just off of I-5, south of Roseburg.
ijpr.org
Wed 8 AM | Grants Pass residents make national TV with their animal bond
Sometimes you just feel like you and an animal--a non-human animal--share a wavelength. Cat, dog, iguana... you name it, there's probably someone to claim a connection. Those connections are explored in a series on Discovery+ called "The Bond," about humans bonding with animals. Cate and Chad Battles of Grants Pass...
oregontoday.net
COVID-19 in Oregon/Coos Co., Aug. 9
OHA report, Aug. 8, 2022 – Cases: 1,944 new, 860,734 total; Deaths: 8 new, 8,219 total; Hospitalized: 398, two fewer than last week (7/27). CHW report, Aug. 8, 2022 – New cases: 34; Active cases: 316; Hospitalizations: 2; New deaths: 0, 167 total; Total cases: 12,780.
kqennewsradio.com
COUNTY COVID-19 CASES DROP NEARLY 43 PERCENT
COVID-19 cases in Douglas County have dropped nearly 43 percent in the week ending on Wednesday. An update from the Douglas Public Health Network said that 227 cases were reported. That is down from 395 cases the previous week. Public Information Officer Vanessa Becker said 18 local residents are hospitalized...
kqennewsradio.com
PROCLAMATIONS FOR COAST GUARD DAY/LIGHT HOUSE WEEK
On Friday, Douglas County Commissioners Tim Freeman and Tom Kress were on location in Winchester Bay for a special presentation for National Coast Guard Day and National Lighthouse Week. A release said the commissioners recognized “…the brave men and women of our U.S. Coast Guard who protect the personal safety...
oregontoday.net
North Bend City Housing Authority, Aug. 10
Special Meeting – Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 12:00 PM, 1700 Monroe Street, Conference Room, North Bend, OR 97459, Zoom Meeting ID: 993 3961 7298 Passcode: 784560 AGENDA: 1. Call to Order; 2. Establishment of Quorum; 3. Pledge of Allegiance; 4. Public Comments: This time is reserved for members of the public to address the Board with matters relative to Board business. Please Keep Comments to a Maximum of Three Minutes; 5. Executive Session: The Board of Commissioners may retire to Executive Session at any time upon the motion of any Commissioner, as authorized under ORS 192.660; (a) Employment of Public Officers, Employees and Agents; (b) Discipline of Public Officer and Employees; (e) Real Property Transactions; (h) to consult with Legal Counsel; or (i) Performance Evaluations of Public Officers and Employees. a. Employment of Employees; b. Real Property Transaction; 6. Date and Time of Next Meeting: Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 12:00 PM at the North Bend City/Coos-Curry Housing Authorities Office, 1700 Monroe Street, North Bend, OR 97459; 7. Adjournment.
oregontoday.net
Property Watch in North Bend, Aug. 10
City of North Bend release – Property Watch is a program that the North Bend Police Department started in 2022 and is designed to assist owners of commercial properties, businesses, and apartment complexes curb unwanted activity that occurs after business hours or when the owner (or manager) cannot be contacted. Without authority granted by the person responsible for the property/business, the police are often not able to take action on non-criminal issues that occur on private property. Some examples would be non-residents/customers hanging out on property, skateboarding, non-customer vehicles in the parking lot, etc. The Property Watch Program allows the person responsible for the property to partner with the police and authorize the police to act in their behalf when they are not there. This program is based in similar successful programs used by Astoria Police, Beaverton Police, Pendleton Police, Salem Police and Coos Bay Police. The legal foundation is a signed agreement that provides the authority for police to contact people that are on private property (that are members of the Property Watch) and ask them to leave the property. The goal is to have the police legally able to assist in helping keep your property safe when you are not there. There is no cost to you to be part of the program, it is renewed yearly and you can withdraw from the program at any time. Applications are available on the city website at https://bit.ly/3JM1kCk.
KCBY
Oakridge on alert as Cedar Creek Fire burns 12 miles away
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The town of Oakridge is once again watching as a large fire burns near them. We spoke to the mayor and fire crews about their fears as the fire remains zero percent contained. At Oakridge Elementary, a fire base has been set up to give residents...
